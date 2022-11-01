Chilling Halloween Ad Warns How MAGA 'Threatens Us All'

A new political ad released on Monday — Halloween — warns of the “House of Horrors” that may await Americans if MAGA Republicans win control of the Senate and House in the upcoming midterm elections.

The 93-second spot from progressive PAC MeidasTouch and the nonpartisan Center for American Progress Action sets out to explain what could be under threat from GOP victories: From abortion rights and social security to Medicare and even democracy in the United States itself.

Far-right Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene (R-Ga.) and her divisive rhetoric take center stage in the commercial, which warns that “MAGA Marge is coming.”

It’s unclear if the video will air on television, but it’s garnered almost a quarter of a million views on Twitter alone. Despite the popularity of this kind of viral clip, though, the jury still remains out as to whether they can actually swing voters or if they are just preaching to the choir.

This article originally appeared on HuffPost and has been updated.

