CHILLICOTHE— Chillicothe police found a dead body in the woods off of Bridge Street Thursday afternoon.

Around 5 p.m. Thursday police were dispatched to the area behind 1015 North Bridge St. for a deceased person found.

Officer Shane Daubenmire reported that a man came up to him at the scene and reported that he had found human remains in the woods behind the incident location. Daubenmire followed the man to a homeless camp in the woods where the officer observed the remains. The investigation was then turned over to the proper authorities.

In the report Officer Matthew Richardson reported that the police were aware of homeless people living in the area where the deceased was found.

The Chillicothe Police Department Detective Division and the Ross County Coroners Office is currently investigating this case.

This article originally appeared on Chillicothe Gazette: Chillicothe police find dead body