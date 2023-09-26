Chile Traders Raise Key Rate Forecast as Peso Woes Spark Caution
(Bloomberg) -- Chile traders raised their interest rate forecast for December after the central bank delivered its second-straight borrowing cost reduction and warned of a volatile exchange rate.
Most Read from Bloomberg
Indians Have Five Days to Deposit $3 Billion in Soon-to-Be-Withdrawn Banknotes
Republican Moderates Turn to Rare Maneuver to Avoid Lengthy Government Shutdown
Policymakers will lower borrowing costs to 8% by the end of the year from the current level of 9.5%, above the prior estimate of 7.75%, according to a survey published by the central bank on Tuesday. Rates will fall to 5.25% in 12 months, compared with the previous forecast of 5%.
Central bankers led by Rosanna Costa are relaxing monetary policy as activity weakens and annual inflation slows toward the 3% target. Still, in the minutes to their last meeting, board members warned of short-term volatility in the exchange rate. A weaker currency fans cost-of-living pressures by making imports more expensive, and the peso hit a year-to-date low on Monday.
Read more: Chile Central Bank Sees Rates Trending Down, Warns of Volatility
Traders in the survey see Chile’s annual inflation at 3.3% in 12 months and at 3% in two year’s time.
In a Sept. 13 interview, Chile Finance Minister Mario Marcel said the economy is stabilizing after shocks, and annual inflation will end the year at about 4%.
The monetary authority surprised investors with a bigger-than-expected rate cut of a full percentage point in July before delivering a reduction of 75 basis points this month. Elsewhere in Latin America, Brazil, Uruguay, Paraguay and Peru are also relaxing monetary policy.
Most Read from Bloomberg Businessweek
Why Retiring in India No Longer Requires Living With the Kids
Why Dollar General Might Just Be the Worst Retail Job in America
©2023 Bloomberg L.P.