Chili is Fort Worth’s gift to the Texas foodie world. These restaurants serve the best

Never has there been a better weekend for Fort Worth chili.

With temperatures like baseball scores and the city full of Stock Show cowboys, it’s time for Fort Worth’s native food.

“Mexican chili” powder was first sold in 1894 — not in Mexico or South Texas but in Fort Worth.

That was at Pendery’s spice supply, now at 1407 Eighth Ave.

Here’s a look at some of Fort Worth’s favorite chili shops:

Fred’s Texas Cafe has served chili in winter since 1978 and now serves brisket chili con carne year-round.

The cowboys’ favorite

▪ Fred’s Texas Cafe, 7101 Camp Bowie Blvd. West and 2730 Western Center Blvd., has been serving chili in winter since it opened in 1978.

Now, Fred’s chili is so popular that it’s served year-round, both at the north side cafe off Interstate 35W and the west side location on Texas 183.

Fred’s switched to brisket chili last year instead of the old stew chuck.

Owner Quincy Wallace said Fred’s customers want their chili “simple, straightforward, a little bit of heat, and delicious.”

It comes with onions and cheese.

It does not come with beans. Can we make that clear?

Fred’s is 5 miles west of the rodeo grounds. Or as Wallace said, “between the Stock Show and Parker County.”

It’s open for lunch and dinner daily; 817-232-0111 or 817-332-0083, fredstexascafe.com.

M&O Grill is a burger cafe in the Foundry District off White Settlement Road west of downtown Fort Worth.

The nearest to the rodeo

▪ Technically, there’s a good bowl of concession stand chili inside the Stock Show at the Stockman’s Cafe, open 24 hours in Cattle Barn No. 1.

But the best chili near the grounds might be 2 miles north at M&O Station Grill & Bar, 200 Carroll St.

Chef Danny Badillo stirs up chili based on the original Petroleum Club recipe served to millionaire wildcatters during the 1950s.

Badillo has added some of his mother’s spices and uses grass-fed beef. It’s sold by the bowl, quart, half-gallon or gallon ($69).

M&O sells up to 9 gallons every day during the Stock Show. It has added late-night hours and now serves chili and burgers until midnight daily except Mondays; 817-882-8020 bestburgersfortworthtx.com.

▪ If you’re walking from the Stock Show, a former Fred’s chef makes excellent chili 1 mile north at J&J’s Oyster Bar, 612 University Drive.

Dutch’s Hamburgers serves chili con carne with or without cheese and onions.

One chef, three good chilis

▪ Dutch’s Hamburgers, the Paris Coffee Shop and Roy Pope Grocery share an owner but not the same chili recipe.

Owner-chef Lou Lambert’s restaurants each serve an excellent — and distinctive — chili.

Dutch’s Hamburgers, 3009 S. University Drive, started out serving chili mostly for burgers. But it was so good, customers wanted it by the bowl.

Manager Kay Hanson Greenlee said the main change over the years is that customers now pour chili on baked potatoes, nachos and lately, mac-and-cheese.

▪ The Paris Coffee Shop, 704 W. Magnolia Ave., now has a house-made chili recipe made with ground chuck and heaped with chopped onion and cheddar on top or alongside.

It’s open for breakfast and lunch daily.

▪ Roy Pope Grocery, 2300 Merrick St. near Interstate 30, serves a premium oak-smoked brisket and tenderloin chili.

Paris and Roy Pope manager Chris Reale said his roots are in Fort Worth, “so I prefer my chili all-meat, seasoned with a flavorful blend of chilis from Pendery’s.”

That’s backing the home team.

Chili at Lonesome Dove Western Bistro.

In the Stockyards

▪ Lonesome Dove Western Bistro, 2406 N. Main St., serves the most classy and maybe the most perfect bowl of “Texas red.”

It’s open for dinner nights, but the best time for chili might be at lunch Fridays or Saturdays.

The same chili is served next door in the historic White Elephant Saloon daily at lunch and dinner.

Sirloin chili con carne at J&J Oyster Bar.

Homemade chili at the original River Oaks Cafe location in River Oaks.