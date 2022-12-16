Chillicothe woman sentenced to minimum of 10 years in shooting death

CHILLICOTHE— Chillicothe woman Morgan Baxter was sentenced in the Ross County Court of Common Pleas this week to a minimum of 10 years in prison. She was indicted with the murder of Ethan Sams earlier this year. The two were known to be dating and living together with Baxter's young child.

Sams was shot in April 2021, loaded into a car then drove to Pike County. He was pronounced dead at the Pike Medical Center. Baxter was later indicted for this crime in early 2022. Baxter entered a guilty plea on Dec. 6.

For the state of Ohio, Prosecutor Jeffery Marks read the final remarks where he outlined how Sams loved Baxter and her daughter. He also noted that Sams phone was never found during searches and how Baxter had multiple chances to help Sams after shooting him but instead drove him to Pike County. Marks also said they believe Baxter has shown no remorse for her actions as she passed many hospitals and emergency locations on her drive with Sams as he bled.

During the remarks from Baxter's lawyers, it was mentioned that Baxter said she was a victim of domestic violence. They also pointed out that she did not have a criminal record, other than a few traffic violations prior to this, which is why they asked for a low sentencing time. They also explained that after the shooting Baxter drove Sams to her mother's house who was an EMT. They explain that it could have been her way of getting help for him.

Baxter agreed to pay restitutions to the victim's family, which will result in over $5,500 to Sams father, mother and sister.

Members from both sides of the case were present at the sentencing. Statements from Sams's family were read to the court. A statement from his dad, Michael Sams, relayed how he would talk to his son every day, now he is unable to do so and how all he has left are the memories of his child. His mother, Sonya Sams spoke about how her "beautiful son" did not deserve to die that way. Sams's sister, Mika Gee said a part of her was now missing thanks to Baxter.

Baxter also asked to speak to the court. She said she apologizes for what happened that day and that there were no words to describe what happened. She, however, said she has taken responsibility for her actions and that she has been praying for all of those involved, including Sams.

Morgan was originally charged with murder, involuntary manslaughter and failure to report a crime. She was ultimately given a lesser charge of only involuntary manslaughter.

During the sentencing, Baxter was officially sentenced to a minimum of 10 years in prison with a maximum of 15 years by Judge Michael Ater, who said cases like this can be difficult without a jury. He said Baxter, though we don't know what officially went on in the house, was selfish to drive Sams away from help as it took away his chance of living.

