Chile Tensions Over Lithium Contracts Show Scope of Clean-Energy Task

James Attwood
·2 min read

(Bloomberg) -- Mounting opposition to new lithium contracts in Chile is the latest indication of just how difficult it will be for the world to churn out the building blocks of the clean-energy transition.

Most Read from Bloomberg

In the final months of its term, the government of President Sebastian Pinera is about to award new production quotas in an effort to tap more of the world’s biggest reserves. It comes as surging electric-vehicle demand sends prices of the battery metal to record highs.

Previously, such efforts would have met with little resistance given the abundance of lithium hidden under Chilean salt flats and how clean and easy it is to produce compared with the hard-rock mining practiced in top producer Australia. After all, winners of the new contracts will still have to undertake exploration work and go through all the usual permitting before they can develop projects. But politics -- and environmental and social sensibilities -- have changed.

Pinera, 72, is about to hand over power to 35-year-old left-winger Gabriel Boric, whose team accuses the outgoing government of trying to rush through the new contracts at a time when the country is reassessing its stance on natural resources in a process to draft a new constitution.

This week, a group of opposition lower-house members filed an injunction to halt the bidding process, accusing authorities of bypassing community consultation obligations in a fragile desert ecosystem. An umbrella union of copper mining workers slammed the process as extemporaneous.

The crescendo of criticism underscores the enormous challenge of getting societies on board to crank up supply of metals like nickel, cobalt and lithium in the transition away from fossil fuels.

Chile, the largest producer of lithium after Australia, has seen its share of the market dwindle in recent years, producing about 18,000 metric tons last year. The country is offering five contracts to produce as much as 80,000 tons apiece over 20 years.

Most Read from Bloomberg Businessweek

©2022 Bloomberg L.P.

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories

  • Israel reopening to travelers from hundreds of countries, but not the United States

    Vaccinated and recovered foreign nationals from “orange list” countries will soon be allowed to enter Israel. The U.S. is currently on the "red list."

  • Mexican president, ex-Labour leader Corbyn trade plaudits at news conference

    Mexican President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador hosted former British Labour Party leader Jeremy Corbyn at his morning news conference on Monday, praising the veteran socialist and receiving warm words from the Englishman in return. Lopez Obrador, a fellow leftist, has for several years maintained a friendship with Corbyn, who attended the news conference with Laura Alvarez, his Mexican wife. "We identify with each other because Jeremy is a defender of just causes, he's a defender of workers in the United Kingdom," said Lopez Obrador, who also expressed admiration for the confrontational debating style of the British parliament.

  • Lithium for EV Batteries Is in High Demand, But Protesters Are Pushing Back

    Lithium prices are rising as demand for the key ingredient in electric car batteries grows, amid a broader push to move away from oil and gas. But extraction of the metal is time consuming and potentially harmful to the environment, and plans to produce more have prompted protests. Photo: STR/Getty Images, Oliver Bunic/AFP/Getty Images

  • U.S. jury's mixed Theranos verdict complicates Holmes' potential appeal -experts

    Theranos founder Elizabeth Holmes is likely to appeal her conviction for defrauding investors in the blood-testing company, but four legal experts say the fact that the jury acquitted her or failed to reach a verdict on several counts could work against her. Holmes on Monday was found guilty https://www.reuters.com/world/us/us-jury-theranos-trial-cannot-agree-verdicts-all-charges-2022-01-03 of defrauding investors in the once high-flying Silicon Valley blood-testing startup, but she was acquitted of deceiving patients. A jury found the former Silicon Valley entrepreneur guilty of conspiring to dupe investors and of defrauding three private investors.

  • Venezuela Doubles Crude Oil Exports Defying U.S. Sanctions

    (Bloomberg) -- Oil exports from Venezuela doubled in December from a year earlier as the country raises production of revenue-generating hydrocarbons in defiance of U.S. sanctions. Most Read from BloombergOmicron Cases Are Hitting Highs, But New Data Put End in SightU.S. Sets Global Daily Record of Over 1 Million Virus CasesPolice Pinpoint Starting Point of Historic Colorado WildfireIvanka Trump, Donald Trump Jr. Subpoenaed in Asset ProbeU.S. Catches Kremlin Insider Who May Have Secrets of 2016

  • U.S. court revives lawsuit against Pfizer, others on Iraq terrorism funding claims

    A U.S. appeals court on Tuesday revived a lawsuit against AstraZeneca, Pfizer and other companies over allegations their contracts with Iraq's health ministry helped fund terrorism that killed Americans during the war in Iraq. The plaintiffs contend that the militia group Jaysh al-Mahdi, sponsored by Hezbollah, controlled Iraq's health ministry and that the 21 defendant U.S. and European medical supply and manufacturing companies made corrupt payments to obtain medical-supply contracts.

  • Intel launches graphics chips for gamers in effort to take on Nvidia

    Intel Corp on Tuesday said that it has started shipping new graphics chips aimed at PC gamers, a growing segment that has long eluded the chipmaker and is dominated by larger rival Nvidia Corp. Intel's Arc graphics chips help video games and other content look more realistic. The chips are Intel's first effort in many years in the market and will take on leader Nvidia, which had graphics chips sales of $9.8 billion in its most recent fiscal year, a 29% increase.

  • Intel's 12th-gen hybrid CPUs bring 14 cores to laptops

    After debuting its hybrid 12th-gen CPUs for desktops in October, Intel is ready to bring them to notebooks.

  • Amazon’s best dash cam deal also adds Super Night Vision to any car

    When night vision systems first began appearing in cars, I was skeptical. Then, I actually tried one out. Drivers absolutely love having the ability to see more clearly while they drive around at night. And it’s not just useful for people with poor vision, either. Night vision features can help anyone see better and farther … The post Amazon’s best dash cam deal also adds Super Night Vision to any car appeared first on BGR.

  • Sandvik Receives SEK 250M Order From Codelco For AutoMine Solutions

    Sandvik AB' (OTC: SDVKY) Sandvik Mining and Rock Solutions has received an order for the AutoMine load and haul automation system valued at SEK 250 million from Chilean mining company Codelco, to be used in the El Teniente mine. Additionally, the company received a connected load and haul equipment order of SEK 150 million, bringing the total value of the orders to SEK 400 million. The company has booked both the orders in 4Q21, and the contracts will run from 2022 through 2027. During 2022 and

  • Vinyl Sustainability Council Presents the 2021 Recycling Award to Ronald Mark Associates

    January 3, 2022 /3BL Media/ - The Vinyl Sustainability Council (VSC), a self-funded business council advancing sustainability in the vinyl industry, presented the 2021 Recycling Award at its annual...

  • Steelmakers Dive Into Junk Business to Feed New Mills

    U.S. steel producers are buying up scrap businesses, seeking a steady supply of raw material from junked cars and manufacturing waste for new mills.