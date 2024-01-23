Chile Unveils Anti-Tax Evasion Plan to Finance Government’s Social Programs

(Bloomberg) -- Chile Finance Minister Mario Marcel on Tuesday presented a proposal to clamp down on tax evasion and bolster government finances as part of plans to bankroll the administration’s marquee social programs.

The bill calls for adopting new technology at the internal revenue service, fomenting the use of anonymous whistleblowers, toughening penalties for filing false tax documents and facilitating the lifting of bank secrecy during investigations. The proposals seek to raise government income by 1.5% of gross domestic product and reduce overall evasion by 25%, Marcel told reporters.

The legislation would help provide funds for President Gabriel Boric’s overhaul of the nation’s privately-run pension system as well as efforts to fight crime. The government is seeking more cash after its initial tax reform proposal was unexpectedly shot down by Congress last year, prompting officials to renew negotiations with lawmakers and business groups.

Marcel said the tax evasion bill will be sent to Congress next week before the start of legislative recess. The month of May would be a reasonable time-frame for approval, though it depends on lawmakers actions, he said.

He unveiled the plans just minutes before debate on the government’s pension reform started on the lower house floor. A crucial vote on that legislation is expected to come between today and Wednesday.

