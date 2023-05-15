Chile's 'firefighting goats' protect forests
Location: Santa Juana, Chile
This area is battling wildfires fueled by heatwaves earlier this year
The 'Buena Cabra' project uses goats to build firebreaks
[Rocio Cruces, Co-founder, ‘Buena Cabra’ project]
"Our venture began in 2017 when we were threatened by a fire. We began to investigate what methodology we could use that was in symbiosis with the environment and we found this methodology that is the alternative to the use of herbicides, burning, pruning and burning".
The technique has goats clearing out dry pastures by grazing
Goat droppings also help enrich the soil and prevent erosion