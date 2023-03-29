‘Chilling’ evidence leads police to drop charges against NC man who stabbed his coworker

A Raleigh man won’t be charged in Tuesday’s fatal stabbing of a coworker in Knightdale after video footage showed the co-worker attacked him first, police said Wednesday.

Police had arrested the 43-year-old man — whose name hasn’t been released — for allegedly stabbing 49-year-old Delevious Tejuan Gilbert during a fight. Gilbert died from his injuries.

But the man was released from custody without immediate charges after a review of the case by the Wake County District Attorney’s office, Knightdale police said.

Video footage from the Core-Mark distribution center, where the two men worked, showed Gilbert attacked his co-worker from behind, and the man fought back, said Knightdale Police Chief Lawrence Capps.

“The video footage of this incident played a crucial role in helping us determine what really happened,” Capps said. “It is apparent to us that Gilbert planned and launched an unprovoked attack against his coworker. Mr. Gilbert’s intentions can be seen in the premeditated decision to arm himself and the vicious, calculated timing of the assault. Regrettably, these choices cost Mr. Gilbert his life.”

Knightdale police said the case will remain open after more investigative reports are made available and after a final meeting with the District Attorney’s office.

The altercation happened at around 6:15 a.m. Tuesday at the distribution center on Spectrum Drive, the Knightdale Police Department said.

Authorities said the fight that resulted in Gilbert’s fatal injuries stemmed from a verbal dispute and fist fight between the men on Monday.

Monday’s fight wasn’t reported to law enforcement or company officials and could have prevented the fatal injuries in the Tuesday altercation, Capps said.

Police initially detained Gilbert’s coworker based on preliminary evidence, but the investigation revealed important details, they said.

What the footage revealed

The video evidence from inside the breakroom of the business was “much more chilling,” Capps said in a news release.

The video showed Gilbert and his coworker in a breakroom not interacting with one another.

As the coworker got up to leave the room, Gilbert suddenly pulled out an object from his pocket and attacked his coworker from behind. He struck him in the head and knocked him down to the ground, according to a news release. Authorities said Gilbert used a metal rod in the attack.

Both men were seen in the footage struggling with each other while a third employee tried to separate them and then left to get help.

Gilbert was overpowered in the struggle, and his coworker made several “stabbing motions” toward Gilbert’s side and torso, according to police. After this, the coworker broke free and got away.

Police did not disclose what weapon was used by his coworker. Gilbert sustained deep lacerations to his head.

Company representatives and witnesses are cooperating with the investigation, police said.

Authorities say they will wait for final reports from the State Crime Lab, the Medical Examiner’s Office and the City County Bureau of Identification before review from the District Attorney’s office.