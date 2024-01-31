Chile's zoo animals get icy treats amid heatwave

STORY: Zoo workers at the Buin Zoo prepared fruit and blood popsicles made specially to fit the needs of each species.

Orangutans and monkeys enjoyed fruit popsicles while leopards, lionesses, and pumas devoured blood ice cream, chunks of cold meat, and frozen bones.

"We are trying to ensure that the animals cope as well as possible with the heatwave that has been so prolonged, intense, and unusual in our country," said Duarte.

Chile's Santiago is under red alert for a fierce heatwave sweeping parts of the country, with the capital expected to swelter for the entire week.