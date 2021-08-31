Chile Shocks Markets With Biggest Rate Hike in Two Decades

Matthew Malinowski and Valentina Fuentes
(Bloomberg) -- Chile’s central bank shocked economists with its biggest interest rate increase in 20 years as government stimulus propels consumer demand and pushes inflation above target.

Policy makers led by Mario Marcel lifted the overnight rate by 75 basis points to to 1.5% on Tuesday. Twelve of 17 economists in a Bloomberg survey expected a 50-basis point increase, while the remaining five saw a second straight quarter-point hike.

The central bank’s board acknowledged the need to avoid “an accumulation of macroeconomic imbalances that, among other consequences, could lead to a more persistent increase in inflation,” according to a statement published with the decision. “The board decided to intensify the withdrawal of monetary stimulus.”

The decision is the clearest sign yet that the bank’s board is concerned about the overheating of one of Latin America’s fastest growing economies in 2021. Many analysts expect growth to reach 10% this year on the back of billions of dollars in emergency spending and early pension withdrawals. Robust consumer demand and higher commodity costs are threatening to keep inflation above target for longer.

“A hike of 75 basis points was realistic given the exuberance in consumption, fiscal expansion and inflationary pressure,” said Luis Felipe Alarcon, chief economist at Euroamerica. “If the factors that drove this rate hike persist, the central bank will very probably maintain this pace of interest rate increases.”

Core Inflation

Consumer prices rose 4.5% in the 12 months through July. The central bank targets inflation of 3%, with a tolerance range of plus or minus one percentage point.

Before today’s rate decision, interest rate swaps were pricing that borrowing costs will rise to 1.75% within the next three months and to 2.5% in six months.

“Growth has continued accelerating on the back of the reopening of the economy and the enormous liquidity injection in the form of direct transfers to households and withdrawals from the pensions system,” Leonardo Suarez, research director at LarrainVial SA, wrote in a note before the decision. “We expect core inflation to continue picking up speed.”

