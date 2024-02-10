Chili cook off in Mineola brings the community together

MINEOLA, Texas (KETK) – A chili chef showdown took place at the Mineola Civic Center on Saturday for the 15th annual Mineola Kiwanis Chili Cook Off.

According to event organizers, awards were given out for the best tasting chili, peoples choice and best booth at the event.

“It’s a fun time for fellowship and the community to meet each other,” Misty Hooks, Mineola Kawanis Director, said.

Hooks said civic groups and the community have the chance to interact and support each other, with the cook off growing every year.

Tickets were $5, and the money raised went toward paying scholarships granted to Mineola High School students.

