Chile's Codelco stops smelter for maintenance after environmental incident

Codelco virtual operations center in Santiago
·1 min read

SANTIAGO (Reuters) - Chilean state-owned Codelco, the world's largest copper producer, said on Wednesday that it stopped its Ventanas smelter and refinery to carry out maintenance after authorities declared an environmental emergency in the region earlier in the week.

Chile's environmental regulator ordered provisional measures for the mining company and AES Chile, a power company, on Tuesday after dozens of people in the towns of Quintero and Puchuncavi in central Chile showed signs of poisoning from sulfur dioxide emissions.

The measures for Codelco include installing a new temperature sensor to determine thermal inversion and others regarding the quality of ventilation.

"To ensure the correct implementation of the measures, this industrial operation will maintain the voluntary suspension of work, which have been stopped since Monday, advancing scheduled maintenance," Codelco said in a statement.

"The company hopes that there will be clarity on responsibility after the intoxications that have affected the inhabitants of the area in recent days."

Codelco explained that on June 6, when the incident occurred, its air quality stations recorded normal parameters of sulfur dioxide concentrations and smelter has subsequently remained stopped.

AES Chile said it would also abide by the regulator's measures and denied responsibility for the environmental incident.

Environmental activists have long called Quintero and its surroundings a "sacrifice zone" for successive episodes of pollution that have caused public health emergencies.

The town is home to lots of industrial activities that also include the state oil company ENAP and chemical industries.

(Reporting by Fabian Cambero; Writing by Alexander Villegas; editing by Grant McCool)

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories

  • Review: Sonos Ray soundbar is an easy upgrade that will leave you wanting more

    At $279, the Ray is priced well above other essentially 2.0-channel systems except for the likes of Bose, another brand that generally gets a pass for inflated price tags. If a buyer is considering a Sonos setup, and the Ray in particular, they're not looking at Anker and Sony soundbars — they're thinking about joining this exclusive smart speaker club and wondering what the best way is to go about it without spending a fortune. The Ray is certainly a cheap and practical way to make that happen, and if you are watching dialogue-heavy content in a smaller room, it's going to be solid.

  • Disney Hires Ex-Apple Employee to Oversee Metaverse Push

    Disney (DIS) hires Mark Bozon, an ex-Apple employee, in a senior post to help oversee the company's plunge into the metaverse.

  • After lockdown, Shanghai tries to mend fences with foreign firms

    SHANGHAI (Reuters) -Shanghai officials are seeking to revive confidence among multinational companies bruised and frustrated by the city's COVID-19 lockdown by holding multiple meetings with foreign firms and easing a key border requirement for overseas workers. The image of China's most cosmopolitan city and its biggest business hub was badly damaged by the two-month lockdown, with countless expatriates relocating and foreign businesses warning that they are reconsidering investment plans. The Shanghai government plans to hold 20 meetings this month with foreign firms engaged in key industries such as automobiles, trade, semiconductors and biomedicine, a report by the Jiefang Daily, a Shanghai government-backed newspaper, said on Sunday.

  • Credit Suisse Wins Nod to Seek Liquidation of Gupta Firms

    (Bloomberg) -- Credit Suisse Group AG won the green light to pursue its court battle against companies controlled by Sanjeev Gupta’s GFG Alliance, in a dispute over more than a billion dollars in debts to the bank.Most Read from BloombergTarget Tries to Save Itself by Putting Everything on SaleAmazon’s Stock Split Delivers More Than Bargained ForTarget's Oversupply Problem Should Scare All RetailersHedge Fund D1 Borrowed Billions for a Hot Bet That Now Faces ReckoningThese Are the World’s 20 Mos

  • Megan Fox and Boohoo Team for Second Collection

    The actress’ first worked with the fashion e-tailer for her first fashion collection last fall.

  • Column: California election takeaways: Big money dominated as voters didn't show up

    Rick Caruso's rise and Chesa Boudin's downfall in California's primary election Tuesday owe much to the power of campaign cash.

  • Even Megan Fox Is Against the Return of Low-Rise Jeans

    Y2K trends may be back, but Megan Fox is not here for it. In fact, just like the majority of us,...

  • New video shows gold coins and treasure from "holy grail" of shipwrecks

    The treasure could be worth billions of dollars if ever recovered.

  • Abortion Rights Activists Strip in Protest During Texas Megachurch Service

    Abortion rights activists stripped to their underwear and shouted slogans interrupting a church service in Houston, Texas, on June 5.A Sunday service led by pastor and televangelist Joel Osteen at Lakewood Church was interrupted by a female protester who removed her clothing and shouted, “It’s my body, it’s my f***ing choice!” The woman was joined by at least two other protesters who shouted other abortion rights slogans.The three protesters were escorted out by security and their chanting was drowned out by applause from the crowd.In 2018, CBS News reported that the Hartford Institute for Religious Research ranked Lakewood Church as the largest church in America with a weekly attendance of 43,500 people. Credit: Rise Up 4 Abortion Rights via Storyful

  • Florida faces $1.2 million verdict for killing citrus trees

    The owner of a commercial nursery has won a $1.2 million judgment against the Florida Department of Agriculture in the latest verdict against the state agency for destroying citrus trees in the 2000s during an attempt to stop the spread of costly tree diseases. A jury in Orlando last week determined the state agency had destroyed more than 160,000 citrus plants in an effort to stop citrus greening and Gary Mahon deserved the $1.2 million as compensation at fair market value. Mahon's company, Pokey’s Lake Gem Citrus Nursery, cultivates fruit trees in Zellwood, Florida.

  • Hundreds of San Francisco residents remain displaced from water-leak at luxury high rise

    Hundreds of residents have been displaced from a high-rise luxury apartment complex in San Francisco after a water leak in the upper floors of the tower. Videos shared with KTVU by residents appear to show water running down walls in a stairwell and water pooling in the hallways of the apartment. A water leak on Friday afternoon forced a mandatory evacuation of the building.

  • Indiana may experience rolling blackouts this summer. What are they? How can you prepare?

    Utility companies say blackouts are a worst case scenario, only a very small possibility and not a reason to panic.

  • Tropics watch: NHC forecasters watching several tropical waves for potential strengthening

    Tropical cyclone activity is not expected over the next 48 hours, according to the National Hurricane Center. That prediction can change rapidly.

  • How the Gas Stove Ban Will Actually Affect You

    Last week, the Los Angeles Times ran an article with the provocative headline, “The end of Korean BBQ in L.A.? What the gas stove ban means for your fave restaurants.” That sounds bad. But Californians don’t necessarily have to worry about their way of life changing thanks to new regulations on natural gas. Here’s why.

  • Elk leaves baby on Arizona doorstep — but ‘surprised homeowners’ did everything right

    “Mom left it there for ‘daycare’ in the early morning, and came back to pick it up after lunch,” officials said.

  • $6 for a gallon of gas? Try nearly $10 in this coastal California town

    Gas prices continue to rise; at Schlafer's Auto Body & Repair in Mendocino, a gallon of regular is $9.60, about $3 higher than the county average.

  • Watch: Man pursued by bear forced to use bear spray

    A man taking photos of a bear in Prince Albert National Park suddenly became the focus of the bear, which began following him.

  • Blame the jet stream: Where in the world is the summer heat?

    Spoiler alert: You either have to travel far north or far south.

  • It’s copperhead season. What to know about NC’s most common venomous snake.

    We don’t need to get in a panic over them, but be aware of where you’re stepping or reaching while spending time outdoors this summer.

  • Bear cub spotted playing in sprinkler at Central Coast church

    State and local authorities caught up with the young black bear as it rested in a nearby yard.