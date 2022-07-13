Chile Sees More Rate Hikes After 75 Basis-Point Increase

Philip Sanders and Valentina Fuentes
·3 min read

(Bloomberg) -- Chile’s central bank raised its key interest rate by 75 basis points and flagged additional increases to come after the peso slumped to a record low, putting further pressure on rampant inflation.

Most Read from Bloomberg

Policy makers led by Rosanna Costa lifted borrowing costs to 9.75% Wednesday, as forecast by seven of 21 analysts surveyed by Bloomberg. Another 11 had expected a half-point increase, while three expected a full percentage-point hike or more. The bank lifted borrowing costs by the same amount last month.

“The board estimates that new increases in the monetary policy rate will be necessary to ensure the convergence of inflation to 3% in two years,” the bank said in a statement accompanying the decision.

Policy makers removed a reference in the previous statement to reducing the size of future rate increases, after the peso tumbled 15% against the dollar in the past month. The slump prompted Credit Agricole to call for borrowing costs to rise to “punishing levels” to prevent a currency crisis in the absence of more direct intervention in the foreign exchange market. Consumer prices leaped 12.5% in June from the year earlier, the fastest pace in almost three decades.

“They are at least realizing that more needs to be done, but they are still not willing to front-load with a significant surprise,” said Alvaro Vivanco, head of emerging market strategy at NatWest Markets, adding that the peso was likely to weaken further.

Chile, the world’s biggest copper producer and among the richest nations in Latin America, was an early mover in lifting rates in an effort to temper inflation sweeping the world, and may be among the first to pause tightening.

Policy makers repeated comments first made on Monday that the volatility in the peso hasn’t spread to other markets, which retained “adequate liquidity,” indicating they won’t intervene directly in the spot market yet.

Monetary Cycle

Wednesday’s decision was “sufficiently open-ended and even hawkish” to aid the peso, said Olga Yangol, head of emerging-market research and strategy at Credit Agricole. “Since they are signaling more hikes, the peso could behave in a more orderly fashion.”

The central bank has now raised interest rates 9.25 percentage points in the past year. Yet, inflation has continued to accelerate, reaching its fastest pace since 1994 and with no signs of slowing to the target any time soon. Economists surveyed by the central bank raised their forecast for year-end inflation to 11% from 10% in a poll released Tuesday, and their 2023 prediction to 5.1% from 4.6%.

“The upward inflationary pressures persist, and there are no clear signs that we have reached a turning point,” Andres Perez, chief economist at Itau in Santiago, said in a presentation Monday.

As inflation accelerates and the peso slumps, two-year swap rates have risen to their highest since at least 2003, jumping 57 basis points to 9.64% this week alone.

The government stoked demand pressures this week when it announced an additional $1.2 billion package to ease the impact on households of inflation.

(Updates with analyst comments starting in the fifth paragraph.)

Most Read from Bloomberg Businessweek

©2022 Bloomberg L.P.

Recommended Stories

  • KKR's Pietrzak on Asset-Based Finance Fund, Debt Market

    Dan Pietrzak, KKR's co-head of private credit, discusses KKR's new private-credit fund and his outlook for the debt market. The fund will target a return of 13% to 15% and aims to invest in 40 to 50 transactions. He speaks with Kriti Gupta and Sonali Basak on "Bloomberg Markets."

  • Canada's Rogers CEO vows investments to avoid repeat of massive outage

    The Canadian telecom operator will also take steps to ensure that 911 and essential services will be reachable if another outage occurs, Chief Executive Tony Staffieri said in a letter on Wednesday. "You have my personal commitment that Rogers will make every change and investment needed to help ensure that it will not happen again," Staffieri said, without providing further details. In a 2009 report, the Emergency Services Working Group said telecom providers would ensure access to 911 for handsets that were uninitiated, unregistered, active, lapsed or unsubscribed.

  • TikTok Use by Military Poses Security Risk, US Regulator Testifies

    (Bloomberg) -- US military members are risking national security with their use of the TikTok social-media service, according to a federal communications regulator who has been pushing for the video-sharing app to be removed from online stores.Most Read from BloombergUS Inflation Quickens to 9.1%, Amping Up Fed Pressure to Go BigChinese Homebuyers Across 22 Cities Refuse to Pay MortgagesEuro Drops to Dollar Parity for First Time in Two DecadesThe 10 Worst Airports in Europe for Delays Right NowS

  • Millennium’s East53 Capital Closing After Twitter, Citrix Bets

    (Bloomberg) -- A trading team at Izzy Englander’s mega hedge fund Millennium Management is shuttering after bets on mergers and acquisitions involving companies such as Twitter Inc. performed poorly. Most Read from BloombergUS Inflation Quickens to 9.1%, Amping Up Fed Pressure to Go BigChinese Homebuyers Across 22 Cities Refuse to Pay MortgagesEuro Drops to Dollar Parity for First Time in Two DecadesThe 10 Worst Airports in Europe for Delays Right NowStocks Buckle Under Hot CPI as Hawkish Bets S

  • Women in this age group outpace men saving for retirement

    Women younger than 27 have overtaken men their age in total retirement savings, with 3 percent higher account balances on average, according to a report released today by Bank of America.

  • Wells Fargo Says These Eight Energy Stocks Can Weather a Recession

    Over the last month, the SPDR S&P Oil & Gas Exploration & Production ETF has lagged the S&P 500 by 27 percentage points.

  • Tesla AI executive leaving company after 4-month sabbatical

    SAN FRANCISCO (Reuters) -Andrej Karpathy, senior director of artificial intelligence at Tesla Inc who has been on a four-month sabbatical, said on Wednesday he is leaving the company, without giving reasons for his departure. "It's been a great pleasure to help Tesla towards its goals over the last 5 years and a difficult decision to part ways," Karpathy tweeted, adding he does not have concrete plans for what is next. The sabbatical came at a critical time for the company, as Musk seeks to achieve full self-driving capability and roll out a humanoid robot prototype this year.

  • Twitter says it is not planning big layoffs

    The filing comes a day after Twitter sued Tesla Inc Chief Executive Elon Musk for violating his $44 billion deal to buy the company and asked a Delaware court to order the world's richest person to complete the merger at the agreed $54.20 per Twitter share. Twitter also said on Wednesday it sent Musk a formal request to approve two tailored employee retention programs in June, but he has not provided his consent. Twitter employees have expressed widespread concern about Musk taking over the company because of his preferences for cutting headcount and other costs, decreasing content moderation and limiting remote work.

  • LeBron critical on his show of US efforts to get Griner home

    LeBron James is publicly criticizing the United States’ handling of WNBA All-Star Brittney Griner’s case in a trailer for an upcoming episode of his television show: “The Shop: Uninterrupted.” Griner is on trial in Russia for drug possession. “Now, how can she feel like America has her back?” James said in the trailer.

  • Keep on Buying Rivian Stock, Says Analyst After Q2 Delivery Beat

    Things are finally falling into place for Rivian (RIVN). The Amazon-backed EV start-up came flying out the gates last November, announcing itself as one of Wall Street’s hottest IPOs in recent times. However, what has followed since has been nothing less than “brutal production woes,” says Wedbush’s Daniel Ives. And these have significantly soured the narrative around the highly promising EV player (and sent its share price crashing). That said, there are now concrete signs Rivian might be turni

  • 2 Warren Buffett Stocks to Buy Hand Over Fist and 1 to Avoid Like the Plague

    Among Berkshire Hathaway's numerous holdings, there are two screaming buys and one high-growth stock that still has a lot to prove.

  • Jim Cramer’s Latest Predictions and 10 Stock Recommendations

    In this article, we discuss Jim Cramer’s latest predictions and 10 stock recommendations. If you want to read about some more stocks that Jim Cramer recommends, go directly to Jim Cramer’s Latest Predictions and 5 Stock Recommendations. Investors have been worried about rampant inflation and the macroeconomic effects of the efforts of the central bank […]

  • J.P. Morgan: The Energy Sector Offers the Most Attractive Risk-Reward Profile. Here Are 2 Stocks With Over 50% Upside

    Sometimes it’s good to take a worm’s eye view of the markets, to narrow down the search and the market analysis to a particular industry or a particular sector. The zoomed-in view offers some advantages that the macro lacks – greater detail, or a look at opportunities that might get lost in the shuffle of a larger market trend. And that’s what we have here. Markets are trending down right now, but J.P. Morgan energy sector expert Christyan Malek sees a chance for investors to find an attractive

  • ‘July 13th will be the bottom’: Here’s why Jim Cramer believes that the market will soon bounce and have a ‘strong rally’ through late August

    Don’t get stuck on the sidelines. Bullish patterns are reappearing.

  • Bitcoin drops sharply on more grim inflation news

    The outlook for Bitcoin "remains negative,” Fawad Razaqzada, Market Analyst at StoneX’s retail division City Index, tells Fortune.

  • The 'Great Moderation' is over and inflation has triggered a new regime: BlackRock

    The past 35 years have been characterized by "The Great Moderation," a regime that is now over, according to BlackRock.

  • There’s a ‘perfect storm’ brewing in the family housing market — here’s a super simple way to take advantage

    You can still make money in real estate. And you don’t have to be a mogul to do it.

  • For Bitcoin Believers Musk and Saylor, a Reckoning Looms

    Elon Musk and Michael Saylor lead, respectively, Tesla and MicroStrategy, which bet big on the king of cryptocurrencies.

  • Morgan Stanley: Despite Turbulent Economy, These Stocks Have Over 90% Upside Potential

    Rising inflation has been the story of 2022, reaching roughly 8.5% in the latest report. To fight it, the Federal Reserve is raising interest rates and cutting back on the money supply – but that has an immediate effect of strengthening the dollar, which will negatively impact corporate earnings in the overseas markets. Morgan Stanley chief U.S. equity strategist Mike Wilson sees the strong dollar as a headwind that can’t be dodged, at least not for long, and expects the stock market will contin

  • Why Wednesday Could Be a Huge Day for the Stock Market

    On Wednesday morning, the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics will release June data from the closely watched Consumer Price Index (CPI), which tracks the prices of a basket of daily goods and services. Investors use the CPI as one way to measure inflation, which has hit a 40-year high this year and forced the Federal Reserve to become increasingly hawkish in terms of monetary policy. While CPI data comes out every month, the reading on Wednesday will be watched more closely than normal, as are the current high levels of inflation.