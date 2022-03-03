Chilean Patagonia remains a wild, natural treasure

Associated Press

From a tiny Pacific island nation to Europe’s economic powerhouse, country after country lashed out Tuesday at Russia’s invasion of Ukraine and urged support for a U.N. resolution demanding an immediate halt to Moscow’s offensive and withdrawal of all Russian troops. And there were countries that made no mention of how they would vote, such as Surinam, which said it has good relations with both Russia and Ukraine. It urged dialogue and diplomacy, as did South Africa, which said U.N. Secretary-General Antonio Guterres should use his good offices to find a lasting solution.