Reuters

A New York appeals court judge has rejected the New York Times' request to lift an order temporarily blocking it from publishing or seeking various documents related to the conservative activist group Project Veritas. Friday's order from Justice Leonard Austin of the state Appellate Division in Brooklyn means the Times cannot use the documents, which Project Veritas said are protected by attorney-client privilege, until a Nov. 23 hearing on whether to extend the prohibition. The Times had been appealing a Thursday order by a trial judge, Justice Charles Wood of the Westchester County Supreme Court, that the newspaper called an unconstitutional prior restraint, a view shared by some First Amendment advocates.