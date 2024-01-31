Chillicothe City Council member's vehicular homicide charge dropped

Chillicothe Council member Jeff Creed recently had the case against him dropped by the state.

CHILLICOTHE — A vehicular homicide case against Chillicothe City Council member Jeffrey Creed has been dropped in Chillicothe Municipal Court.

Creed was charged with vehicular homicide, a first-degree misdemeanor after a crash in June of 2023 that resulted in one casualty.

According to the State Highway Patrol's crash report, Creed failed to yield while turning eastbound on US 50. The other driver, Robert Pegan, attempted to brake but struck the vehicle head-on and overturned on the roadway. The crash report showed that Creed was not suspected of any drugs or alcohol and had a value of 0.000 on his test. Pegan was suspected of alcohol and had a value of .276 on his test.

Originally, the case was set for October but was moved after a not-guilty plea was entered with a jury trial request from Creed. During this time the case was also moved to retired Judge David Tyack after Judge Eddy and Judge Street of the court excused themselves due to a connection with Creed.

During the pretrial on Jan. 29, the case was officially dismissed after the state claimed that the evidence was not sufficient for a conviction.

Attorney Keith Washburn, while speaking for Creed, said that Creed "is relieved that this is behind him and he can now focus on his family and serving the community."

