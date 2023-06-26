Chile's 'worst weather front' in a decade floods towns

STORY: Chile is facing “the worst weather front” in a decade, officials say as towns across the country are flooded by overflowing rivers, including the main Mapocho river in Santiago, after days of rainfall.

The flooding around the city's main waterway has cut off routes leading towards the Pacific Ocean, hitting families who live on its banks and leaving small towns isolated.

Authorities said on Saturday at least two people had died, three were missing and hundreds had lost their homes.

Kayaks and helicopters were deployed to extract victims who were trapped.

This woman says her house was flooded and everything was floating in the water. There was nothing she could do.

Chilean President Gabriel Boric visited one of the affected regions.

[Gabriel Boric, Chilean President]

“People are going through rough times. All they need is aid to arrive, for the government to be present. But you have seen that neighbors’ solidarity is fundamental, people helping the people.”

Climate change drives increasingly extreme weather. The recent downpour in Chile comes just a few months after the devastating wildfires amid a severe drought.

The fires destroyed hundreds of homes and left dozens of people dead.