CHILLICOTHE― A Chillicothe man was indicted by a Ross County Grand Jury Friday after allegedly breaking into a home and singing a song, said Todd Bost, an investigator for the Ross County Prosecutor's Office.

Donald Carey II, 28, was charged with one count of burglary, a fourth-degree felony, and one count of assault, a first-degree misdemeanor.

On Jan. 5, officers responded to Liberty Street in reference to a disturbance. On arrival, officers met with the homeowner who indicated that they were watching TV when a man entered through their screen door, Bost said.

Then, the defendant began singing a song and refused to leave. Officers arrived on scene and secured the defendant.

Carey faces up to 18 months in prison and $5,000 in fines.

Another Chillicothe man was indicted by a Ross County Grand Jury Friday after allegedly breaking into a home on Feb. 20.

Ray Hawkworth, 42, was charged with one county of burglary, a second-degree felony.

The homeowner told law enforcement that she was asleep and was awoken by her dogs barking. The victim then heard the defendant hitting the garage door. The defendant broke the door and entered the garage, Bost said.

The defendant then went to the front door of the house, banged on the door and yelled for the homeowners to let him in. Deputies arrived and secured the defendant.

Hawkworth faces up to eight years in prison and $15,000 in fines.

There were 17 cases presented to the Ross County Grand Jury on Friday and 16 cases were returned as true bill.

Megan Becker is a reporter for the Chillicothe Gazette. Call her at 740-349-1106, email her at mbecker@gannett.com or follow her on Twitter @BeckerReporting

This article originally appeared on Chillicothe Gazette: Chillicothe man indicted for breaking into home and singing