Chillicothe man indicted for stealing, spray painting car

CHILLICOTHE— A Chillicothe man was indicted by a Ross County Grand Jury Friday after allegedly stealing a car and spray painting it black before driving it around the city.

Tyler Simmons, 29, was arrested and charged with receiving stolen property, a fourth-degree felony, said Todd Bost, investigator for the Ross County Prosecutor's Office.

On Dec. 12, the Chillicothe police department responded to a call at 4:40 a.m. to a woman reporting that her Chevrolet Prizm was stolen.

Later that evening, an officer observed a Chevrolet Prizm that appeared to have been spray painted black. The department also received several calls that day about a spray-painted vehicle being driven around town, Bost said.

The officer stopped the vehicle and spoke to the driver, who claimed he did not know the vehicle was stolen. The officer saw spray paint on the outside of the driver's jacket.

Simmons faces up to 18 months in prison and a $5,000 fine.

A Circleville man was also indicted after allegedly driving under the influence and assaulting an Ohio State Highway Patrol trooper, Bost said.

Dennis Pryor, 49, was arrested and charged with felonious assault and assault, both first-degree felonies, and driving while under the influence of alcohol or drugs, a fourth-degree felony.

On March 13, a trooper stopped a Ford Mustang on US 23 for traveling 75 miles per hour in a 60 miles per hour zone.

The trooper made contact with Pryor and noticed the smell of alcohol coming from the vehicle. The defendant also had bloodshot eyes, Bost said.

Pryor admitted to having a couple drinks and submitted to a series of standard field sobriety tests, which he failed.

Upon making the arrest for the OVI, the defendant allegedly became combative and resisted arrest. A struggle occurred and punches were thrown by both parties, Bost said. The trooper was able to get away and use his taser to subdue the defendant.

The trooper received medical treatment at Adena Medical Center for a shoulder labral tear.

There were 18 cases presented at grand jury Friday and all of them were returned as true bills.

Megan Becker is a reporter for the Chillicothe Gazette. Call her at 740-349-1106, email her at mbecker@gannett.com or follow her on Twitter @BeckerReporting

This article originally appeared on Chillicothe Gazette: Chillicothe man indicted for stealing, spray painting car