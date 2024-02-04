Chili cookoff in Davenport supports Hand in Hand

Some of the best chili cooks in the Quad Cities battled Saturday for a great cause at the 15th annual Hand in Hand Chili Cookoff at the Mississippi Valley Fairgrounds in Davenport.

Both restaurants – such as Smokin’ Butts, a regular winner every year – and non-restaurants served samples Saturday afternoon. The money raised in this event will support Hand in Hand, an organization helps empower children and adults through such activities as recreation and after-school programs.

For more information about Hand in Hand, visit here.

