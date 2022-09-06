Chile Stuns With a Full Percentage Point Interest-Rate Hike

Matthew Malinowski
·2 min read

(Bloomberg) -- Chile’s central bank delivered a bigger-than-expected interest rate hike of 100 basis points on Tuesday amid the fastest inflation in a generation, even as the economy teeters on the edge of recession.

The bank board, led by Rosanna Costa, lifted borrowing costs to 10.75%, extending a cycle that started with rates at a record low 0.5% just over a year ago. It was a split decision, as one board member voted for a 125 basis-point hike, and another for a boost of 75 points. All analysts surveyed by Bloomberg saw an increase of either 50 or 75 basis points.

Policy makers are reinvigorating efforts to damp inflation that is expected to reach almost 14% in August, propelled by a series of shocks including soaring commodity costs and a weak peso. Rates are now at the top of the band envisaged by the central bank, board members said in a statement accompanying today’s decision.

“The next move in rates will depend on the macroeconomic scenario,” they said. “The board will pay special attention to the risk of higher inflation.”

Traders see inflation of 5.25% in two years time, according to a survey published Sept. 1, up from the 4.75% predicted at the end of July. That’s well above the 3% target.

Prices continue to rise even after the economy narrowly dodged a recession in the first half of the year. The central bank will publish its latest growth and inflation forecasts in its quarterly monetary policy report on Wednesday.

“Inflation expectations have de-anchored despite the monetary tightening and realized fiscal consolidation,” JPMorgan Chase & Co economists Diego Pereira and Lucila Barbeito wrote in a report before the decision. At this stage, the central bank should put “any activity consideration on the back-burner.”

