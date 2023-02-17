Chillicothe man pleads guilty to setting fire at Planned Parenthood in Peoria

PEORIA — A Chillicothe man has pleaded guilty in U.S. District Court to setting fire to a Planned Parenthood clinic in Peoria last month.

Tyler W. Massengill, 32, waived indictment by a federal grand jury and pleaded guilty to malicious use of fire and an explosive to damage and attempt to damage the Planned Parenthood Peoria Health Center, 2709 N. Knoxville Ave., on Jan. 15. He will remain in custody of the U.S. marshals pending his July 6 sentencing hearing.

Massengill faces a mandatory minimum of five years in prison and possibly up to 20 years at the maximum.

Video footage that night depicts a man walking up to the building with a laundry detergent-sized bottle. The man lit a rag on fire on one end of the bottle, smashed a window with an object, then placed the container inside of the Planned Parenthood building. He then quickly left the area on foot, according to the court records.L

Law enforcement, acting on several tips, linked a truck to Massengill and ultimately recovered the truck from an individual in Sparland, where Massengill had left it with a request to paint its doors white. After Massengill’s truck was seized, Massengill met with investigators at the Peoria Police Department on Jan. 24 and was taken into custody.

No one was injured but Planned Parenthood officials have estimated damage at $1 million and said the building would be closed for a while.

When questioned by police Massengill said he started the fire because he was in a relationship three years ago when his girlfriend at the time decided to have an abortion and that upset him.

