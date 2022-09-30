Chillicothe man calls in bomb threat to courthouse to get girlfriend out of court

CHILLICOTHE― A Chillicothe man called in a bomb threat to the Chillicothe Municipal Courthouse on Monday to get his girlfriend out of court, according to the Chillicothe Police Department.

Danny Hughes, 53, was arrested and charged with terroristic threats, inducing panic, and an unrelated protection order violation and was escorted to Ross County Jail.

Hughes admitted to calling the Chillicothe Municipal Courthouse around 12:45 p.m. and said there were two bombs in the building. The building was evacuated and searched and no bombs were located, according to the Chillicothe Police Department.

