Chili cook-off fundraiser supports community member in need

A chili cook-off fundraiser is set to take place from 2-5 p.m. on Saturday, Feb. 17 at the American Legion Post in Sault Ste. Marie.

SAULT STE. MARIE — A chili cook-off contest at the American Legion Post in Sault Ste. Marie plans to bring together the community to support a local resident in need.

At the cook-off on Feb. 17, entrants will compete to see who is the best cook in town as judged by their neighbors. More than a dozen chili cooks are expected to take part.

Participants will get the chance to taste and vote on their favorite chilis, and the cook with the most votes will walk away with a cash prize based on the number of tasters.

While some of the money raised will go to the winner, most of it will go towards supporting Kim Cryderman, a community member who is dealing with serious medical issues.

Cyderman, a mother of two, is dealing with undiagnosed issues that sent her to the ICU in Midland several months ago. Since then, she was transferred to a hospital in Gaylord where she is receiving treatment.

Kim Cryderman

In order to pay for her treatment and medical expenses, her family has set up a GoFundMe page as well as the upcoming cook-off fundraiser.

"She is taking everything in stride and she's never given up," said Cyderman's daughter Kami Hornung. "We know she has serious issues but no diagnoses as to what's causing it,"

Her family is hoping to receive a lot of help during the fundraiser, as she is well-known in the Sault community.

"She does know quite a few people in the community and she was just always one of those people that would pretty much give you the shirt off her back if you needed that," said Hornung. "She is just a caring and giving person."

People can also participate in a silent auction and raffle filled with items donated by various community groups. Prizes include a four-night stay at Island View Resort in Cedarville, handmade cornhole boards, paintings from local artists, a Harley Davidson helmet and more.

Contestants are expected to bring their own sides if they want their chili accompanied by sour cream, cheese or anything else.

Around 15 people or groups have signed up to have their chili tested and more spaces are available. Sign-up takes place at the American Legion.

Contestants signing up are required to pay a $15 fee to enter. Entry to taste test costs $10 for adults and $5 for kids age 10 and under. The cook-off is set to take place from 2-5 p.m. on Saturday, Feb. 17.

