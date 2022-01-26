Chile Escalates Inflation War With Biggest Rate Hike in 20 Years

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Matthew Malinowski and Valentina Fuentes
·4 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Jerome Powell
    American banker

(Bloomberg) -- Chile delivered its biggest interest rate hike since 2001 in a shock decision and signaled borrowing costs will continue to rise higher than many investors had expected amid renewed urgency to drag inflation to target.

Most Read from Bloomberg

The bank increased the overnight rate by 1.5 percentage points to 5.5% late on Wednesday, surprising nearly all analysts in a Bloomberg survey who expected a hike of 125 basis points. In a statement, board members wrote that activity and inflation readings have been “somewhat” above forecasts published in December, and that price pressures from global factors have risen.

“The evolution of inflation continues to face significant risks and their possible materialization becomes especially relevant in a context where both the annual change in the CPI and its outlook are already high,” they wrote.

The aggressive rate hike signals fresh concerns over the ability to tame Chile’s fastest annual inflation in 14 years amid record economic growth. Since the prior decision in December, consumer price increases topped forecasts for the sixth consecutive month, the recovery of the local labor market gathered steam and oil surged worldwide. Analysts and traders surveyed by the bank see cost of living rises above the 3% target over the next two years.

Read More: Chilean Consumer Prices Surprise Again as Economy Booms

What Bloomberg Economics Says

“The bigger than expected rate hike on Wednesday’s meeting shows policy makers increasingly worried about lingering pressure on prices and growing risks to the inflation outlook. It points to upward revisions to inflation forecasts in the next quarterly monetary policy report in March and changes in forward guidance to anticipate additional hikes and rates at the end of the tightening cycle above previous guidance of 5.5%-6.0%.”

--Felipe Hernandez, Latin America economist

Click here for full report

The decision represents a shift from the bank’s prior guidance. In the minutes to the December rate-setting meeting, policy makers wrote the hike of 125 basis points implemented then “could mark the rhythm of future increases” and also that they wanted to avoid surprising markets on borrowing costs.

It also came hours after U.S. Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell said the central bank was ready to raise interest rates in March and didn’t rule out moving at every meeting to tackle the highest inflation in a generation. Within Latin America, Colombia and Brazil are among the countries expected to raise borrowing costs again in coming days.

“We expect a rate hike of 150 basis points in March and then to have borrowing costs held at that level for one or two meetings as they wait for signs that the economy and inflation are cooling off,” Sergio Godoy, chief economist at STF Capital, said about Chile.

Dynamic Imports

Chile’s economy expanded about 12% in 2021, the fastest pace yet for the South American nation, according to central bank estimates published last month. Growth was powered by temporary stimulus including emergency cash transfers and three rounds of early pension withdrawals totaling nearly $50 billion.

On top of that, the recovery has also been spurred by its swift vaccination campaign against Covid-19 which has delivered booster shots to almost two-thirds of the population, the second-highest tally in the world, according to Bloomberg’s vaccine tracker.

In Wednesday’s statement, policy makers wrote that there is high demand for labor and that bank credit and consumption remain strong. “The sustained dynamism of imports of all kinds of goods is worth noting,” they wrote.

Those factors, together with global supply bottlenecks and higher commodity costs, catapulted annual inflation to 7.2% in December. In the statement, board members highlighted that price hikes were widespread.

“One of the most significant un-anchoring of inflation expectations in recent decades drove the central bank to raise the interest rate by 150 basis points,” Jorge Selaive, chief economist at Scotiabank Chile, wrote on Twitter.

Outgoing central bank head Mario Marcel, tapped by President-elect Gabriel Boric as finance minister, did not vote on Wednesday. He is focusing his final days at the institution on ensuring a smooth transition, leaving the rate decision in the hands of the four remaining board members.

Read more: Chile’s Boric Picks Central Bank Head Marcel as Finance Boss

President Sebastian Pinera is expected to appoint a new central bank head to replace Marcel before finishing his term in early March.

Going forward, policy makers are signaling that borrowing costs will reach 6.5% in the second quarter and 6.75% in the third, according to Martina Ogaz, an economist at Euroamerica. The board will likely opt for smaller hikes “unless there’s another inflation surprise,” she said.

(Re-casts story, adds details from bank statement starting in second paragraph)

Most Read from Bloomberg Businessweek

©2022 Bloomberg L.P.

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories

  • Oil Prices Keep Rising on Ukraine Worries, Supply Problems

    Oil prices kept rising to new seven-year highs Wednesday with geopolitical concerns weighing on markets, and continued supply problems due to output shortfalls on the part of some OPEC members. Prices of Brent crude, the international benchmark, rose 0.7% to $87.77 a barrel, up 11% since the beginning of the year, a level last seen in September 2014. West Texas Intermediate was up 0.5% to $86 a barrel.

  • Netflix Secures Endorsement From Bill Ackman After Stock Decline

    (Bloomberg) -- Hedge fund magnate Bill Ackman has acquired more than 3.1 million shares in Netflix Inc., offering a vote of confidence in the streaming giant after the stock collapsed in recent days.Most Read from BloombergA Nor’easter Approaching New York Risks Becoming a Bomb CyclonePowell Backs March Liftoff, Won’t Rule Out Hike Every MeetingStocks Halt Rally as Bond Yields Spike After Fed: Markets WrapAstronomers Spot Never-Before Seen Object at 4,000 Light-Years AwayScientists Identify Fact

  • Bank of Canada Signals Hikes Are Imminent After Omicron Wave

    (Bloomberg) -- The Bank of Canada held interest rates unchanged but signaled it will tighten monetary policy in coming weeks to contain the highest inflation in three decades.Most Read from BloombergA Nor’easter Approaching New York Risks Becoming a Bomb CyclonePowell Backs March Liftoff, Won’t Rule Out Hike Every MeetingStocks Halt Rally as Bond Yields Spike After Fed: Markets WrapAstronomers Spot Never-Before Seen Object at 4,000 Light-Years AwayScientists Identify Factors That Appear Linked t

  • House’s China Bill Calls for Scrutiny of U.S. Investments There. It Could Be a Big Deal.

    The America Competes Act is expected to be the foundation for negotiations with the Senate, which passed its own package of legislation in June.

  • Capital One Drops After Warning on Escalating Tech-Labor Costs

    (Bloomberg) -- Capital One Financial Corp. dropped the most in two months after warning it would be forced to spend more for coders and software engineers amid escalating competition for technology workers.Most Read from BloombergA Nor’easter Approaching New York Risks Becoming a Bomb CycloneMark Zuckerberg’s Stablecoin Ambitions Unravel With Diem Sale TalksStocks Drop, Yields Jump on Hawkish Powell Signals: Markets WrapAstronomers Spot Never-Before Seen Object at 4,000 Light-Years AwayStock Reb

  • Reese Witherspoon’s New Photo of Lookalike Daughter Ava Philippe Had Us Doing a Double Take

    If there’s one mother-daughter duo who always has us taking a second look at their photos, it’s got to be Reese Witherspoon and her mini-me daughter Ava Phillippe. Now, obviously, we’ve gone over and over the countless times 22-year-old Ava has looked like the spitting image of her Oscar winning mom. But in Witherspoon’s latest […]

  • Asia Bonds Face Fed Fallout as Aussie, Kiwi Yields Soar to Highs

    (Bloomberg) -- Asian bonds are tumbling Thursday after Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell’s latest hawkish pivot, with Australian and New Zealand benchmark yields spiking to fresh highs and signaling a rough day for markets across the region.Most Read from BloombergA Nor’easter Approaching New York Risks Becoming a Bomb CyclonePowell Backs March Liftoff, Won’t Rule Out Hike Every MeetingStocks Halt Rally as Bond Yields Spike After Fed: Markets WrapAstronomers Spot Never-Before Seen Object at

  • Tesla sees Cybertruck production delayed to 2023

    The announcement confirms a Reuters report from earlier this month and comes as the electric-vehicle maker reported record quarterly revenue and 2022 deliveries growing more than 50%, despite supply chain issues. Chief Executive Officer Elon Musk, who unveiled the futuristic vehicle in 2019, had already delayed its production from late 2021 to late 2022. The web page for the pickup had recently stopped referring to the production schedule.

  • Tesla posts record profits as its deliveries soared in 2021

    Tesla Inc. on Wednesday posted record fourth-quarter and full-year earnings as deliveries of its electric vehicles soared despite a global shortage of computer chips that has slowed the entire auto industry.

  • N.Y. MTA Looking at Ways to Stop People From Falling on Tracks

    (Bloomberg) -- New York’s Metropolitan Transportation Authority is looking at ways to prevent people from falling or jumping onto subway tracks, part of the agency’s effort to improve safety amid a growing number of crimes in the system.Most Read from BloombergA Nor’easter Approaching New York Risks Becoming a Bomb CyclonePowell Backs March Liftoff, Won’t Rule Out Hike Every MeetingStocks Halt Rally as Bond Yields Spike After Fed: Markets WrapAstronomers Spot Never-Before Seen Object at 4,000 Li

  • Exxon Mobil (XOM) Reports Next Week: Wall Street Expects Earnings Growth

    Exxon (XOM) possesses the right combination of the two key ingredients for a likely earnings beat in its upcoming report. Get prepared with the key expectations.

  • Morgan Stanley Reiterates Bullish Rating on Exxon Mobil

    Exxon Mobil continues to lag oil prices and could catch up soon

  • Fed holds rates at near zero, tees up interest rate increase to quell inflation

    The central bank, which has held short-term interest rates at near-zero since March 2020, is not anticipated to raise interest rates at the conclusion of Wednesday's meeting.

  • Strong Insider Buying Could Point to a Bottom in These 2 Stocks

    Recent market volatility is enough to make your head spin, and can cause plenty of confusion for retail investors seeking a solid market strategy. It’s tempting to look to the experts, but that raises another question: which experts are the best to follow? Probably the best experts to follow are the corporate insiders. These are company officers, in upper management or the Board of Directors, who have both direct access to their company’s inner workings and a responsibility to their shareholders

  • Fox News panel reacts to Breyer retirement with immediate backlash to Biden picking a Black woman: 'What you're talking about is discrimination'

    A law professor on the panel tried to argue it would be unconstitutional for President Biden to pick a Black woman under a pledge for any other job.

  • 1 Growth Stock Near Its 52-Week Low to Buy Right Now

    The market's shift away from growth stocks may be scary, but it's essential to look at things in context. Growth stocks performed absurdly well between 2012 and 2021, and although many dropped like rocks last year, investors with a long-term mindset will want to look beyond that. When considering whether to buy shares of a company, the most crucial factor shouldn't be its performance over 12 months, but rather the prospects of the company in question.

  • Biden Calls Fox Reporter a `Stupid Son of a B----'

    President&nbsp;Joe Biden&nbsp;can be heard calling a&nbsp;Fox&nbsp;News reporter a "stupid son of a b----."&nbsp;Peter Doocy tried to question Biden about inflation as journalists were ushered out of White House's East Room where the president was hosting a meeting with economic advisers. Doocy, appearing later on&nbsp;Sean Hannity's Fox program, said Biden had&nbsp;called&nbsp;to apologize.

  • The 60/40 Portfolio Is Dead. Long Live 33/33/33.

    A portfolio of stocks and bonds used to be the gold standard, but it just doesn’t cut it anymore. It’s time to throw some alternative investments into the mix.

  • Ark's Cathie Wood predicts exponential growth for 'innovative' tech stocks despite a huge sell-off – and says bitcoin is still the money of the future

    Despite a huge sell-off that's knocked Ark's flagship ETF down 27% this year, Cathie Wood remains resolutely bullish.

  • My 3 Top Dividend Aristocrats to Buy in 2022 and Hold Forever

    Dividend Aristocrats generally offer some of the safest yields in the stock market, yet they also offer investors promising potential to outperform. When these dividend-growing companies maintain a payout ratio below 50%, it often highlights a market-beating balance between returning cash to shareholders and fueling future sales growth. Today, we will look at three Dividend Aristocrats that seem to have found this balance and look primed to continue outperforming the market.