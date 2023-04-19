Chilean women charged in 'racketeering' case

Apr. 19—Police arrested three Chilean women this week for their alleged roles in a local racketeering investigation that began in January 2022.

The women — 37-year-old Jennifer Elizabeth Valenzuela-Guajardo, 34-year-old Maryorie Polet Fernandez-Ormeno and 24-year-old Angie Fernandez-Mella — are reportedly part of a South American Theft Group (SATG), according to a Kokomo Police Department media release.

They were initially arrested on preliminary charges related to fraud, racketeering and theft, but online court records state that the trio are now each facing formal charges of corrupt business influence, a Level 5 felony, and a misdemeanor charge of theft.

In January 2022, KPD officers responded to numerous incidents involving thefts from elderly females at various local stores, per the release.

In those incidents, the victims' wallets were reportedly removed from their purses while the victims were distracted and the alleged suspects then left the stores and purchased prepaid gift cards with the victims' credit cards.

Along with Kokomo, police say these incidents also occurred in Michigan, Ohio and Illinois.

Authorities stated in the release that they worked together with local merchants to identify and locate the three women now in custody, and the women were arrested without incident on Monday.

Per the release, the women were driving a rented GMC Acadia with a covered license plate when they were apprehended, and they were in possession of fake identification from Puerto Rico, numerous credit cards, cash and over $85,000 in prepaid gift cards.

They also had additional stolen property related to criminal cases in Indiana, Tennessee and Oklahoma in their possession, the release noted.

The women are each being held at the Howard County Jail on $20,000 cash bond, with no 10%. Their initial hearings are at 9 a.m. April 21, inside Howard Superior Court 4.

Anyone with additional information is asked to contact Capt. Bruce Rood at 765-456-7332 or the KPD Hotline at 765-456-7017. You can also submit tips anonymously by calling Central Indiana Crime Stoppers at 1-800-262-TIPS, downloading the "Kokomo PD" mobile app or texting TIPKPD to 847411.