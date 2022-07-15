Chill House operator accused of running illegal gambling operation to stand trial

Jul. 15—The owner of a business on West Seventh Street dubbed The Chill House waived a preliminary hearing Thursday on a charge that he was running an unlicensed gambling operation there with 23 slot machines.

Dinesh K. Sood, 43, waived the hearing in Jasper County Circuit Court on a count of first-degree promoting of gambling. Judge Joseph Hensley ordered him bound over for trial, with no date yet entered in electronic court records for his initial appearance in a trial division of the court.

Police served a search warrant Dec. 17 on The Chill House at 501 W. Seventh St. and seized 23 slot machines. The warrant was based on the observations of two detectives who had visited the business Dec. 7 and played several of the machines to determine that they did indeed take money on the prospect of cash payouts for player wins.

The business was selling CBD products at the time in addition to the alleged slot machines operation. The detectives purportedly had observed customers playing the machines.

Sood was not present the day of the raid but was sent a summons apprising him of the charge. Promoting gambling in the first degree is Class E felony punishable by up to four years in prison.