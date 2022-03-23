Chillicothe woman in critical condition after she was shot during burglary Tuesday night

CHILLICOTHE — A Chillicothe woman was shot Tuesday night during a burglary, police said.

Officers were dispatched to North Sugar Street around 11:30 p.m. on a burglary call, according to the Chillicothe Police Department.

When they arrived at the scene, officers found a woman suffering from at least one gunshot wound. The woman was taken by the Chillicothe Fire Department to Adena Regional Medical Center. She was later transported to OhioHealth Grant Medical Center in Columbus in critical condition.

The Chillicothe Police Department Detective Division is investigating the incident.

