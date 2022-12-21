Chillicothe man sentenced for theft of guns

Dec. 20—A man from Chillicothe, Missouri, has been sentenced to more than nine years in federal prison for illegally possessing firearms he stole from a local business.

Marcus R. Brown, 27, was sentenced by U.S. District Judge Greg Kays on Monday to nine years and four months in prison without parole.

He pleaded guilty in March to being a felon in possession of a firearm. Brown admitted that he broke into Medicine Creek Trading Company, a gun dealer in Chillicothe, and stole six firearms on April 22, 2020. The weapons included a Ruger 9mm pistol, a Hi-Point .40-caliber pistol, a Glock 9mm pistol, a Beretta 9mm pistol, a Ruger .45-caliber pistol, and a Block .40-caliber pistol.

When Brown was arrested in an unrelated case a week later, investigators found evidence that linked him to the burglary.

Brown has prior felony convictions for tampering with a motor vehicle, resisting arrest and burglary and was on probation at the time of the theft from the gun dealer. Under federal law, it is illegal for anyone who has been convicted of a felony to have a firearm or ammunition.