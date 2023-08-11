Chillicothe man indicted for pistol whipping 3 people

CHILLICOTHE − A Chillicothe man was indicted by a Ross County Grand Jury on Aug. 4 after allegedly pistol-whipping multiple people, said Jenna Hornyak, an investigator for the Ross County Prosecutor's Office.

Eric Hardesty, 64, was charged with aggravated burglary, a first-degree felony, and three counts of felonious assault, all second-degree felonies. All charges come with a firearm and repeat violent offender specifications.

On June 17, officers were dispatched to E. 2nd Street in reference to a burglary. The victim stated she was in bed having trouble with her blood sugar. She sent her granddaughter next door to get help. On her way out the door, the defendant burst into the house and pistol-whipped the victim.

Then, the grandson came to help but was also pistol-whipped. The neighbor heard the commotion and came to help, but was also pistol-whipped, Hornyak said.

The first victim's husband came home and helped the neighbor secure the defendant until officers arrived.

Hardesty faces up to 19 years in jail and $35,000 in fines.

Another Chillicothe man was indicted by a Ross County Grand Jury after police found drugs while serving a search warrant, Hornyak said.

Mark Melott, 34, was charged with:

Aggravated possession of drugs, a fifth-degree felony.

Possession of cocaine, a fifth-degree felony.

Possession of drugs, a fifth-degree felony.

Possession of a fentanyl-related compound, a fifth-degree felony.

On May 22, the Chillicothe Police Department served a search warrant on E. 7th Street. The defendant, who was found with drugs earlier in the month, was found hiding in the bathroom. He appeared to be under the influence of drugs with a sleepy demeanor, Hornyak said.

Officers found money, a scale, cellophane bags, a large bag of white powder, a large bag of blue power and a crystal substance. After lab testing, it was found the defendant had meth, cocaine, a fentanyl-related compound and more. The defendant has a prior drug possession charge, Hornyak said.

Melott faces up to 12 months in jail and $2,500 in fines.

There were 18 cases presented to the Ross County Grand Jury on Friday and 17 cases were returned back as true bills.

