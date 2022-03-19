Chilling photos show Texas communities devastated by wildfires that burned 50 homes

An outbreak of wildfires around several small Texas communities has burned at least 50 homes, killed a sheriff's deputy and left a trail of charred vehicles, ash-filled homes and seared grass.

Several wildfires merged to form a complex that continued to burn Saturday near Eastland, about 120 miles west of Dallas. Gov. Greg Abbott declared a disaster in the 11 counties hit hardest by the wildfires that were fueled by several months of dry weather and high winds.

The Eastland County Sheriff's Office said the fire killed Deputy Sgt. Barbara Fenley, who was going door to door, getting residents to evacuate their homes Thursday.

“With the extreme deteriorating conditions and low visibility from smoke, Sgt. Fenley ran off the roadway and was engulfed in the fire,” the sheriff's statement said.

With winds expected to diminish Saturday, fire crews hoped to make progress against the flames, said Angel Lopez, a spokesman for the task force combatting the fire. But with wind gusts expected to return Sunday, the threat of wildfires in western and central Texas may again rise to critical levels, Lopez said.

Smaller fires burned in other parts of Texas amid the low humidity and high winds.

About 15% of the Eastland Complex fires were contained as of Saturday morning, according to the National Wildfire Coordinating Group. More than 45,000 acres have burned, officials said during a Friday news conference.

The stump of a utility pole on the Kidd Farm in Eastland County burns with a small flame Friday March 18, 2022. Without any water supplied to the farm due to the electrical pumps having been burned away the day before, Brenda Kidd had to let it burn.

Burned tractors, pickups and tools cover the yard at the Kidd Farm near the Mangum Baptist Church in Eastland County Friday March 18, 2022. Halfway between Eastland and Carbon, one of the larger of the Eastland Complex fires, the Kidd Fire, originated behind their farm and burned with an intense heat before moving east Thursday.

With her dog begging for a scratch behind her ears, Brenda Kidd stands near the hay field and the remains of its smoldering bales Friday, the wild fire that consumed it still burning in the distance March 18, 2022. The Kidd Fire originated behind the farm she shares with her family in Eastland County along County Road 194.

Brenda Kidd on Friday walks past a pickup that had been trapped in a garage on her farm when the Kidd Fire burned everything on her farm except the house the day before, March 18, 2022. Kidd believed the fire might have started somewhere near the road on the other side of their farm.

The remnants of a melted wheel are propped Friday against the pickup which it had supported before the Kidd Fire burned the vehicle the day before, March 18, 2022.

Fire burns in south Eastland County Friday March 18, 2022. The Eastland Complex Fire consumed over 30,000 acres and claimed the life of Eastland County Deputy Barbara Majors Fenley.

Melted flowers hang from a block of stone Friday on a scorched grave marker in the Flatwood Cemetery in Eastland County March 18, 2022. On Thursday, the Kidd Fire swept through, burning the short grass and melting plastic decorations.

An injured jackrabbit stands weakly beside the grave marker it had been hiding beside in Eastland County's Flatwood Cemetery Friday March 18, 2022. With the grass burned for miles in every direction, animals like rabbits don't have cover they can hide in to heal.

A child's bicycle stands beside a home that was consumed by Thursday's Kidd Fire in Eastland County Friday March 18, 2022.

Bre Riggs (left) takes the ceramic decorations from Priscilla Maynard who had retrieved from the surrounding ash of the home of their friends Raquel and Cruz Robles Friday March 18, 2022. The house burned the day before in Eastland County's Kidd Fire.

Abby Felchner (left) and Bre Riggs stack items retrieved from a friend's home which burned in Thursday's Kidd Fire in Eastland Friday March 18, 2022.

Priscilla Maynard holds Flynn, the family chicken belonging to her friends Raquel and Cruz Robles, speaking with them Friday as she gives them an update on their house March 18, 2022. Flynn survived the Kidd Fire the day before but the Robles' home did not, Maynard and two other friends were retrieving what they could from the house for the Robleses and their four children.

Fire extinguishers lay discarded at the base of a Carbon home Friday that burned down Thursday in Eastland County, March 18, 2022.

An "X" on a pickup Friday signifies it had been checked and cleared by personnel responding to the fire in Carbon Thursday, March 18, 2022. Many homes and other buildings in Carbon were consumed by the Eastland County fire.

Caution tape flutters from decorative deer on the corner lot in Carbon near the burned remains of a home Friday March 18, 2022. Many homes and building burned the day before when fire swept through the Eastland County community.

A chimney stands over the remains of Mark Rainey's home in Carbon Friday March 18, 2022. Fire driven by high winds swept through the Eastland County community the day before, destroying a large number of houses and buildings.

The remains of the former Ranger Law Enforcement Center Friday March 18, 2022. The building burned Thursday in a fire caused by sparks from an overturned barbecue grill in a nearby neighborhood. The building was being used for storage at the time.

Jared Calvert exits the former Ranger Law Enforcement Center Friday March 18, 2022. The building burned Thursday after sparks from an overturned barbecue in a nearby neighborhood ignited the roof.

