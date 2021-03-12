Is Chili Good for You?

Sally Wadyka
·9 min read

Consumer Reports has no financial relationship with advertisers on this site.

Chili could be one of the world’s most user-friendly meals—and among the healthiest, too. There are dozens of recipe variations, so it can be easy to find something to please everyone. Making it from scratch requires little skill in the kitchen.

“Chili is a dish even the most inexperienced cook can handle,” says Amy Keating, RD, a nutritionist at Consumer Reports. Whether you do it in a slow cooker or a pot on the stove, it’s hard to go wrong. “Another bonus is that it freezes really well, so you can make a big batch and portion it into smaller containers for several lunches or dinners,” Keating says.

The dish’s true origin is an issue of debate, but Texans like to claim it as their own. In fact, chili (known in the Lone Star State as a “bowl of red”) is the official state dish. Chili purists will argue that “real” chili is ground meat (usually beef) flavored with chili pepper and other spices. More inclusive recipes add beans, tomatoes, and other vegetables—and even whole grains or tofu.

Whatever version you choose, you’ll be getting some nutritional benefits. But why settle for sort of healthy? With a few tweaks, you can turn any bowl of chili into a nutritional superstar. (Check out CR’s Easy Chili recipe, below.)

Spice It Up

Chili’s namesake ingredient—chili peppers—is what adds a flavorful kick to the dish. And the evidence suggests they may provide some significant health benefits. Researchers have found that capsaicin—the component that gives chili peppers their heat—has anti-inflammatory, antioxidant, anti-cancer, and blood-glucose regulating effects.

Eating chili peppers may even help you live longer. Recent research, presented at the 2020 American Heart Association Scientific Sessions meeting, analyzed data from 570,000 adults in the U.S., Italy, China, and Iran, comparing those who regularly consumed chili peppers with those who rarely or never did.

“The findings were very surprising, even in light of what we know about capsaicin,” says Bo Xu, MD, a cardiologist at the Cleveland Clinic’s Heart, Vascular & Thoracic Institute and senior author of the study. “We found that across all populations, chili pepper consumption was associated with a 25 percent reduction in death from any cause, 23 percent fewer cancer deaths, and 26 percent fewer deaths from heart disease.”

Several studies suggest that chili peppers may also help control appetite and give your metabolism a little boost. As a result, it may help with weight loss.

“Capsaicin turns on hormones that suppress appetite and shuts off hormones that stimulate appetite,” says Mary-Jon Ludy, PhD, associate professor of food and nutrition at Bowling Green State University in Ohio. The best way to harness these effects is to add the spice to your food.

In our research, we found that as little as a quarter teaspoon of ground chili pepper mixed into your food [rather than taken in a supplement] could have a modest effect,” Ludy says. “This indicates that experiencing the burning, tingling sensation of eating chili peppers is required for maximizing the health benefits.”

Boost Antioxidants With Tomatoes

Most chili recipes include tomatoes—and there is good reason to add them even if a recipe doesn’t. Cooked tomatoes are among the best sources of the potent antioxidant lycopene (which also gives tomatoes their red color). Lycopene consumption has been linked to numerous health benefits—including reducing risk of prostate, colorectal, and other cancers, diabetes, heart disease, and memory loss.

Some research has found that cooking tomatoes can increase their lycopene content by up to 170 percent over eating them raw. “Cooking releases the lycopene from the flesh of the tomato, and the heat of cooking also changes the chemical shape of the lycopene,” says Xiang-Dong Wang, MD, director of the Nutrition and Cancer Biology Lab at the Jean Mayer USDA Human Nutrition Research Center on Aging at Tufts University in Boston. “Those changes make it much easier for the body to absorb lycopene.”

And canned tomatoes are an example of a good-for-you processed food. As part of the canning process, the tomatoes are cooked, so whole, diced, crushed, or puréed canned tomatoes (as well as canned and jarred sauces) are packed with lycopene. But be sure to look at the Nutrition Facts label. “Some contain added salt, so it’s important to check the sodium content or choose no-salt-added varieties,” Keating says.

Bring On the Beans

Until 2012, you couldn’t enter a bean-containing recipe into the International Chili Society’s World Champion Chili Cook-Off. But for health purposes, you don’t want to skip them—whether you’re using them in place of or in addition to meat. Adding just 1 cup of beans to your recipe adds about 15 grams of protein, up to 15 grams of fiber, plus potassium, folate, and other nutrients.

Studies have shown that people who eat beans regularly have lower risks of heart disease and type 2 diabetes. According to a review of 28 studies published in the journal Advances in Nutrition, daily bean consumption resulted in about a 10 percent lower risk of heart disease and high blood pressure compared with not eating them.

Eating beans may also help you control your weight, probably because of the fiber they contain. In a 2016 analysis of 21 studies published in the American Journal of Clinical Nutrition, researchers found that people who ate about ¾ cup of beans a day lost about a pound over six weeks compared with those who didn’t eat them, even though they were not following a weight loss plan.

Add Extra Veggies

No matter what kind of chili you’re making, pack it with plenty of vegetables to up the antioxidant and fiber content of your dish. “Adding vegetables to your chili is a great way to increase the volume of food and the amount of nutrients without significantly increasing the calories,” says Su-Nui Escobar, RDN, adjunct professor at Nova Southeastern University in Fort Lauderdale, Fla. She suggests tossing some shredded carrots, chopped bell peppers, or cubed sweet potatoes or winter squash into the pot. The sweetness of the veggies is a nice way to balance out the spiciness of the chili pepper.

Replace (at Least Some of) the Meat

Ground beef is probably the least healthy ingredient in a classic chili recipe. But even if you can’t bear the thought of chili without it, you can still cut some of its saturated fat and calories.

“Opt for beef that’s 90 percent lean instead of 70 percent lean, and you’ll get a similar taste with less fat,” Escobar says. The leaner variety has about 10 grams of total fat and 4 grams of saturated fat in 3½ ounces (uncooked), compared with 30 grams total and 12 grams saturated fat in the fattier beef. (You can reduce the fat content of any ground meat if you drain it after browning.)

Better yet, substitute a plant protein for all—or at least half—of the meat in your chili recipe. Many veggie options make surprisingly good stand-ins. Chopped portobello or shiitake mushrooms add a meaty texture that can substitute for ground meat, Escobar says. Tofu, jackfruit, or even whole grains can also work.

“Bulgur wheat is a good one to try,” Keating says. “The grains swell up when you cook them and add a slight chewy texture and body to the chili.” One cup of cooked bulgur provides 8 grams of fiber. A cup of tofu packs about 20 grams of protein. And a cup of jackfruit is a great source of antioxidants, plus important minerals like potassium and magnesium.

Rethink Your Sides

What you serve with your chili can add to—or detract from—its healthfulness. “Traditionally, people serve chili with or over white rice,” Keating says. “Mix it up and add more nutrition by swapping white rice for brown rice, quinoa, or whole-grain farro.”

For the topping, Escobar suggests skipping sour cream, which adds saturated fat that you may already be getting from the meat or cheese in your recipe.

“I use Greek yogurt mixed with all the same spices I put in the chili,” she says. You can also top your bowl with sliced avocado, chopped onion or scallions, and fresh herbs. If you like your chili with a tortilla on the side, opt for a fresh or baked (not deep-fried) version, and choose corn over flour. Corn tortillas have less than half the calories and fat of those made with white flour, plus they count as a whole grain.

CR's Easy Chili

In 1990, Consumer Reports published a recipe for chili that became a classic. (You can still find raves about it online today.) We recently gave it a nutritional upgrade, cutting back on the sodium and using leaner meat. The recipe hues to the basic formula of meat, tomatoes, spices, and beans, and we’ve included a meatless version to eliminate the saturated fat and increase the fiber. You can eat this chili right after it has cooked, but keep in mind that chili is often more flavorful on the second day, after the ingredients have a chance to blend overnight.

Ingredients

1 pound 90 percent lean ground beef
1 teaspoon minced garlic (about 1 clove)
1 cup finely chopped onion (about 1 large onion)
⅔ cup finely chopped green bell pepper (about 1 medium pepper)
4 tablespoons chili powder (or less if you prefer a milder chili)
1 tablespoon apple cider vinegar
¼ teaspoon allspice
¼ teaspoon coriander
1 teaspoon cumin
½ teaspoon salt
1 28-ounce can no-salt-added crushed or diced tomatoes
1 16-ounce can low-sodium kidney beans, drained and rinsed

Directions

1. Cook beef, garlic onion, and green pepper in a large heavy skillet or Dutch oven over medium-high heat, stirring frequently to break up the meat. Cook until the onion is soft and the meat has lost its pink color.

2. Add remaining ingredients. Bring to a boil. Cover and reduce heat.

3. Simmer, stirring frequently, for 45 minutes.

Makes about 7 cups

Nutrition information per 1 cup: 250 calories, 7 grams fat, 2.5 grams saturated fat, 29 grams carbs, 7 grams fiber, 8 grams sugars (0 grams added), 19 grams protein, 315 mg sodium

To make a meatless chili: Follow the basic recipe. Omit the beef. Use 1 tablespoon olive oil to sauté the garlic, onion, and pepper. Add one 16-ounce can of low-sodium chickpeas and one 16-ounce can of pinto beans, drained and rinsed.

Best Dutch Ovens From CR's Tests

A Dutch oven’s heft makes it perfect for simmering chili, soups, stews, and sauces. These three, listed alphabetically, got high marks in CR’s tests.

Recommended Stories

  • Nigel Farage says the British Royal Family has done more for people of colour than anyone else in history

    Nigel Farage told Newsmax that "nobody in the world, in history" has done more for people of colour than the British royal family.

  • 24 surprising things you probably didn't know about 'Grey's Anatomy'

    Here are some behind-the-scenes secrets, surprising facts, and cool trivia about the hit ABC medical drama starring Ellen Pompeo.

  • Piers Morgan breaks silence on exit after Meghan comments: ‘Trust your gut’

    The UK’s Office of Communications reportedly received more than 41,000 complaints about the now-departed Morgan’s comments. British talk show host Piers Morgan has left his role as a presenter on Good Morning Britain just days after what has been called a racist and misogynistic rant against Meghan Markle following her interview with Oprah Winfrey. Reports circulated that a formal complaint was lodged to ITV on Markle’s behalf after Morgan dismissed her revelation to Winfrey that she’d considered suicide, and hers would apparently be one of many: The United Kingdom’s Office of Communications received more than 41,000 complaints about Morgan’s comments about Markle and Prince Harry following the airing of the program.

  • Need to get your second COVID vaccine at the FEMA MDC North or pop-up sites? How it works

    COVID-19 vaccinations are confusing. The rules on who can get the vaccine, where and when keep changing. And the second-dose process has not been easier.

  • The US Army official account threw shade at Fox's Tucker Carlson for his 'ridiculous' comments against women in the military

    The US Army posted photos of women troops performing various roles accompanied by the "Soldier's Creed" in response to Carlson's rant.

  • SC native, World’s No. 1 player commits to play in RBC Heritage

    He finished 17th at last year’s RBC Heritage

  • Three hours in 'hell room': Myanmar protester describes beating in custody

    In a rare first-hand account of the treatment of detained activists, the man told Reuters he was one of about 60 people picked up on Tuesday by police in Myeik, a southern coastal town, as they hid in a house after a protest was broken up by them. Myeik police station did not answer its phone. The protesters were put in a truck and handed over to troops at Myeik air base, where the men were separated from the women, photographed and taken to a room, the man said, speaking on condition of anonymity for fear of being detained again.

  • 10 details you may have missed in Meghan Markle and Prince Harry's bombshell interview

    Markle's jewelry contained subtle tributes to Princess Diana, Prince Harry, and her former homes in Canada and the UK.

  • British author torches cancel culture, Meghan Markle, after racism claims on Oprah

    Douglas Murray, author of 'The Madness of Crowds,' reacts to Piers Morgan quitting ‘Good Morning Britain’ for comments about Meghan Markle.

  • Lindsey Graham says children ‘could easily be terrorists’ as White House calls for ‘humanity’ at border

    ‘They could easily be terrorists tomorrow’, says South Carolina senator of migrant minors arriving from Mexico

  • Mount Etna shoots lava into night sky

    Mount Etna shoots lava into the night skyLocation: Mount Eta, ItalyIt's Europe’s tallest active volcanoLava fountains erupted several kilometres highMount Etna can burst into action several times a yearThe last major eruption was in 1992

  • Calls for Fox News to be turned off on military bases after Tucker Carlson attack on women soldiers

    'If you’re looking for a mockery, look in the mirror,' says female army officer

  • GE sells aircraft leasing unit in $30 bln deal

    The world's two largest aircraft leasing companies are combining in a more than $30 billion deal that will create a new financing giant ahead of an expected rebound in global air travel.General Electric is selling its aircraft financing arm GECAS to AerCap of Ireland, according to details revealed on Wednesday.Rumors of a tie-up have been circulating all week.The combination creates a portfolio of more than 2,000 jets, that's three times as large as its nearest rival... And as the biggest buyer of jetliners built by Airbus and Boeing, the merger forms a company large enough to reshape the global air finance industry at a pivotal time.Several smaller leasing firms have struggled to survive over the past year as the global health crisis resulted in a slump in global air travel...forcing airlines to park planes and delay deliveries.The sale of GE Capital Aviation Services is the latest effort to clean up the balance sheet and streamline operations at the humbled industrial conglomerate.CEO Larry Culp came in in 2018 vowing to reduce debt and refocus the company on four core industries: power, renewable energy, aviation and healthcare.Shares of GE have been rebounding under his tenure- and are up 23 percent so far this year.

  • From Sheer to Blackout, These Curtains Prove That Drapery Is the Most Transformative Decor

    When it comes to the perfect finishing touch, you can’t go wrong with a beautiful set of curtainsOriginally Appeared on Architectural Digest

  • 75% of Americans support Biden's $1.9 trillion COVID-19 relief bill despite outcries from GOP lawmakers, a new poll finds

    Republicans called out Biden's COVID-19 bill for a lack of bipartisanship, but a new poll shows that people overwhelmingly support it.

  • Biden's $1.9T rescue signed, and now things get tougher

    Tough as it was for Democrats, passing President Joe Biden’s sweeping $1.9 trillion COVID-19 rescue package into law was the easy part. Now, they are hunkering down to push the next priorities in Biden’s agenda forward past what, so far, has been a wall of entrenched Republican opposition in the so-very-split Congress. Popular legislation to expand voting rights, raise the minimum wage to $15 an hour and develop the president’s “Build Back Better” infrastructure package are all on deck this spring and into summer.

  • A Whole New Dimension to Andrew Cuomo’s Disgrace

    Andrew Cuomo’s fall from media sainthood has entered its sexual-harassment phase. The last couple of weeks, there’s been a new accuser or allegation every several days. Let’s review the six accusers: One: Cuomo’s former aide, Lindsey Boylan, accused the governor of “pervasive harassment” of women, in both touching — including kissing her on the lips without warning — and sexual comments. Two: Charlotte Bennett, an executive assistant and health-policy adviser in the Cuomo administration, said Cuomo “asked her numerous questions about her personal life, including whether she thought age made a difference in romantic relationships, and had said that he was open to relationships with women in their 20s — comments she interpreted as clear overtures to a sexual relationship.” Three: Anna Ruch had never met Cuomo when she encountered him at a wedding reception, and the governor “put his hand on Ms. Ruch’s bare lower back. . . . When she removed his hand with her own, Ms. Ruch recalled, the governor remarked that she seemed ‘aggressive’ and placed his hands on her cheeks, and asked if he could kiss her.” Four: Ana Liss, a policy and operations aide to Cuomo from 2013 to 2015, told the Wall Street Journal that Cuomo regularly asked her and other female staffers about their dating lives, touched them and commented about their physical appearance. She described an event where he “hugged her, kissed her on both cheeks and then wrapped his arm around her lower back and grabbed her waist.” Five: Karen Hinton, who was Cuomo’s press aide when he was secretary of housing and urban development in 2000, said he “summoned her to his dimly lit hotel room and embraced her after a work event. . . . She says she pulled away from Cuomo, but he pulled her back toward his body, holding her before she backed away and left the room.” Six: An unidentified member of the governor’s Executive Chamber staff told her supervisors that she had been summoned to the mansion to assist the governor with a work-related matter, and that Cuomo groped her, according to the Albany Times Union. Needless to say, if the rules Democrats applied to Brett Kavanaugh were still operative — a mere accusation, if even vaguely plausible, and sometimes not even that, is enough to sink someone — Cuomo would be gone yesterday. His accusers, without any apparent coordination, several of them his own former aides rather than political enemies, are describing a consistent pattern of behavior that doesn’t require any wild leaps of faith to believe. What’s more, in the case of Anna Ruch, we have an actual photo of the behavior — and Ruch’s facial expression makes clear that she is not welcoming Cuomo’s hands on each side of her face. Andrew Cuomo is an impulsive, temperamental, sometimes-raging, often-bullying egomaniac prone to spectacular failures of self-awareness, and it’s notable that no one who knows the governor is exclaiming, “Talking to female underlings about their sex lives and pressuring them for a relationship? That just doesn’t sound like the Andrew Cuomo I know!” Some of Cuomo’s denials have been carefully couched, or he’s claimed that his attempts at friendly banter or, incredibly enough, mentorship have been misunderstood. By his own standards, too, he should also be gone yesterday — he was eager to get in front of the “me too” parade when it was politically convenient, and he even changed New York’s law to make the standard for harassment lower in a way that might come back to bite him now. That said, everyone accused of a crime or inappropriate behavior is entitled to some due process, and the allegations against the governor should indeed be investigated by an independent third party. (A genuinely independent third-party investigator, not one appointed by the governor’s office, as he initially suggested.) State attorney general Letitia James has now appointed to conduct that investigation two well-regarded lawyers — a former federal prosecutor who, as acting U.S. attorney in Manhattan, oversaw some of the Justice Department’s previous investigation of the Cuomo administration, in which some top officials were convicted on corruption charges (although the governor himself was not charged); and an employment-law expert with extensive experience representing plaintiffs in sexual-harassment cases. In addition, the sixth complainant’s groping allegation has now been referred to the Albany Police Department for a potential criminal investigation, though it is unclear whether the unidentified former staffer will seek to press charges. No one has to await the end of an investigation, though, to conclude that Cuomo catastrophically mishandled the COVID crisis, tried to cover up his failure, lied about when and why he covered it up, and on top of all that, probably can’t be trusted alone in a room with younger female government workers. That he may well remain governor of New York and is likely better than some of the alternatives — including his bumbling left-wing nemesis, Mayor Bill de Blasio, who is calling on him to resign — is a stinging indictment of the state he has so ill-served.

  • Could Capitol rioters sue Trump for legal costs?

    MSNBC host says Trump’s mob could sue for attorneys’ fees, lost income, and punitive damages

  • Beyoncé is among the celebrities praising Meghan Markle for her 'courageous' interview with Oprah

    Celebrities including Beyoncé, Serena Williams, and Amanda Gorman have sent messages of support to Meghan and Harry.

  • Trump's own defense secretary says it's 'pretty much definitive' he caused the Capitol riot

    Former acting Secretary of Defense Chris Miller is placing blame on former President Donald Trump for the Capitol riot, arguing that without him, it's "pretty much definitive" that it wouldn't have occurred. Miller, who served under Trump and was in office on the day of the Jan. 6 attack on the Capitol, spoke with Vice about the former president's actions surrounding the riot. When asked if Trump is responsible, Miller pointed to the former president's speech prior to the riot, arguing it clearly led to the violent attack. "The question is, would anybody have marched on the Capitol and overrun the Capitol without the president's speech?" Miller asked. "I think it's pretty much definitive that wouldn't have happened." Miller added, however, that he isn't sure whether Trump knew that he was "enraging the crowd" to riot at the Capitol when he delivered this speech in Washington, D.C. Trump during his address prior to the riot urged supporters to march down to the Capitol and "show strength." He was ultimately impeached a second time, but acquitted by the Senate, for "incitement of insurrection" for his actions, which were condemned by numerous officials who have served under him. Former Defense Secretary James Mattis, for example, also blamed Trump for the riot, saying on Jan. 6, "Today's violent assault on our Capitol, an effort to subjugate American democracy by mob rule, was fomented by Mr. Trump." More stories from theweek.comThe media is missing the point about Meghan MarkleThe latest recording of Trump calling Georgia election officials was found in the official's trash folder7 royally funny cartoons about Harry and Meghan's tell-all interview