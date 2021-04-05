Chile shows quick COVID vaccine rollout does not mean lockdowns end: UK official

LONDON (Reuters) - The experience of Chile shows that a quick COVID-19 vaccine rollout is not necessarily enough to avoid lockdowns, England's Chief Medical Officer said on Monday, saying a steady and cautious approach to easing restrictions was important.

Britain has given a first vaccine dose to over 31.5 million people, leading some in Prime Minister Boris Johnson's party to urge him to end England's lockdown more quickly.

But Chile, which also has one of the world's quickest vaccination rates, has closed its borders and tightened an already strict lockdown.

Chris Whitty said that Chile's experience had contrasted with that of Israel, and it was unclear whether it was due to the timings of rollout, the vaccines used, interactions with coronavirus variants or other factors.

"We don't yet know... we absolutely need to learn from those countries that are far ahead of us in terms of or alongside us in terms of vaccine rollout, and those are two of the key ones," he told a news conference.

"This is the reason we wants to do things in a steady way because the assumption that just because you vaccinate lots of people, then the problem goes away, I think Chile is quite a good corrective to that."

(Reporting by Kate Holton, writing by Alistair Smout; editing by Guy Faulconbridge)

  • Myanmar junta charges celebrities with promoting protests

    Myanmar’s ruling junta stepped up its campaign against celebrities who support nationwide protests against its seizure of power, publishing wanted lists in the state press and warning against using their work. The move follows weeks of escalating violence by security forces in breaking up street protests against the Feb. 1 coup that ousted the elected government of Aung San Suu Kyi. At least 570 protesters and bystanders, including 47 children, have been killed since the takeover, according to the Assistance Association for Political Prisoners, which monitors casualties and arrests.

  • Myanmar protesters clap to denounce junta as region focuses on crisis

    Clapping began in various parts of the main city Yangon at 5 p.m. (1030 GMT) in response to a call by protest organisers, residents said. The gesture would honour "Ethnic Armed Organisations and Gen Z defence youths from Myanmar including Yangon who are fighting in the revolution... on behalf of us," Ei Thinzar Maung, a protest leader, wrote on Facebook. Despite the killing of at least 564 people by the security forces since the Feb. 1 coup, protesters have come out across the country every day to voice opposition to the overthrow of the elected government led by Aung San Suu Kyi and the return of military rule.

  • The US needs a macrogrid to move electricity from areas that make it to areas that need it

    The Los Angeles Department of Water and Power's Pine Tree Wind Farm and Solar Power Plant in Tehachapi, Calif., 115 miles from LA. Irfan Khan / Los Angeles Times via Getty ImagesMany kinds of extreme events can disrupt electricity service, including hurricanes, earthquakes, floods, wildfires, extreme heat, extreme cold and extended droughts. Major disasters can leave thousands of people in the dark. The Texas deep freeze in February knocked out 40% of the state’s electric generating capacity. During such events, unaffected regions may have power to spare. For example, during the February blackouts in Texas, utilities were generating electricity from hydropower in the Pacific Northwest, natural gas in the Northeast, wind on the northern Plains and solar power in the Southwest. Today it’s not possible to move electricity seamlessly from one end of the U.S. to the other. But over the past decade, researchers at national laboratories and universities have been working closely with industry engineers to design an interstate electricity system that can. And President Biden’s infrastructure plan would move in this direction by allocating billions of dollars to build high-voltage transmission lines that can “move cheaper, cleaner electricity to where it is needed most.” My engineering research focuses on electric power systems. At Iowa State University we have worked to quantify the benefits that macrogrids can bring to the U.S. These high-capacity transmission systems interconnect energy resources and areas of high electricity demand, known as load centers, across large geographic regions. The electric grid moves power from generators, which often are located far from population centers, to energy customers. A national highway system for electricity Dwight Eisenhower had been thinking about a national interstate highway system for decades before he was inaugurated as president in 1953. Eisenhower argued that such a system was “as necessary to defense as it is to our national economy and personal safety.” Congress agreed and passed the Federal-Aid Highway Act of 1956, which authorized the federal government to pay 90% of the cost of this US$114 billion system, with states covering the rest. Eisenhower was worried about evacuating cities in the event of nuclear war. The security argument for a macrogrid focuses on extreme events that disrupt the power grid. And the economic argument centers on moving wind, solar and hydro power from areas where they are plentiful to areas with high power demand. Today the North American power grid is actually five grids, also known as interconnections. Two large ones, the Eastern and Western Interconnects, cover most of the lower 48 states and large swaths of Canada, while three smaller grids serve Texas, Alaska and northern Quebec. Each of these grids uses alternating current, or AC, to move electricity from generators to customers. The Eastern, Western and Texas Interconnects are linked by high-voltage direct current, or HVDC, lines that make it possible to transmit power between them. These facilities are aging and can only transfer small quantities of electricity between grids. One way to think of a macrogrid is as an overlay that pulls together the existing U.S. grids and makes it easier to move power between them. A potential U.S. macrogrid connecting the Eastern, Western and Texas grids and linking to offshore wind farms. James McCalley, CC BY-ND Sharing power across regions President Biden has proposed sweeping action to achieve a clean energy transition in the U.S., including making electric power carbon-free by 2035. This will require adding a lot of new renewable generating capacity over the next 15 years. Wind and solar costs have fallen dramatically in recent years. Today power from new, large-scale wind or solar plants is cheaper than electricity from existing coal plants. Yet, renewables provide only about 21% of U.S. electricity. A macrogrid would reduce the cost of electricity from new wind and solar plants in two ways. First, it would enable high-quality renewable power – mainly Midwestern wind and Southern solar, and potentially Canadian hydropower – to supply coastal load centers. It is cheaper to build transmission systems that can move this power over long distances than to generate it from lower-quality, weaker Sun and wind resources closer to cities. Second, a macrogrid would make it possible to share energy production and grid services between regions. This strategy takes advantage of time differences due to time zones and the fact that electricity demand tends to peak at certain times of day, such as when people arrive home in the evening. And electricity prices rise and fall during the day with demand. For example, at 3 p.m. Pacific Time, power demand is relatively low on the West Coast, which means the cost of that electricity is also low. Excess Western electricity could be used to supply demand on the East Coast, which peaks daily simultaneous with this 3 p.m. West coast “low” which occurs at 6 p.m. Eastern Time. Four hours later, when the West Coast hits its 7 p.m. Pacific Time daily peak, it would be 10 p.m. on the East Coast, which would have extra generation to share westward. Capacity sharing also works because annual peak power demand occurs at different times of year for different regions. Each region is required to have access to enough generation capacity to meet its annual peak load, with some margin to cover generation failures. A macrogrid would enable regions to share excess generating capacity when it’s not needed locally. This strategy provides benefits even when annual peaks in two regions differ by only a few days. When they differ by weeks or months, the payoff can be large. For example, power demand in the Pacific Northwest typically peaks in winter, so the region could borrow capacity from the Southwest and Midwest, where demand peaks in summer, and vice versa. Building transmission saves money In a study that I published in 2020 with academic and industry colleagues, we showed that without a macrogrid it would cost more than $2.2 trillion from 2024 through 2038 to develop and operate the nation’s electric power system and achieve 50% renewable power generation in 2038. This includes the costs of adding 600 gigawatts of new generating capacity that would be almost entirely wind and solar; operating costs for remaining fossil and nuclear power plants; and building new AC transmission lines to connect new power plants to customers. However, we calculated that if the U.S. spent $50 billion to develop a macrogrid, the total long-term cost of developing and operating the nation’s electric power system and achieving 50% renewable electricity in 2038 would decrease by more than $50 billion. In other words, by making it possible to share power across regions and deliver high-quality renewable power from remote areas to load centers, the macrogrid would more than pay for itself. Some observers may worry that a nationally connected grid would be more vulnerable to cascading blackouts than our existing system. In fact, a macrogrid would actually be more reliable because HVDC provides increased grid control capability through its flexible converter stations. Industry leaders and clean energy advocates are calling for the U.S. to pursue macrogrid development. But North America is lagging behind most of the world in developing interregional power lines to tap low-cost clean energy resources. And if $50 billion seems like a big investment, consider this: It’s also the estimated minimum cost of outages and energy price spikes during the Texas deep freeze. [You’re smart and curious about the world. So are The Conversation’s authors and editors. You can get our highlights each weekend.]This article is republished from The Conversation, a nonprofit news site dedicated to sharing ideas from academic experts. It was written by: James D. McCalley, Iowa State University. Read more:Biden plans to fight climate change in a way no U.S. president has done beforeWhy do different countries have different electric outlet plugs? James D. McCalley has served on the National Renewable Energy Laboratory (NREL) Energy Systems Integration Technical Review Panel since 2017. NREL has conducted studies to design and assess a US macrogrid. He receives funding from the National Renewable Energy Laboratory and Americans for a Clean Energy Grid.

  • ER Doctor: Paramedics Never Said George Floyd Had Heart Attack or OD’d

    via REUTERSThe emergency room doctor who pronounced George Floyd dead said Monday that when paramedics brought the 46-year-old Black man to the hospital on May 25, no one told him they suspected he’d had a drug overdose or heart attack.Dr. Bradford Wankhede Langenfeld, who was a senior resident at the Hennepin County Medical Center at the time, explained to jurors how he tried to resuscitate Floyd when he was brought into the ER after former Minneapolis Police officer Derek Chauvin held his knee on him for over nine minutes. He said that while he was immediately told that Floyd was “detained” by police at the time of “medical emergency,” paramedics did not mention anything about a possible drug overdose.“Any amount of time a patient spends in cardiac arrest without immediate CPR markedly decreases the chance of a good outcome,” Langenfeld told jurors in Hennepin County court, suggesting that officers at the scene should have provided medical attention. “Approximately 10 to 15 percent decrease in survival for every minute that CPR is not administered.”‘Totally Unnecessary’: Cops Desert Derek Chauvin on the Witness StandLangenfeld said Floyd’s heart was not beating to a “degree sufficient to sustain life” when he was brought in, prompting his team to perform several life-saving measures, including chest compressions and artificial airways, as they tried to revive him.After about 30 minutes, however, they declared him dead. The doctor said that hypoxia, or low oxygen, was the most likely cause of Floyd’s cardiac arrest based on the information he had at the time of his death. He added that oxygen deficiency is commonly known as “asphyxia.”Langenfeld’s testimony comes after several current and former Minneapolis police officials slammed Chauvin’s decision to use the excessive-force restraint position, all insisting it was “totally unnecessary” after Floyd had stopped resisting.Chauvin, 45, is on trial for second- and third-degree murder as well as second-degree manslaughter after holding his knee on Floyd’s neck during an arrest over a counterfeit bill. Three other officers—Tou Thao, Thomas K. Lane, and J. Alexander Kueng—have pleaded not guilty to aiding and abetting second-degree murder while committing a felony, as well as aiding and abetting second-degree manslaughter with culpable negligence.Eric Nelson, the former law enforcer’s defense lawyer, has argued that Floyd’s death was the result of health issues and drugs—and that his client was simply doing what “he was trained to do throughout his 19-year career.”But Chauvin’s former peers who were involved in the aftermath of Floyd’s arrest disagreed with that assessment, stating that they would never use the kind of force the cop did on May 25, 2020—which was captured in a video shared around the world.Prosecutors revealed Monday that three other MPD officials are expected to testify, including Minneapolis Police Chief Medaria Arradondo and Inspector Lt. Katie Blackwell, who will insist officers are not trained to place knees on the necks of those in custody. Sgt. Ker Yang will also testify about MPD’s crisis-intervention training given to all officers. Two use-of-force experts are also expected to testify against Chauvin’s actions on Monday.On Friday, the longest-serving officer in the Minneapolis Police Department, Lt. Richard Zimmerman, testified that officers have never been trained to kneel on a person’s neck while they are handcuffed. Instead, officers are told to put people on their side or have them sit up after handcuffing them.“Totally unnecessary. First of all, pulling him down to the ground face-down and putting your knee on a neck for that amount of time is just uncalled for,” Zimmerman, who has been with the department since 1985, said when asked about the videos of the incident. “I saw no reason why the officers felt they were in danger. And that’s what they would have to feel to be able to use that kind of force.”Sgt. David Pleoger, a former shift supervisor with the Minneapolis Police Department who received a call about Floyd’s arrest from a concerned 911 dispatcher, also testified Thursday that Chauvin’s use of force went too far.“When Mr. Floyd was no longer offering up any resistance to the officers, they could’ve ended the restraint,” Pleoger said.Last week, several bystanders emotionally described to jurors how they repeatedly asked Chauvin to remove his knee and to check Floyd’s pulse during the arrest. Among the group were an off-duty Minneapolis firefighter and EMT—who said she was ignored after repeatedly offering her assistance—as well as an MMA fighter who tried to explain that Chauvin’s chokehold was cutting off Floyd’s circulation. Several teenagers also testified how they begged the officers to stop as Floyd was “gasping for air.”When paramedics finally arrived at the scene, Chauvin had to be instructed to get off Floyd. Prosecutors stated that when Floyd was loaded into the ambulance, he had no pulse.The Hennepin County Medical Examiner concluded Floyd died of cardiac arrest from the restraint and neck compression, also noting that Floyd had heart disease and fentanyl in his system. An independent report commissioned by Floyd’s family, which will not be shown at trial, concluded that he died of strangulation from the pressure to his back and neck. Both reports determined Floyd’s death was a homicide.Read more at The Daily Beast.Got a tip? Send it to The Daily Beast hereGet our top stories in your inbox every day. Sign up now!Daily Beast Membership: Beast Inside goes deeper on the stories that matter to you. Learn more.

  • Brussels buses banish French in Dutch-speaking Flanders

    A push by Flemish nationalists to remove the French language from buses that shuttle between the Belgian capital and the Flanders region has proved successful, in the latest chapter of petty linguistic squabbles in Belgium. Take a metro, bus or tram within Brussels and the overhead announcements of travel information can last until the next stop, as French, Dutch and sometimes English are rattled off over the tannoy. On the cross-country Ostend to Eupen rail service, German is even added into the mix as the train makes it into the German-speaking community of east Belgium. The linguistic melange of Brussels' buses is about to get simpler, though, as any routes that make it as far as Flanders will not display bus stop indicators in French once the border is crossed. For Flemish nationalists it was a long-overdue change. “It cannot possibly be the intention that buses drive about in Flanders with bilingual messages,” said Inez De Coninck of the New Flemish Alliance, a party that campaigns in favour of Flemish independence from Belgium. Ms De Coninck added that “the Brussels local transport company [STIB] has several stops in Flanders and at the moment the buses always display bilingual messages, even on Flemish soil.” Buses operated by the Flemish transport firm already ditch French when they leave the Brussels region, following a report by Belgium’s language supervision committee back in 2011. But the loss of French in Flanders could negatively impact Francophone passengers, especially given that the vast majority of Brussels residents speak French rather than Dutch. STIB recently announced that it will rename 17 bus and tram stops after famous women. However, city authorities came under flak on social media when a public poll decided to rename a tunnel currently bearing the name of King Leopold II after the late singer Annie Cordy. Social media posts called the choice of Ms Cordy “ridiculous”, with many questioning whether she was famous enough for the accolade or too Francophone for a tunnel that leads into Flanders.

  • Mitch McConnell says big companies like MLB 'must stop taking cues from the Outrage-Industrial Complex' when it comes to voting laws

    "Businesses must not use economic blackmail to spread disinformation and push bad ideas that citizens reject at the ballot box," McConnell said.

  • ‘I want front pockets.’ Old Navy responds to 7-year-old’s plea for design change

    Her first-grade class was practicing persuasive letter writing.

  • The surprising ways 3 women secretly fought the Nazis in Poland

    The Warsaw ghetto uprising that began on April 19, 1943, was the such revolt of World War II and inspired similar rebellions across occupied Europe.

  • Kaley Cuoco wore a hot-pink gown in bed to watch 'Schitt's Creek' after the SAG Awards

    Kaley Cuoco paired her pink Prabal Gurung gown with diamond jewelry, an updo hairstyle, and pink Louboutin heels.

  • US tells AstraZeneca to cut ties with manufacturer amid fear of undermining faith in vaccines

    US health officials have told AstraZeneca to cut ties with its manufacturing partner amid fears that any more production mishaps could erode the public’s faith in vaccines. AstraZeneca’s operations at a plant in Baltimore have been halted and will be moved elsewhere after an error by staff from Emergent BioSolutions meant that ingredients were mistakenly mixed into 15 million Johnson & Johnson vaccines which were also being produced at the site. Those vaccines have had to be destroyed and the delivery of more than 20 million Johnson & Johnson doses is hanging in the balance while quality control issues are addressed. The pharmaceutical giant has drafted in extra staff and assumed full responsibility for the production of the one-shot jab. Now, it has been reported that the US Government is helping AstraZeneca find new partners as it seeks to obtain approval from the US Food and Drug Administration.

  • Supreme Court dismisses case over Trump and Twitter critics

    The Supreme Court on Monday dismissed a case over former President Donald Trump's efforts to block critics from his personal Twitter account. The court said there was nothing left to the case after Trump was permanently suspended from Twitter and ended his presidential term in January. Twitter banned Trump two days after the deadly attack on the Capitol by Trump supporters on Jan. 6.

  • ‘You are strong.’ Vice President Kamala Harris has a message for American women

    Vice President Kamala Harris expresses deep empathy for women digging their way out of the pandemic abyss often carrying family members with them.

  • Johnson & Johnson takes over COVID-19 vaccine production at Baltimore plant after 15 million doses were ruined

    Johnson & Johnson said it was "assuming full responsibility regarding the manufacturing of drug substance" at Emergent BioSolutions.

  • An astronomer's colorful animation shows how Saturn's disappearing rings act like a 'mini solar system'

    If you unfurled Saturn's rings into lines, all the planets in the solar system could line up comfortably along their length.

  • 'The Walking Dead' showrunner teases they will do a twist on a Michonne story from the comics on the final season

    Angela Kang tells Insider the show is working on a version of the Michonne/Elodie story line from "The Walking Dead" comic.

  • One bar opening caused an outbreak of 46 COVID-19 infections and a school closure affecting 650 kids

    One person who attended a bar opening in Illinois tested positive for COVID-19 the day before the event, the CDC reports. Four had symptoms that day.

  • Italian mafioso caught after returning home for Easter lunch

    The irresistible call of a lavish Easter feast in Sicily landed a prominent mobster behind bars Sunday after authorities arrested him as he was returning to the Mediterranean island from Brazil to celebrate with family. Considered by authorities to be the newly appointed “capo” of the Pagliarelli mafia district in southeast Palermo, Giuseppe Calvaruso, 44, had been living for months in Brazil, from where authorities say he was delegating mob affairs to loyal subordinates. Easter in Sicily is one of the most important Catholic celebrations, with spectacular processions and sumptuous meals. After being away from home for nearly a year, Calvaruso had planned a brief stay to feast with family, authorities said, departing from Natal and stopping over briefly in Paris before landing at Falcone Borsellino airport in Palermo. He was arrested quietly Easter Sunday by Carabinieri police while waiting for his luggage at the baggage carousel. Anti-mafia prosecutors are charging him and four other loyalists who were also arrested, including his right-hand man in Palermo, Giovanni Caruso, 50, with mafia association, extortion, assault, kidnapping and fraud-related charges. The Sicilian mafia, known as Cosa Nostra, divides Palermo into eight local districts, including Pagliarelli, home to the city’s maximum security prison. Prosecutors maintain Calvaruso was appointed head of the Pagliarelli district after the oldest boss of the Sicilian mafia, Settimo Mineo, 82, was sent to prison in December 2018. Considered a promising young boss for his ability to manage international affairs, authorities claim Calvaruso held close ties to investors in Singapore ready to finance construction in Sicily’s tourism and hotel sector. He was also tasked with maintaining diplomatic ties to other mafia district leaders to negotiate business and resolve disputes. But it was the tricky job of ensuring public order in his own district that eventually ensnared him. Prosecutors say Calvaruso ordered a violent assault on a gang of thieves who carried out several “unauthorised” thefts in his neighborhood. In one case, they say a local retailer hit by thieves twice in one week turned over video of the robbery to the local boss, who identified the rogue thieves and brought them to a garage where they were allegedly brutally beaten in Calvaruso’s presence.

  • Putin signs law allowing him to stay in power for another 15 years after ruling over Russia for 2 decades

    With two more terms as president, Putin would surpass Joseph Stalin as the longest-reigning leader in Russia since Peter the Great.

  • Norwegian Cruises asks CDC to allow trips from US in July

    The Norwegian Cruise Line is seeking permission to resume trips from U.S. ports on July 4, requiring passengers and crew members to be vaccinated against COVID-19 at least two weeks before the trip. Company shares jumped 6% Monday and pulled the shares of rival cruise lines hire as well. Shares Carnival Corp. and Royal Caribbean Group gained nearly 5% and more than 3%, respectively.

  • Trump Jr. and girlfriend close deal on Florida homes. So, what do the neighbors say?

    Florida or bust.