Chilling 911 call that led to Ruby Franke’s arrest revealed

YouTuber Ruby Franke has been formally charged with six counts of child abuse after two of her six children were found to have been duct taped and starved (Instagram/ Moms_of_Truth)

A newly released 911 call reveals the chilling details of the incident that led to Youtube influencer Ruby Franke’s arrest, when her 12-year-old child sought food and water from a neighbor.

Court documents previously showed that Ms Franke’s child, who was reportedly also in the care of her business partner Jodi Hildebrandt, “climbed out of the window of an Ivins residence belonging to Jodi Hildebrandt and ran to a neighbor’s home” on 30 August.

The child reportedly showed up at the neighbor’s home with “duct tape” covering his ankles and wrists as the he begged for food and water.

Alarmed, the neighbor called the police. Now, the neighbor’s side of the story is revealed.

“I just had a 12-year-old boy show up here at my front door asking for help,” the neighbor says, according to a recording of the call obtained by ABC.

“And he’s said he had just come from a neighbor’s house and we know there’s been problems at this neighbor’s house,” the person said.

The neighbor continued, “He is emaciated. He’s got tape around his legs. He’s hungry and he’s thirsty.”

“He has duct tape around each ankle. There’s sores around them. He has them around his wrists as well,” the neighbor told 911. His voice shaky and distraught, the neighbor continued: “This kid has obviously... he’s been detained. He’s obviously covered in wounds.”

Following the call, officials determined the 12-year-old to be severely malnourished, according to the probable cause statement, and was transferred to a nearby hospital. The child was placed on medical hold after it was discovered that he was also suffering from “deep lacerations” due to “being tied up with rope,” arrest records said.

Police then searched Ms Franke’s house, where they found a 10-year-old girl who was also allegedly malnourished and suffering from wounds. This child was also taken to the hospital.

Ms Franke faces six felony child abuse charges. Four of her children wound up in the custody of the Utah Division of Child and Family Services, KUTVreported.