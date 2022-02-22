Chile to Be First Nation to Sell Sustainability-Linked Bond

(Bloomberg) -- Chile is assessing investor interest in a potential sale of bonds tied to its sustainable goals, a move that would make it the first nation to issue sustainability-linked bonds.

The SLB offering would be part of the country’s planned sale of $2 billion in environmental, social and governance bonds overseas this month, adding to the $4 billion raised in that format already this year. That would complete this year’s $6 billion external markets issuance target, Cristobal Gamboni, head of the Finance Ministry’s newly created Green Finance Office, said in an interview earlier this month.

Chile intends to use the proceeds from its first sustainability-linked bond sale to address greenhouse emissions and to promote the diversification of the country’s energy sources into renewable energy, the Ministry said in a statement Tuesday.

It has mandated BNP Paribas SA, Credit Agricole CIB, and Societe Generale to organize a series of fixed-income investor meetings in the U.S. and Europe commencing on Wednesday, it said in the statement.

The investor presentation will focus on its newly established sustainability-linked bond framework. An euro benchmark bond offering of about 15 years in maturity and a benchmark dollar-denominated bond offering in or around 20 years could follow, subject to market conditions, according to people familiar with the mandates, who asked not to be identified as the details are private. If the potential sustainability-linked bonds price, they will be the first from a nation, according to data compiled by Bloomberg.

Global sales of sustainability-linked bonds, a subset of ESG debt, hit a record $110 billion last year, compared with $11 billion issued in 2020, according to data compiled by Bloomberg. Moody’s ESG Solutions expects issuance of the debt to hit $150 billion this year.

So-called SLBs are growing in global popularity because they can be used by a wider pool of borrowers, including those without big environmental projects, allowing them to tap a growing ethical fund industry and get cheaper borrowing costs. Firms have to pay a set penalty if they fail to meet targets, yet there’s no stipulation these need to be more ambitious than goals they already have.

Chile is heating up as a result of climate change -- with greater intensity in the northern area and in the Andes mountains -- and is hoping to generate 100% of its energy emissions-free by 2050, according to the framework.

