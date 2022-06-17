Chile's Codelco says it will close Ventanas smelter

FILE PHOTO: Workers of Codelco's Ventanas copper smelter take part in a rally in support of their job positions outside the smelter, in Ventanas
Fabian Cambero
·1 min read

By Fabian Cambero

SANTIAGO (Reuters) -The board of Chilean state-owned Codelco, the world's largest copper producer, agreed on Friday to start a process to close its troubled Ventanas smelter, the company said in a statement.

Workers at Codelco had threatened to take action, including a strike, if the board did not invest to upgrade the facility following an environmental incident that sickened dozens of people.

The mining company stopped the smelter to complete maintenance and operational adjustments ordered by the environmental regulator after dozens of people fell ill with symptoms of intoxication in the area where the smelter and other industries operate. The smelter is located in a saturated industrial area on the country's central coast.

"The board of directors decided to begin the process of closing the Ventanas," said the union source, who requested anonymity due to the sensitivity of the issue.

The source added that the company guaranteed the relocation of the 350 workers who would be affected by the decision.

The unionized workers have insisted that Ventanas be fitted with some capsules that retain gases at a cost of $53 million in order to continue carrying out its operations under environmental compliance.

Mining Minister Marcela Hernando, however, told congress this week that a complete upgrade of the unit could be as costly as a new smelter.

(Reporting by Fabian Cambero; Writing by Alexander Villegas; Editing by Sandra Maler)

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories

  • Bolivia delays decision on lithium mining tie-ups to December

    Bolivia's government will not make a final decision on potential lithium mining tie-ups with private partners until December, six months behind its initial schedule, a senior official told state television on Friday. The government is currently evaluating six companies to help mine the country's untapped lithium riches. One or more could eventually be selected to partner with state-owned Yacimientos de Litios Bolivianos (YLB).

  • Peru expects lower economic growth on impact of mine protests

    Peru's economic growth will likely be slightly lower this year, according to a new central bank forecast on Friday following disruptions to major mining projects in the Andean nation, the world's second biggest copper producer. Peru's central bank lowered its 2022 growth projection to 3.1% from 3.4% previously, while maintaining its estimate for 3.2% growth next year, bank president Julio Velarde said in a presentation. Velarde cited persistent mining conflicts, in addition to the impact of the Russia-Ukraine war, as driving the downwardly revised growth projection.

  • White House Weighs Fuel-Export Limits as Pump Prices Surge

    (Bloomberg) -- Top Biden administration officials are weighing limits on exports of fuel as the White House struggles to contain gasoline prices that have topped $5 per gallon.Most Read from BloombergChina Says It May Have Detected Signals From Alien CivilizationsStocks Jump as Powell Soothes Wall Street’s Nerves: Markets WrapFed Hikes 75 Basis Points; Powell Says 75 or 50 Likely in JulyWorld’s Central Banks Got It Wrong, and Economies Pay the PriceAmericans Are Building Vacation-Home Empires Wi

  • The total return for Iluka Resources (ASX:ILU) investors has risen faster than earnings growth over the last three years

    It can certainly be frustrating when a stock does not perform as hoped. But when the market is down, you're bound to...

  • Icahn Sues Mortgage Collector for Being Slow to Sell Vegas Mall

    (Bloomberg) -- Carl Icahn is suing a mortgage payment collector for being too slow to liquidate a struggling Nevada mall, a delay that boosted fee payments to the collector while hurting lenders to the shopping center. Most Read from BloombergChina Says It May Have Detected Signals From Alien CivilizationsMusk, Tesla, SpaceX Are Sued for Alleged Dogecoin Pyramid SchemeUS Equities End Turbulent Week With a Modest Gain: Markets Wrap'Drip Pricing' Is Turning Checkout Into a Nasty SurpriseMonkeypox

  • Cornyn faces boos at Texas GOP convention

    Sen. John Cornyn (R-Texas) was booed while delivering remarks during a Texas GOP convention in Houston, Texas, on Friday. Boos from a crowd of people listening to his remarks could be heard from several videos posted on Twitter. Cornyn has an A-plus rating from the National Rifle Association (NRA) and is the top Republican negotiator…

  • UPDATE 4-U.S. FDA opens way to COVID vaccines for children under five

    The U.S. Food and Drug Administration on Friday authorized two COVID-19 vaccines for children aged 5 and under, opening the door to vaccinating millions of the country's youngest children. The agency authorized Pfizer-BioNTech's COVID-19 vaccine for children aged 6 months to 4 years and Moderna Inc's shot for those 6 months to 17 years. Pfizer's is already authorized for those over the age of 5.

  • 5 members of family killed in Colorado crash were returning from birthday party

    Aaron Godines and Haile Everts, both 20, their 3-month-old daughter, Tessleigh, and Godines’ parents, Emiliano and Christina, were killed Monday when they were struck in a chain-reaction crash on Interstate 25. They had traveled from Wyoming to celebrate Aaron Godines’ birthday.

  • Michigan Man Convicted Of Violent Triple Homicide Confronts Victims' Family At Sentencing

    A Michigan man convicted of killing three people — including a 6-year-old child — had an outburst in court during his sentencing, prompting his victims’ loved ones to leave the courtroom. Nicholas Bahri, 39, was found guilty in April for the brutal 2020 triple homicide of a man, his fiancée and his son, according to Fox Detroit affiliate WJBK. Tukoyo Moore, 32, was found shot to death in a burning car in Detroit, while his son, Tai’Raz Moore, 6, and Moore’s fiancée, Isis Rimson, 28, were found s

  • MTV 'Jackass' star Bam Margera found at hotel bar after leaving Florida rehab center

    Delray Beach police found 42-year-old Bam Margera, best known for MTV's "Jackass," at a hotel bar after he left a drug rehab center without permission

  • Two White Men Arrested After Viral Vids Capture Terrifying Attack on Black Teen

    Facebook/CJ JonesTwo white men were arrested in Florida this week and accused of racial profiling after allegedly hurling a massive stone at a Black teen who was driving in the same town where Trayvon Martin was killed in 2012.“I was racially profiled while driving through my friends neighborhood,” the victim, who identified himself as JJ, wrote on his Instagram Wednesday. “They didn’t like the way I was driving, so they felt the need to hit my car with a cone, and throw a rock through my window

  • Georgia man gets four life sentences plus 110 years for raping, molesting Macon girl

    “Breathe deeply,” a Macon judge told a just-convicted child molester who lured a girl with promises of a Victoria’s Secret modeling contract. “This will probably be the last time you breathe free air.”

  • Boebert taking legal action over ‘outlandish’ claims

    Rep. Lauren Boebert (R-Colo.) plans to sue a PAC for defamation after it made a series of wild claims about her without evidence — assertions that quickly spread online. The source of the claims is the American Muckrakers PAC, a group that was also behind the release of a number of salacious videos of Rep. Madison Cawthorn…

  • 71-Year-Old ‘Occasional’ Churchgoer Opens Fire at Alabama Potluck Dinner, Killing Three

    WVTM/TwitterA 71-year-old Alabama man attending a church potluck dinner for elderly parishioners on Thursday evening suddenly pulled out a handgun and started firing, killing three people until a churchgoer heroically subdued him, police said Friday.The gunman, who has not been publicly identified, was an “occasional attendee” at St. Stephen’s Episcopal Church in Vestavia Hills, a suburban community on the outskirts of Birmingham that is rated one of the safest in Alabama.“The suspect has previo

  • Multiple police agencies respond to large Webster crime scene

    Multiple police agencies responded to a shopping plaza in Webster, Massachusetts, Friday morning. Investigators have released few details about what brought them to the East Main Street Plaza, but businesses in the area, including Planet Fitness, are closed. WCVB's Matt Reed is en route to the scene and this page will be updated as new information is available.

  • Multiple people arrested on prostitution charges during raids of two Brookhaven massage parlors

    Both businesses were also the target of undercover operations last year.

  • VIDEO: 'Scared' California Sam's Club shoppers evacuate over reports of possible gunman

    Videos are emerging of police in California drawing their weapons as terrified shoppers evacuated a Sam’s Club store over reports of a gunman at the store. (Video: Julie Riesgo/Body Cams+/TMX)

  • I-Team: Teen accidentally shot himself in head running from Boston Police

    WBZ TV's Katrina Kincade reports.

  • Missing hiker spends 23 hours on trail after taking ‘shortcut,’ Colorado rescuers say

    The man told rescuers he “decided to take a shortcut to save time” before he was stuck on the trail.

  • SpaceX fired the employees behind a letter that sharply criticized Elon Musk, reports say

    SpaceX COO Gwynne Shotwell said the company had "terminated a number of employees" in an email seen by The New York Times.