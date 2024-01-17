Chile out with Santino’s ‘secret’ South American menu

Riendas, in English, means “reins,” which is why the pasta in Chile’s porotos con riendas (beans with reins) is usually spaghetti.

Usually.

“The recipe is very regional, though it started in the southern part of the country where there are more horses,” Andres Cariaga tells me. “Chile is long and skinny and as you move through the country it changes.” Cariaga speaks to me through a translator, on this day Orlando Sentinel photographer Ricardo Ramirez Buxeda, who is taking pics of this hearty stew, among other traditional Chilean bites, at Cariaga’s small Oviedo restaurant: Santino’s Pizza & Wings (5420 Deep Lake Road in Oviedo, 321-316-4210; santinospizzaandwings.com)

The name, which Cariaga and his wife, Vanessa Dattoli, held onto after purchasing the place in August of 2022, is somewhat accurate (Santino is gone, but pizza and wings are still served) but belies the treasure inside — the only tell of which is a sandwich board with a couple of small Chilean flags on it, that sits outside the door. You’d barely notice it from the parking lot, let alone the road.

“I’ve driven past that place a thousand times!” I tell Cristóbal Reyes.

Reyes is the justice and safety reporter for the Orlando Sentinel. During a cold snap-inspired discussion on soup in the newspaper’s Let’s Eat, Orlando Facebook group, he mentioned a place that he’d heard served porotos con riendas, a comfort-food favorite of his childhood. His parents, Chilean immigrants who met in Miami, came here from Santiago.

“It was us against the world,” says Reyes. Most of the family was back home in Chile. “And one of the ways my parents connected us to the culture was through the food.”

At the time, Reyes hadn’t yet been to Santino’s, but he was hopeful. Buzz amid metro Orlando’s Chilean community, though small, was good. I was certainly intrigued. And a Tik Tok by food content creator Ashley (@sociall.feeds) featuring steamy video of the porotos con riendas, empanadas, sandwiches and tomato, mayo and avocado-laden completos (popular Chilean-style hot dogs) did nothing to discourage that.

We went.

“This tastes like home!” he said, as we chomped our way through a lunch featuring gorgeous handmade empanadas stuffed with beef, eggs and olives, piled with richly flavored pebre, a tomato/onion-cilantro-based condiment, ubiquitous in Chile and imbued with merkén, a ground spice of smoked chilis that’s Chilean to the core and, if I’m honest, pretty transformative.

In Chile, pebre is like butter for bread. And you’ll want to sample that here, because all of the bread is made on site, as is everything else. There was the porotos, of course. As well as a chacarero sandwich, thin, churrasco-style steak piled with tomatoes, green beans, peppers and mayo. The roll, crusty perfection, is made in-house.

“This is a home-cooking kitchen,” Cariaga tells me. “Nothing is frozen. Everything is freshly made. There’s no fast food here.”

Though there’s no abuelita in the kitchen, chef and friend Claudio Castro, who came from Chile to do the job, brings skills that suggest there could be. And it is a family business. The Cariagas’ daughter Antonella, 16, is my server on two occasions while her sister Isabella, 5, has a burgeoning business selling Jibbitz for Crocs in a small corner of the 40-seat eatery, which also offers Chilean sodas like the fruity Bilz and Pap, as well as candy from back home.

The Cariagas, who worked for Chile’s Banco Santander before making the move and a big career change, came to the States to give their daughters better educational opportunities, they say. Dattoli loves making sweets (be sure to try the leche asada, by the way — similar to flan, it’s firmer than its silky cousin), Cariaga has enjoyed cooking since he was a child in his mother’s kitchen, “but in Chile, to study international cuisine is very expensive and it doesn’t pay well.”

The career change has been a hard pivot, but they are enjoying it, in particular since they began bringing a taste of home that’s underrepresented in Central Florida.

“It’s incredible,” he says of the business, which has been growing steadily. Back in September, when Chileans celebrate their independence on the 18th, Cariaga says the waits were sometimes two hours. “It’s not like July 4, when you celebrate for the weekend. In Chile, the party goes all month.”

Porotos con riendas drives the comfort home, says Cariaga.

“In Chile, legumes are something you’re supposed to eat a lot. At least twice a week. Everyone makes it,” he says. “Some people like it more soup-like. Others like it thicker. Sometimes it’s made with ribs or sausage. Some people serve it with fried eggs. There’s a restaurant in Chile called ‘El Palacio de Porotos’ that makes all different versions.”

This and other goodies, like the completos and sandwiches, salads featuring tomatoes, onions, beans, the seasonal and oft sugar-topped pastel de choclo, scratch the itch for locals who miss the regional favorites back home. The latter, a shepherd’s pie-like dish, features layers of ground beef and chicken, studded with hunks of meat, olive and hard-boiled egg, topped with a creamy-sweet slathering of pureed corn, then baked.

As many of their customers drive from the Kissimmee area, the Cariagas hope a second location can make their drive even shorter than their former four-hour trek to Miami for a taste of home.

“And from there, to the rest of Florida!” pipes Dattoli. “I want to be the manager of whatever store is near the beach,” she jokes. Her American dream has been energized, but for now she is happy to cultivate a larger following in Oviedo, feeding new friends from home and also newcomers to Chile’ contributions to the culinary compendium.

Reyes, who warned me of his high standards before our field trip, delights in the Cariaga’s “proper” layering of the completo, and gives the place his stamp of approval.

“They put the tomato under the avocado…!” he explains as I tuck into my porotos con riendas, bubbling in its little cauldron.

Bundled up in the layered flavors of the soup (it is about 60 degrees out), he tells me that his mother uses kidney beans in her version, “but everyone’s is different.”

I smile, feeling hugged by grandma as the soup warms me. Whose grandma doesn’t really matter.

