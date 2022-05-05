Chillicothe woman found guilty of corrupting another with drugs

CHILLICOTHE— A Chillicothe woman was found guilty of corrupting another with drugs in a jury trial on Tuesday.

Ginger Gonz was charged with the second-degree felony after an investigation by the Chillicothe Police Department Detective's Division into the overdose death of Charlotte "Emily" Turner. This conviction carries a penalty of two to eight years in prison.

The Chillicothe Police Department said this case "presented unique evidence" which allowed detectives to trace where Turner's drugs came from.

Assistant Prosecuting Attorney Carrie Charles said this case is part of an effort to hold drug dealers and traffickers responsible for these types of deaths.

"I am pleased with the jury's verdict and want to thank them for the time and consideration they gave this difficult matter. I am hopeful this will allow Charlotte's family to heal and move forward," Charles said. "Hopefully this will send a strong message to our community that law enforcement will continue to investigate those who supply drugs to individuals who subsequently overdose and die."

Chillicothe Police Captain Micheal Short said he would like to thank the Chillicothe Police Department Officers, Detectives, and all employees at the Ross County Prosecutor’s Office that work daily investigating cases.

"I pray for the family and friends of Charlotte “Emily” Turner," Short said. "Law enforcement in Chillicothe will continue to investigate the trafficking of narcotics in and around Chillicothe and hold drug traffickers accountable for their actions."

Short said that if you or a family member needs help with addiction, contact the Chillicothe Police Department and ask for the social worker, Joanna Denny, an integrated services employee, or Captain Short.

Gonz will be sentenced on May 31 in Judge Michael Ater's courtroom.

Megan Becker is a reporter for the Chillicothe Gazette. Call her at 740-349-1106, email her at mbecker@gannett.com or follow her on Twitter @BeckerReporting

This article originally appeared on Chillicothe Gazette: Chillicothe woman found guilty of corrupting another with drugs