Chillicothe man killed in one-vehicle crash on Wilson Run Road

CHILLICOTHE – The Chillicothe Post of the Ohio State Highway Patrol is investigating a one-vehicle fatal crashthat occurred on Wilson Run Road near Back Hollow Road in Ross County.

On Feb. 24, at approximately 7:15 p.m., a 2007 Chevrolet Malibu, driven by Delores Manbevers, 73, Columbus, was traveling northwest on Wilson Run Road. The vehicle was also occupied by front-seat passenger Willard E. Tackett Sr., 84, of Chillicothe. The Chevrolet sedan traveled off the side of the roadway and struck a pole.

Tackett was transported to Adena Pike Medical Center in Waverly, by Huntington Township EMS,where he was pronounced deceased. Ms. Manbevers sustained minor injuries and refused medical treatment atthe scene.

The Ohio State Highway Patrol was assisted on scene by Huntington Township EMS, Franklin Township EMS,and Franklin Township Fire Department.

This crash remains under investigation.

This article originally appeared on Lancaster Eagle-Gazette: Chillicothe passenger killed in one-vehicle crash on Wilson Run Road