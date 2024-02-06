Chile wildfires death toll rises as hundreds remain missing: See photos of destruction

At least 123 have been killed in wildfires that have devastated Chile in the last several days and hundreds more remain missing as officials only now begin to fully comprehend the extent of the damage.

As the fires began to diminish in intensity Monday, volunteers in central Chile worked to remove charred metal, broken glass and other debris littering neighborhoods. Officials also began to take account of the damage and casualties left in the wake of the wildfires, which ignited and spread amid an unprecedented heat wave in the South American county.

Another 10 victims were added Monday to a staggering death toll, while 370 people have been reported missing in the city of Viña del Mar alone, the Associated Press reported. At least 3,000 homes have burned down in the Valparaíso region, which also includes the towns of Quilpé and Villa Alemana, President Gabriel Boric said Sunday.

Photos of devastating impact from wildfires in Chile

Locals look at burnt-out houses and other debris after a forest fire reached their neighborhood Saturday in Vina del Mar, Chile. The fires ravaged several neighborhoods in the region that had been precariously built on the mountains that loom to the east of Viña del Mar, which is also a popular beach resort.

Vacationers play paddle ball Friday on a beach backdropped by a darkening sky caused by smoke from nearby forest fires, in Viña del Mar, Chile. Amid record heat, dry weather, strong winds and low humidity helped the fires spread fast, officials have said.

Neighbors watch Friday as a forest fire engulfs buildings in Vina del Mar, Chile. Since then, officials now estimate that the death toll stands at least 123 people, while hundreds remain missing.

Residents on Friday push a car away from a burning forest fire engulfing homes in Villa Alemana, Valparaiso, Chile. Volunteer efforts continued into Monday in central Chile to remove charred metal, broken glass and other debris from neighborhoods devastated by the wildfires.

A couple sit in a park as smoke rises Friday caused by nearby forest fires over Vina Del Mar, Chile. The fires appeared to have diminished by Monday morning after burning intensely since Friday on the eastern edge of the city.

Firefighters take a break Saturday after fighting the flames of a forest fire reaching Vina del Mar, Chile. At least 3,000 homes have burned down in Chile in the last several days as wildfires raged.

A resident flees an encroaching forest fire Saturday in Vina del Mar, Chile. Officials say intense forest fires burning around a densely populated area of central Chile have left at least 123 people dead and destroyed hundreds of homes.

Live updates: US destroys Houthi drone boats amid more attacks on ships in the Red Sea

A resident evacuates horses as a forest fire spreads Saturday into in Vina del Mar, Chile.

Smoke raises from burnt-out houses Saturday after a wildfire reached Villa Independencia neighborhood in Vina del Mar, Chile. Scientists say climate change creates conditions that make the drought and wildfires now hitting South America more likely.

A man helps a fellow resident cool down Saturday with bottled water as wildfires burn nearby in Vina del Mar, Chile. Officials have suggested that some of the wildfires around the city could have been intentionally provoked.

Locals clean the rubble of burnt-out houses after forest fires reached their neighborhood Sunday in Vina del Mar, Chile. Viña del Mar’s Mayor Macarena Ripamonti said that at least 370 people have been reported missing in the city of about 300,000 residents.

Camila Lange, who is 7-months-pregnant, and her husband Felipe Corvalan sit Monday with their dog Florencia inside their home that was burned by a deadly wildfire in Vina del Mar, Chile. Hundreds of people affected by the fires returned to their homes on Monday to search through the debris and prevent looters from taking what is left of their possessions.

Members of the Chilean Navy help clean burnt houses Monday in Villa Independencia, Valparaiso region, Chile. The death toll from central Chile's blazing wildfires climbed to at least 123 people this week, and President Gabriel Boric warned the number would rise "significantly" as teams search gutted neighborhoods.

Residents remove debris Monday from burned houses after the forest fires in Villa Independencia, Viña del Mar, Chile. Schools and other public buildings in Viña del Mar and in the capital city of Santiago are serving as depots, where people are taking donations of water, food, candles and shovels for the victims of the fires.

A Chilean flag waves Monday as neighbors clean their lands and burnt homes in Villa Independencia, Valparaiso region, Chile. U.S. President Joe Biden said in a statement Monday, “Jill and I are deeply saddened by the loss of life and devastation caused by the ongoing wildfires in Chile.”

Delivery app workers distribute lunches and water Monday they donated themselves to firefighters in Villa Independencia, Valparaiso region, Chile.

Contributing: The Associated Press

Eric Lagatta covers breaking and trending news for USA TODAY. Reach him at elagatta@gannett.com

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: Chile wildfires: See photos of devastation as death toll rises