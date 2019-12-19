Why Did Latin America’s Most Stable Economy Erupt?

(Bloomberg) -- Subscribe to Stephanomics on Apple PodcastsSubscribe to Stephanomics on Pocket CastsSubscribe to Stephanomics on Spotify

In recent decades, Chile has been marked by the relative stability of its economy and politics in a region where the opposite is more typical. But the widespread protests that began in October—and the violence and deaths that followed—shattered that image, exposing a rich-poor divide and broader social dissatisfaction that the government seems unable to address.

On this week’s episode, Bloomberg Santiago Bureau Chief Eduardo Thomson meets with protesters and economists to get at the roots of the conflict. Then host Stephanie Flanders turns to Felipe Hernandez, a Bloomberg economist covering Chile and Latin America, for a look at the impact of the demonstrations—and what they say about the entire region.

Also, days after the U.S. and China reached a partial truce in the trade war, Bloomberg News Trade Czar Brendan Murray joins Flanders to discuss what it means and what’s next. Spoiler alert: The trade war isn’t really over yet.

To contact the authors of this story: Stephanie Flanders in London at flanders@bloomberg.netScott Lanman in Washington at slanman@bloomberg.net

To contact the editor responsible for this story: Magnus Henriksson at mhenriksso10@bloomberg.net, David Rovella

For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.com

©2019 Bloomberg L.P.