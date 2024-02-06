Chile wildfires death toll rises as hundreds remain missing: See photos of destruction
Eric Lagatta, USA TODAY
·1 min read
At least 123 have been killed in wildfires that have devastated Chile in the last several days and hundreds more remain missing as officials only now begin to fully comprehend the extent of the damage.
As the fires began to diminish in intensity Monday, volunteers in central Chile worked to remove charred metal, broken glass and other debris littering neighborhoods. Officials also began to take account of the damage and casualties left in the wake of the wildfires, which ignited and spread amid an unprecedented heat wave in the South American county.
Another 10 victims were added Monday to a staggering death toll, while 370 people have been reported missing in the city of Viña del Mar alone, the Associated Press reported. At least 3,000 homes have burned down in the Valparaíso region, which also includes the towns of Quilpé and Villa Alemana, President Gabriel Boric said Sunday.
Photos of devastating impact from wildfires in Chile
