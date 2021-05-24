Chile's Codelco strikes deal with Microsoft to extend automation at its copper mines

FILE PHOTO: A worker at the Codelco Ventanas copper smelter in Ventanas, Chile
·1 min read

SANTIAGO (Reuters) - Chile's Codelco, the world's largest copper producer, said on Monday it had struck a deal with tech giant Microsoft to fast-track the digitization of its sprawling mining operations, helping it extend automation and improve analytics.

The joint project with Microsoft will beef up the company's capacity to make its production processes more efficient and promote "sustainability" within its operations, Codelco said in a statement.

Codelco, like many Chilean miners, has fought in recent years to adopt new technologies to boost efficiency and keep down costs at its aging deposits, many of which suffer from declining ore grades.

"We are promoting profound changes so that different areas operate in a completely remote and automated way, reducing risks, improving productivity, safety and reliability of our operation," said company executive Alvaro Garcia.

Mining companies worldwide are pushing forward with plans to operate mines remotely, reducing the risk of accidents and boosting efficiency.

The move towards automation however has led to confrontations with unions, who see it as a threat to their livelihoods.

The company said the project with Microsoft will include a training component for the company's workers.

The state-run miner has recently ramped up its use of technology to ensure its copper is 100% traceable, a vital step in reducing its carbon footprint and boosting sustainability within its operations.

(Reporting by Fabian Cambero; Writing by Dave Sherwood; Editing by Jan Harvey)

Recommended Stories

  • BOX Gears Up to Report Q1 Earnings: What's in the Cards?

    BOX is likely to have gained from new integrations, product launches and the expanding client base in first-quarter fiscal 2022.

  • GOOGL Stock Among 3 Cloud Stocks Eying $2 Trillion Mark

    With Apple alone sporting a $2 trillion market cap, Alphabet stock enters the race to join the club.

  • 5 Stocks Billionaires Couldn't Stop Buying in Q1

    Some of the world's most successful money managers piled into these popular stocks during the first quarter.

  • JNJ's Stelara Fails to Beat AbbVie's Humira In Crohn's Disease Patients

    The Janssen Pharmaceutical Companies, a unit of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE: JNJ), announced efficacy and safety data for Stelara (ustekinumab) in Crohn's disease (CD) and ulcerative colitis (UC), including data from the SEAVUE study, a head-to-head study of biologic therapies. Data were presented at the Clinical Science Late-Breaking Abstract Plenary session. The results showed that Stelara failed to meet the primary endpoint of statistical superiority versus AbbVie Inc's (NYSE: ABBV) Humira (adalimumab). At the 52-week mark, 64.9% of Stelara patients had hit clinical remission, compared with 61% of patients taking Humira, a numerical difference but not a statistically significant one. Digging deeper into the data, Stelara demonstrated high rates of clinical remission, corticosteroid-free remission, clinical response, and endoscopic response through one year in biologic-naïve patients, but none were statistically significant. Around 61% of patients on the J&J drug hit corticosteroid-free remission versus 57.4% of Humira patients. Around 6% more patients on Stelara achieved clinical response than those on Humira, and self-reported symptom remission was about 1% higher in the Stelara arm. Meanwhile, Humira helped around 3% more patients hit clinical remission by week 16. It also fared slightly better than Stelara at helping certain patients achieve endoscopic remission. A safety difference in Stelara's favor was observed. Specifically, 6.3% of Stelara patients and 11.3% of Humira patients stopped treatment because of side effects. Price Action: JNJ shares are down 0.56% at $170 during the premarket session on the last check Monday. See more from BenzingaClick here for options trades from BenzingaJNJ's Rybrevant Scores FDA Approval In Lung Cancer Patients With EGFR Exon 20 MutationGenmab - Janssen's Darzalex Wins Positive Opinion In Europe For Two New Indications© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

  • Iran Nuclear Diplomacy Picks Up With Xi-Rouhani Call, IAEA Deal

    (Bloomberg) -- International efforts to reach a breakthrough over the Iran nuclear accord kicked into higher gear as China’s president spoke with Iran’s leader and Tehran agreed to extend a key nuclear-monitoring pact with United Nations inspectors, buying more time for diplomacy.Iranian President Hassan Rouhani spoke with President Xi Jinping on Monday, with the Chinese leader saying he’ll support Iran’s “reasonable demands” on nuclear issues, according to Chinese state broadcaster CCTV. The two leaders agreed to deepen ties in trade and energy, a key issue if a deal removes restrictions on Iran’s oil exports.Separately, negotiators from the U.S., Iran and European parties to the 2015 nuclear deal are preparing to return to Vienna for talks this week aimed at reviving the accord with a key deadline pushed over the weekend into June, soon after national elections in Iran. U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken said getting a deal done is a priority.“The first thing we need to do is put the nuclear problem back in the box,” Blinken said Sunday on “This Week” on ABC News, adding that an agreement would serve as a “platform” for addressing broader concerns about Tehran’s activities in the Mideast. “That’s why we’re committed to trying to see if Iran will come back into compliance with the nuclear agreement.”Blinken may also find time to discuss the Iran talks with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, who lobbied hard against the original deal and has called Tehran his country’s biggest threat, when he arrives in Tel Aviv for talks this week about the latest cease-fire with Hamas.A last-minute compromise over the weekend with the International Atomic Energy Agency means Iran will continue storing camera data recorded at key atomic installations for one month, buying time for diplomacy.‘Stopgap Measure’“This temporary technical understanding is a stopgap measure,” IAEA Director General Rafael Mariano Grossi said at a press briefing in Vienna. “It’s something we came up with as a way to avoid flying completely blind.”Diplomats warned last week, after the fourth round of negotiations in Vienna, that failing to extend the monitoring agreement could have scuttled the fragile process that seeks to end a standoff between Tehran and Washington that has roiled oil markets and almost sparked a war between the two sides.“We recommend the negotiating countries to seize the extra opportunity provided by Iran in good faith for the complete lifting of sanctions in a practical and verifiable manner,” Iran’s representative at the IAEA, Kazem Gharib Abadi, said in a tweet.Without Nuclear Deal, How Close Is Iran to a Bomb?: QuickTakeWhile oil markets are braced for an increase in Iranian supply, crude rallied above $64 a barrel after Iran’s Foreign Ministry said earlier on Monday that gaps remain in negotiations involving world powers around the sequencing and verification of sanctions removal.Following the Iranian parliament’s decision last year to restrict some agency access, Tehran reached a temporary monitoring pact with Grossi in February that enabled recorded video material to be temporarily retained.Erasing the material would jeopardize the continuity of inspectors’ knowledge of the nuclear program. Iran and the IAEA have been at loggerheads for months over an investigation into decades-old particles of man-made uranium discovered at undeclared sites. Grossi said he expects to publish an update of that probe next month.Rouhani is eager to restore the nuclear accord and secure the removal of former President Donald Trump’s tough sanctions regime before he leaves office later this year. Reviving the nuclear deal would loosen restrictions on Iranian oil exports, the nation’s main source of foreign currency revenue.More stories like this are available on bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • Merkel Says Minsk’s Explanations Aren’t Credible: Belarus Update

    (Bloomberg) -- European Union leaders are debating possible measures against Belarus, a day after the nation forced the landing of a Ryanair Holdings Plc plane and arrested a journalist on board.The 27 leaders are considering further sanctions against President Alexander Lukashenko’s administration at the two-day summit in Brussels, which got underway at 7 p.m. German Chancellor Angela Merkel called the incident “without precedent” and said explanations weren’t credible.Potential measures could also include suspending flights over Belarus, banning the country’s national airline from landing at EU airports and blocking ground transit into the bloc from Belarus, according to a person familiar with the summit preparations.For now, even as Ryanair calls the interception an “act of aviation piracy,” the Irish carrier -- like many other airlines -- is still overflying Belarus airspace.Read More: How Belarus Snatched a Dissident Off a Ryanair Plane From GreeceKey Developments:Belarusian journalist removed from plane in MinksU.S., EU and U.K. leaders condemn actions by authorities in BelarusRussia defends Belarus, its closest allyFlights over Belarus airspace continueAll times are Central European Time.Von Der Leyen Says EU Preparing ‘Very Strong Answer’ (7:32 p.m.) Ursula von der Leyen, head of the EU’s executive arm, pledged that the bloc will ensure “a very strong answer because it is outrageous behavior and Lukashenko and his regime have to understand this will have serious consequences.”On her way into the summit, the chief of the European Commission said leaders will explore “sanctions against individuals that are involved in this hijacking but also sanctions against business and economic entities that are financing this regime. And we are looking into sanctions against the aviation sector in Belarus.”Von der Leyen said a previously prepared 3 billion-euro ($3.7 billion) investment and economic package by the EU “is on hold and frozen until Belarus turns democratic.”Belgian Prime Minister Alexander De Croo told reporters before the meeting that the bloc would act quickly.“This is a flight between two European capitals where European citizens have been used as hostages in an illegal arrest,” he said. “We will propose rapid, swift and severe measures are being taken to make it very clear that something like this is not being accepted.”Merkel Calls for a Ban on Overflights (6:42 p.m.)On her way into the summit, German Chancellor Angela Merkel called for further sanctions against Belarusian officials and a ban on overflights.She called the actions of Belarus authorities “without precedent” and said their explanations were “totally uncredible.”The White House Demands an Immediate Investigation (6:42 p.m.)The White House demanded an international investigation of Belarus’s forced landing of the Ryanair plane, calling it an “affront” by Lukashenko’s government.“This was a shocking act, diverting a flight between two EU member states for the apparent purpose of arresting a journalist,” White House Press Secretary Jen Psaki told reporters on Monday. “It constitutes a brazen affront to international peace and security by the regime. We demand an immediate international transparent and credible investigation of this incident.”She said the U.S. government is “in touch” with allies about the incident, and the U.S. ambassador to Belarus has conveyed the Biden administration’s concerns “directly.” White House National Security Adviser Jake Sullivan also “raised our strong concerns” about Belarus’s action with his Kremlin counterpart. Russia is Belarus’s closest ally.Leaders Begin Arriving at Summit in Brussels (6:15 p.m.)EU leaders are expected to use the following wording in their joint communique on Belarus, according to a senior diplomat familiar with the ongoing drafting of the text:They’ll condemn the forced landing and call for release of Raman Pratasevich and Sofia Sapega.Call for an investigation of this “unprecedented and unacceptable incident”Vow “to adopt additional listings as soon as possible on the basis of the relevant sanctions framework”Call on all EU-based carriers to avoid overflight of BelarusTask their ministers “to adopt the necessary measures to ban overflight of EU airspace by Belarusian Airlines and prevent access to EU airports”Transport Lobby Says Avoiding Belarus Airspace Difficult (6:02 p.m.)It could be complicated for airlines to avoid Belarusian airspace given its location and the fact that there are other restricted flight areas nearby, according to Director General of the International Air Transport Association Willie Walsh. He told Bloomberg Television’s Guy Johnson and Alix Steel that airlines that are still flying over Belarus will have assessed the risk.“We do have to strongly condemn the actions of the government of Belarus,” Walsh said. “What they did on Sunday, intercepting a commercial civil aircraft, clearly put the passengers and crew of that aircraft at risk. Forcing them to divert is unacceptable behavior by any government.”U.K. Summons Belarus Ambassador (6:02 p.m.)The U.K. summoned the Belarusian ambassador to London to explain the forced landing of a commercial plane and arrest of journalist Raman Pratasevich, according to Foreign Secretary Dominic Raab.Raab told Parliament on Monday that the actions by Belarus were an “egregious and extraordinary departure from international law.”“It’s very difficult to believe that this kind of action could’ve been taken without at least the acquiescence of the authorities in Moscow,” Raab said.U.K. Suspends Operating Permit of Belarus Airline (6:02 p.m.)Raab told Parliament the U.K. has suspended the operating permit on the Belarusian airline Belavia. He added that the Civil Aviation Authority has been instructed not to grant any further ad hoc permits for carriers between the U.K. and Belarus, and to request airlines not to venture into Belarusian airspace.Belarus Says Bomb Threat Led to Forced Landing (6:02 p.m.)Belarus grounded the Ryanair flight after receiving an emailed bomb threat signed by people claiming to be Hamas fighters, Artiom Sikorskiy, director of aviation at the country’s Transportation Ministry, said during an online briefing Monday.The message included demands for Israel to stop fighting in Gaza and the EU to withdraw support for Israel, and was composed in English, Sikorskiy said. The bomb was allegedly set to explode over Lithuania’s capital, Vilnius.The anonymous email to the Minsk airport was sent just days after the Israel-Palestine truce sparked celebrations in Gaza.Michel to Push for Concrete EU Measures (4:45 p.m.)European Council President Charles Michel will push for EU leaders to decide on measures against Belarus when they meet for dinner Monday night at the start of a two-day summit.“What happened yesterday is an international scandal. Lives of European civilians were at risk,” Michel said as he arrived at the summit building. “This is not acceptable and this is why we put the debate on sanctions on the table of the European Council.”“We are preparing different options, different possible measures and I hope tonight we can take decisions on that,” he added.Schroders Says Putin Unlikely to Jeopardize Biden Summit (4:45 p.m.)“The developments over the weekend are obviously negative and we will await a European response,” Schroders money manager James Barrineau said by email from New York. “We doubt Putin will want to jeopardize his summit with Biden over this issue, but it does not help the overall tone of the relationship of Russia with Europe.”Schroders has a “very small” position in Belarus, and for now does not expect implications for Russian assets from the forced landing of the Ryanair plane in Minsk, he said.Germany Summons Belarus Ambassador (4:29 p.m.)Germany summoned the Belarus ambassador to the foreign ministry in Berlin Monday evening to explain why the country forced a Ryanair jet to land in Minsk. Foreign Minister Heiko Maas called the previous explanations from Alexander Lukashenko’s regime “absurd and not credible.”“We need clarity about what really happened on board and on the ground yesterday,” Maas said in a statement. “And we need clarity about the well-being of Raman Pratasevich and his partner, who must be released immediately.”Lithuania Urges Its Citizens to Avoid Belarus (4:29 p.m.)The Lithuanian foreign ministry urged its nationals not to travel to Belarus and recommended those currently in the neighboring country to leave, according to a statement. The incident with the Ryanair plane demonstrates “a threat to security and lives of individuals,” the ministry said.Lufthansa Flight Leaves Minsk With all Passengers (3:42 p.m.)Lufthansa flight LH1487 from Minsk to Frankfurt took off at 4:21 p.m. local time, according to FlightRadar24, 2 hours after its scheduled time of departure. The airline had earlier said that it was cooperating with local authorities who were “searching the aircraft again before departure and subjecting the passengers to another security check” after receiving a security alert during boarding.All 51 people schedule to depart on the flight were on board, according to a Lufthansa spokesperson.Tsikhanouskaya Calls for Belarus Sanctions (3:28 p.m.)Exiled Belarus opposition leader Svetlana Tsikhanouskaya called for sanctions against the country during a Monday phone call with EU foreign policy chief Josep Borrell. She is scheduled to hold a call later in the day with members of President Joe Biden’s administration.Tsikhanouskaya also said the whereabouts of the detained journalist Raman Pratasevich are unknown and his lawyer is unable to contact him. The journalist’s girlfriend, who is a Russian citizen, is being held in a Minsk prison and has been refused assistance from the Russian consulate.Lufthansa Flight From Minsk Delayed by Threat (3:02 p.m.)Lufthansa flight LH1487 from Minsk to Frankfurt was delayed following a “security alert,” the German airline said in a statement. The Minsk airport said on its Telegram channel that it had received an anonymous email about a planned “terrorist attack.” Lufthansa said 51 passengers, including five crew members, were on board the plane.“We are cooperating with the authorities, who are searching the aircraft again before departure and subjecting the passengers to another security check,” Lufthansa said on Monday. The search includes unloading all suitcases and cargo.Czech Premier Says EU Must Be Tough (2:50 p.m.)The proposals for discussion about EU’s response include banning Belarus airlines from landing in the EU or suspending flights over Belarus’s airspace, Czech Prime Minister Andrej Babis said. He said that according to available information, there were four Russian citizens on the Raynair flight “who probably had a lot to do with this unbelievable act.”“Europe’s response must be tough,” Babis told reporters before departing to EU summit.Passenger Number Confusion (2:40 p.m.)Lithuania’s criminal police said on Monday that 121 of the 126 passengers who left Athens on the flight arrived in Vilnius. On Sunday, both Greece and Lithuania said 171 passengers and crew were on the flight, which Lithuania said Monday was the number of reservations. There was also confusion over infant passengers, who didn’t require tickets, and some boarding passes that weren’t digital. Ryanair hasn’t confirmed the numbers.Lithuania’s transport member also said the country would ban flights to and from Belarus airspace starting at 3 a.m. on Tuesday. The ban will affect 26 flights a day. Lithuania’s neighbor Poland will propose at the EU summit on Monday that all flights between the bloc and Belarus be halted.Poland Wants to Halt All Flights Between EU and Belarus (1:55 p.m.)Poland has come as one of the strongest voices demanding firm action. At the meeting of leaders in Brussels Prime Minister Mateusz Morawiecki will propose halting all flights between EU and Belarus.Belarusian Activists Ask EU For Help (1:50 p.m.)Holding a placard reading “SOS,” Belarusian activists in Poland appealed to the EU for help. Standing in front of Belarus embassy in Warsaw, Nexta founder and blogger Stsiapan Putsila said he’s received “more than a thousand threats” since Sunday. “We can’t stay silent,” said Jana Shostak, another activist.Police Revise Passenger Numbers (1:40 p.m.)According to Lithuania’s criminal police, 121 of the 126 passengers who left Athens on the flight arrived in Vilnius. The captain of the airliner consulted with Ryanair’s management before deciding to divert to Minsk. On Sunday, both Greece and Lithuania said 171 passengers and crew were on the flight.Poland Increases Protection of Activists (1:30 p.m.)Polish Deputy Foreign Minister Pawel Jablonski said on Monday his country was setting up “special protection” for activists on Polish territory who “could be in the cross-hairs of Belarusian or Russian services.”Raman Pratasevich, arrested after the Ryanair plane was diverted to Minsk, worked for Nexta, a media group registered and run out of Warsaw.Jablonski urged activists to avoid contact with Belarus as “we can’t tell what the regime is capable of.”France Says All Options Being Considered (1:20 p.m.)“Nothing is off the table,” a French diplomat told journalists when asked about possible punitive measures against Belarus.In addition to sanctions targeting Belarusian officials and companies, the EU is mulling the suspension of overflights of European airlines over Belarus, a landing ban for flag carrier Belavia in European airports, and the suspension of transits (including land) from Belarus to the EU, the French diplomat added, asking not to be named in line with policy.Ryanair Is Flying Over Belarus Today (1:10 p.m.)Flight FR3340 from Paphos, Cyprus, is scheduled to land at Talinn, Estonia, at 2:30 p.m. local time. The route takes the plane directly across Belarus territory, highlighting the mixed messaging coming out of Europe in response to Sunday’s incident.The airspace over Belarus is part of a major route for flights between Asia and Europe, with some carriers including Deutsche Lufthansa AG and cargo hauler FedEx Corp. continuing to fly over the country on Monday. Airlines have routed traffic over Belarus to avoid the restive eastern Ukraine region that’s been off-limits since a Malaysian Airlines Boeing 777 jet was shot down there in 2014, killing 298 people.Poland Orders Probe (12:20 p.m.)Poland’s state prosecutor said it has ordered an investigation into the landing because the Ryanair jet was registered in Poland and therefore falls under Polish jurisdiction.Estonia to Raise Issue at UN Security Council (12:00 p.m.)Estonia plans to raise the Belarus issue at the Security Council and has already started consultations to have a discussion, public broadcaster ERR cited the country’s foreign minister, Eva-Maria Liimets, as saying.Ryanair Cooperating with EU, NATO (11:50 a.m.)The diversion of the Ryanair plane to Minsk on Sunday was an “act of aviation piracy,” the airline said in a statement today.Ryanair said it was “fully cooperating” with the EU safety and security agencies as well as NATO, and wouldn’t comment further due to security reasons.Kremlin Says U.S.-Russia Summit Plans Not Affected (11:45 a.m.)Tensions between Moscow’s closest ally and the West over Minsk’s forcing of a Ryanair jet to land won’t affect Russia’s efforts to arrange a summit meeting between President Vladimir Putin and his U.S. Counterpart, Joe Biden, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said.“I wouldn’t combine all this into a single system,” Peskov told reporters on a conference call. “These are different things, after all.”Peskov declined to comment on the details of the case, including on whether Belarus gave Russia advance warning of its decision to force the plane to land or whether Moscow’s agents were involved. “Our special services are in the closest possible contact,” he said, adding that he doesn’t have detailed information about the Ryanair jet.Russia Calls Western Reaction ‘Shocking’ (11:15 a.m.)Western countries are showing double standards, according to Russian Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova. “It’s shocking that the West is calling the incident in Belarus’s airspace ‘shocking,’” she wrote in a Facebook post.Zakharova cited past examples of what she said were western governments forcing planes to land, such as a 2013 episode when the plane of Bolivian President Evo Morales had to land in Austria as the U.S. searched for Edward Snowden, as evidence that the U.S. and its allies use the same tactics.U.K. Joins Calls for Sanctions (10:40 a.m.)Foreign Secretary Dominic Raab added to the voices calling for further sanctions against Belarus and the immediate release of Protasevich. In a statement, Raab condemned the arrest, adding “Mr Lukashenko must be held to account for his outlandish actions.”Russian Senator Defends Belarus (10:35 a.m.)“Formally, there was a bomb threat, so everything was done properly,” Vladimir Dzhabarov, first deputy chairman of the International Affairs committee in the upper house of parliament, said in a phone interview Monday. “I don’t see anything unusual or unacceptable in the actions of the Belarusian authorities.”The arrest of Raman Pratasevich, the journalist, was justified, he said. “This person was sitting abroad and criticizing his homeland,” he said. “It’s a warning to Tsikhanouskaya,” he said, referring to exiled opposition leader Sviatlana Tsikhanouskaya.EU Mulls Sanction Options (10:25 a.m.)Of the possible options for EU action, sanctions against individuals and entities would likely be the simplest, according to a senior official close to the European talks.Other options, such as the suspension all flights by EU airlines over Belarus and the suspension of all transit -- including ground travel -- between Belarus and the EU, would trigger increased costs for European companies, the official said.‘State-Sponsored Hijacking’ (10:10 a.m.)“This was a case of state-sponsored hijacking,” Ryanair CEO Michael O’Leary said in comments broadcast by RTE Radio. The airline has to do a “detailed debrief today with the NATO and EU authorities” after the incident, which he said saw passengers and crew held under armed guard.It appears the intent of Belarusian authorities was to remove a journalist and his traveling companion, O’Leary said. “We believe there was also some KGB agents offloaded off the aircraft as well,” he said.Irish Minister Calls for Tough EU Response (10:00 a.m.)“This was effectively aviation piracy, state sponsored,” Irish foreign minister Simon Coveney told RTE Radio. The EU’s response “has to be clear, tough, and needs to happen quickly,” he said.Belarus’s Bonds Tumble (9:30 a.m.)Worries over potential sanctions are scaring away bond investors. Belarus’s dollar bonds due 2031 tanked early on Monday, pushing yields up 23 basis points to a one-month high of 7.48%. The bonds traded at a yield of above 8% in August after authorities cracked down on protesters following Lukashenko’s claim to a landslide election victory.Flights Avoid Belarus (9:25 a.m.)Wizz Air Holdings Plc, Eastern Europe’s biggest discount carrier, said it has rerouted a service from the Ukrainian capital Kyiv to Tallinn in Estonia to avoid Belarusian airspace. A spokesman said in an email that the Budapest-based company is “continuously monitoring and evaluating the situation.”Latvia’s national carrier Airbaltic has decided to avoid Belarusian air space “for the time being,” Latvian Transport Minister Talis Linkaits said in interview with Latvijas Radio.Poland to Call for More Sanctions Against Lukashenko (9:22 a.m.)Belarus’s neighbor, Poland, will propose new sanctions against Lukashenko’s government at Monday’s EU meeting, according to Deputy Foreign Minister Pawel Jablonski. He declined to specify the type of measures Warsaw will seek, saying the government wants to consult with EU partners first.More stories like this are available on bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • Software Continues to Drive Digital Transformation: 5 Picks

    Efforts to automate workflow and digitize customer-end functions call for investing in software stocks like Adobe (ADBE), PTC, SAP, Progress Software (PRGS) and Cadence Design Systems (CDNS)

  • Gupta to Try Sell U.K. Plants Amid Debt Talks With Credit Suisse

    (Bloomberg) -- GFG Alliance is putting seven of its U.K. plants up for sale as it seeks to reach an agreement with Credit Suisse Group AG to stave off insolvencies of some of its units.Owner Sanjeev Gupta made “significant progress” in weekend talks with the Swiss lender’s asset-management arm to resolve GFG’s exposure with Credit Suisse, the metals group said in an emailed statement Monday.GFG has been seeking to raise new financing to replace some of the $5 billion of loans provided by Greensill Capital since the London-based financial firm collapsed in March. Meanwhile, Credit Suisse, which is trying to recover claims on loans it had made via Greensill, has sought to wind up some of GFG’s British and Australian businesses in court.As part of a restructuring plan for its U.K. operations, GFG will look to sell its Liberty Steel aerospace and special alloys business in Stocksbridge, which supplies customers including Rolls-Royce Holdings Plc, as well as the Aluminium Technologies and Pressing Solutions units. Alvarez & Marsal will run the sale processes, according to the statement.Liberty also said it’s in “advanced discussions” with Credit Suisse to reach a debt standstill for its Australian primary metals unit ahead of a refinancing that would repay the Swiss bank in full.A Credit Suisse spokesman declined to comment.Read more: Credit Suisse Seeks Insolvency for Gupta Trading Unit GFG had been in negotiations to obtain new funding from investment fund White Oak Global Advisors, which said last week it was continuing efforts to refinance the Australian primary metals business “subject to financial due diligence and acceptable governance.”Read more: Gupta Loan Effort Ongoing Despite SFO Probe, White Oak SaysU.K PlantsGupta’s British plants that are being put up for sale employ about 1,500 people. The fate of the plants has been closely watched by politicians, suppliers and unions since funding to GFG dried up earlier this year.“Stocksbridge and its downstream plants are strategically important businesses vital to our country’s defense, energy and aerospace sectors,” union representatives for the National Trade Union Steel Coordinating Committee said in a statement. “The trade unions will hold Sanjeev Gupta to his promise that none of our steel plants will close on his watch.”Gupta bought his first steel mill in the U.K. eight years ago, and is now the country’s third-biggest producer with a dozen sites. Many of his Liberty Steel plants provide products tailored to local manufacturers, potentially leaving customers exposed if they shut down, especially given Brexit trade upheaval.A spokesperson for aerospace trade body ADS said the industry was monitoring the situation and that “a successful sale that secures continuity of supply would be a positive outcome.”Pressure on Gupta was dialed up further this month after the U.K.’s Serious Fraud Office said it was investigating GFG for possible fraud and money laundering, including its Greensill financing.The Bank of England revealed on Monday that it had notified the National Crime Agency and the SFO more than a year ago about its concerns over Wyelands Bank, Gupta’s banking arm in the U.K.Andrew Bailey, governor of the Bank of England, told a parliamentary committee that the banking regulator had first identified problems in late 2018 or early 2019 relating to “a lack of transparency particularly around connected lending in the context of the ultimate beneficial owner, who was Mr. Gupta.”He said that “further concerns” came to light in October-November 2019, triggering a new phase of investigations and leading to the regulator setting out its concerns to the SFO in February 2020.A spokesman for GFG didn’t immediately respond to a request for comment.Wyelands Bank said this month it would be wound up if it can’t find a buyer.(Updates with details on U.K. plants, union and trade body comments; BOE comments at the bottom.)More stories like this are available on bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • China Targets ‘Speculators and Hoarders’ to Stop Commodity Boom

    (Bloomberg) -- China stepped up its fight against soaring commodities prices, summoning top executives to a meeting that threatened severe punishment for violations ranging from excessive speculation to spreading fake news.The government will show “zero tolerance” for monopoly behavior and hoarding, the National Development and Reform Commission said after leaders of top metals producers were called to a meeting in Beijing with multiple government departments on Sunday. The push to rein in surging metals prices rippled across markets -- with steel dropping as much as 6% and iron ore tumbling by close to the daily limit -- before prices steadied.The warning from the NDRC comes as a broad surge in commodities prices fuels fears that faster inflation could dent economic growth in China and beyond. Investors have been piling into industrial metals on bets that the world will rebound strongly from the pandemic, but concerns about the knock-on impact on demand are rising as manufacturers are forced to raise the cost of finished goods.“It might not be great for the speculative community, but it’s good news for the world in general,” Amelia Xiao Fu, head of global commodities strategy at BOCI Global Commodities Ltd. said by phone from London. “I think prices could become calmer, and the room for excessive rallies may be limited.”There’s been a steady drumbeat of government warnings about the consequences of commodity prices that are near the highest level in almost a decade. But aside from changes to trading rules at futures exchanges, there hasn’t been a lot of action. Beijing is likely to face a “potential exhaustion of policy options” to restrain the rally, Citigroup Inc. said in a note.In targeting commodity prices, authorities are fighting trends over which they have only partial control as the world economy reboots with supply chains stretched. The government is also tackling the consequences of its own efforts to reduce greenhouse gas emissions, which have contributed to price gains.“With policy risk shifting toward government intervention, prices will surely be affected by market sentiment,” said Li Ye, an analyst at Shenyin Wanguo Futures Co. in Shanghai. “The rapid surge in commodity prices has badly affected manufacturers and market orders, leading to losses and defaults.”The NDRC’s statement is the toughest comment yet from the government, which started warning about higher raw-materials prices in April. The officials from the iron ore, steel, copper and aluminum firms that met with five state agencies in Beijing on Sunday were told excessive speculation and rising international prices were to blame for recent advances.Key enterprises should “actively fulfill their social responsibilities” and take the lead in maintaining market order, the NDRC said in a statement. “Do not collude with each other to manipulate the prices, fabricate and disseminate price increase information, and do not hoard and drive up prices.”There’s been an unusual amount of attention from policy makers on commodities in recent weeks. China’s factory-gate prices rose at the fastest pace in more than three years in April, sparking concerns that costlier raw materials could hamper the economic recovery or feed into higher consumer prices.The deputy governor of the People’s Bank of China pledged a “basically stable” yuan in a statement on Sunday, right after another central bank official said the currency should appreciate to offset the rising cost of commodity imports. The comments from the official were later deleted.The drive to tackle rising materials prices comes after China’s V-shaped demand rebound last year helped ignite a global commodities rally. Stimulus support for metal-intensive sectors is showing signs of cresting, however, and authorities are now starting to worry about imported inflation.That Beijing is also dealing with a problem partly of its own making is most evident in steel, where prices spiked to records after the government set targets on output curbs and ordered production to fall this year. Instead, output surged to record levels in April.“Another week, another Chinese government announcement trying to soothe the self-inflicted wounds caused by regular statements on steel capacity reforms, which fueled steel prices and margins,” said Atilla Widnell, managing director at Navigate Commodities.Chinese steel rebar futures closed 2.7% lower. Hot-rolled coil and iron ore also fell, with iron ore losing more than 7% at one point before paring declines.Base metals were mixed. Lead, tin and zinc slipped on the London Metal Exchange, while copper, which lost as much as 0.9% earlier, rose 0.8% to $9,962 a ton at 3:51 p.m. in London. Prices slid 3.5% last week, the most since September.More stories like this are available on bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • How to use Siri to record your conversation if you are pulled over by police

    It automatically pauses music, turns down the brightness, and sends a contact your exact location

  • Nvidia jumps after 4-for-1 stock split, earnings on tap Wednesday

    Yahoo Finance’s Dan Howley joins the Yahoo Finance Live panel to discuss the latest with Nvidia.

  • Julio Jones on Falcons: 'I'm out of there'

    All-Pro wide receiver Julio Jones made it clear Monday morning that he doesn't want to return to the Atlanta Falcons. Hall of Fame member Shannon Sharpe, co-host of "Undisputed" on FOX Sports, called Jones live on the show and asked him if he was going to continue his career in Atlanta. "Oh, no, man," Jones responded.

  • Phil Mickelson made $2.16 million for winning the PGA Championship - here's what the rest of the players made

    Phil Mickelson took home $2.16 million for his winning performance at the PGA Championship, but he wasn't the only player to leave with a big payday.

  • ‘They make me sick’: Jewish CNN anchor slams Marjorie Taylor Greene Holocaust comments as furore grows

    ‘Don’t you dare speak for me’ says CNN’s John Berman after Ms Greene defended her comments

  • Police declare curfew after thousands of revelers attend viral Tik Tok party at California beach

    Wild birthday celebration organised on social media with #adrianskickback hahtag

  • Shoplifting in San Francisco is so out of control that retailers are closing stores

    Walgreens has closed 17 of its stores due to rampant stealing, and CVS has called the city ‘one of the epicenters of organized retail crime’

  • Lefty is coming: PGA Champ Phil Mickelson reaffirms plans to play Colonial this week

    Mickelson, who won Colonial in 2000 and 2008, should be a crowd magnet for the Charles Schwab Challenge.

  • Georgia judge approves ballot audit as Trump supporters continue to push unfounded election claims

    Judge permits recount in county with no evidence of absentee ballot fraud, fuelling former president’s claims

  • Heatwave may see temperature records broken across southeast US in coming days

    First heatwave of 2021 is hitting the East Coast this week

  • Singaporean scientists have developed a new 'breathalyzer' test for COVID that can detect the virus within one minute

    The test involves a person blowing into a disposable mouthpiece linked to a breath sampler. It can accurately detect COVID-19 within one minute.