Chile Sees More Rate Hikes After 75 Basis-Point Increase

(Bloomberg) -- Chile’s central bank raised its key interest rate by 75 basis points and flagged additional increases to come after the peso slumped to a record low, putting further pressure on rampant inflation.

Policy makers led by Rosanna Costa lifted borrowing costs to 9.75% Wednesday, as forecast by seven of 21 analysts surveyed by Bloomberg. Another 11 had expected a half-point increase, while three expected a full percentage-point hike or more. The bank lifted borrowing costs by the same amount last month.

“The board estimates that new increases in the monetary policy rate will be necessary to ensure the convergence of inflation to 3% in two years,” the bank said in a statement accompanying the decision.

Policy makers removed a reference in the previous statement to reducing the size of future rate increases, after the peso tumbled 15% against the dollar in the past month. The slump prompted Credit Agricole to call for borrowing costs to rise to “punishing levels” to prevent a currency crisis in the absence of more direct intervention in the foreign exchange market. Consumer prices leaped 12.5% in June from the year earlier, the fastest pace in almost three decades.

“They are at least realizing that more needs to be done, but they are still not willing to front-load with a significant surprise,” said Alvaro Vivanco, head of emerging market strategy at NatWest Markets, adding that the peso was likely to weaken further.

Chile, the world’s biggest copper producer and among the richest nations in Latin America, was an early mover in lifting rates in an effort to temper inflation sweeping the world, and may be among the first to pause tightening.

Policy makers repeated comments first made on Monday that the volatility in the peso hasn’t spread to other markets, which retained “adequate liquidity,” indicating they won’t intervene directly in the spot market yet.

Monetary Cycle

Wednesday’s decision was “sufficiently open-ended and even hawkish” to aid the peso, said Olga Yangol, head of emerging-market research and strategy at Credit Agricole. “Since they are signaling more hikes, the peso could behave in a more orderly fashion.”

The central bank has now raised interest rates 9.25 percentage points in the past year. Yet, inflation has continued to accelerate, reaching its fastest pace since 1994 and with no signs of slowing to the target any time soon. Economists surveyed by the central bank raised their forecast for year-end inflation to 11% from 10% in a poll released Tuesday, and their 2023 prediction to 5.1% from 4.6%.

“The upward inflationary pressures persist, and there are no clear signs that we have reached a turning point,” Andres Perez, chief economist at Itau in Santiago, said in a presentation Monday.

As inflation accelerates and the peso slumps, two-year swap rates have risen to their highest since at least 2003, jumping 57 basis points to 9.64% this week alone.

The government stoked demand pressures this week when it announced an additional $1.2 billion package to ease the impact on households of inflation.

