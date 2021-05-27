Chilling surveillance footage shows alleged San Jose gunman moments before deadly shooting

Bradford Betz
·1 min read

The suspect in the mass shooting at a Northern California rail yard that left nine people dead Wednesday – including the shooter – was captured on camera earlier that morning leaving for work.

The suspected shooter, 57-year-old Samuel Cassidy, can be seen in the surveillance footage wearing safety clothing, a hat, and a mask as he leaves his house around 5:40 a.m. The footage shows him loading a large duffel bag into his white Ford F-150 on the passenger side. He then walks around the truck and gets into the driver's seat before driving away.

The footage was taken by a security camera at the home of his neigh, Dough Suh, who lives across the street. Suh shared the footage with KPIX 5 News.

SAN JOSE SHOOTING SUSPECT SET ‘DEVICE’ TO IGNITE FIRE AT HOME TO ‘COINCIDE’ WITH WORKPLACE MASSACRE: SHERIFF

Less than an hour later, Cassidy went on a shooting rampage at the light rail facility for the Valley Transportation Authority in San Jose where he works, police said.

Authorities said Cassidy killed nine people before turning the gun on himself.

Santa Clara County Sheriff Laurie Smith said Cassidy also appeared to have set a timer or slow-burn device to set his home on fire, and authorities also found explosives there. The fire was reported just minutes after the first 911 calls came in from the rail facility.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

No motive is known for the shooting at this time.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

Recommended Stories

  • Guatemala issues 10 warrants for 1984 killings, abductions

    A judge in Guatemala issued arrest warrants Thursday for 10 people accused of abductions, torture, rape and killings in 1984. Judge Miguel Ángel Gálvez confirmed the warrants, but did not identify who the suspects were. The document that surfaced in 1999 describes the disappearances, abuse and deaths of more than 190 people during Guatemala’s 1960-1996 civil war.

  • F9: F9 Engine (Hispanic Market Spot)

    Dom Toretto is leading a quiet life off the grid with Letty and his son, little Brian, but they know that danger always lurks just over their peaceful horizon. This time, that threat will force Dom to confront the sins of his past if he’s going to save those he loves most. His crew joins together to stop a world-shattering plot led by the most skilled assassin and high-performance driver they’ve ever encountered: a man who also happens to be Dom’s forsaken brother, Jakob.

  • Sherlock Holmes (4K Trailer)

    Detective Sherlock Holmes and his partner Watson battle a nemesis that's a threat to England.

  • Lori Vallow Daybell, accused of killing her 2 children, ruled unfit for trial

    Lori Vallow Daybell, accused of killing her two children who went missing in Idaho, was ruled unfit for trial by an outside psychologist.

  • Armed teacher stops stranger from abducting 11-year-old at recess, Utah police say

    “This teacher, this school employee, is a hero.”

  • Warriors’ Jordan Poole receives one second place vote for NBA’s Most Improved Player award

    While New York's Julius Randle was named the NBA's 2020-21 Most Improved Player, Golden State's Jordan Poole received a second-place vote for the award.

  • San Jose shooter had a temper, "kept things to himself," ex-wife says

    Investigators in San Jose, California haven't determined why 57-year-old Samuel Cassidy shot and killed nine people and wounded several others.

  • Gunman fired 39 shots in California rail yard massacre, sheriff says

    "He was deliberate, very fast," Santa Clara County Sheriff Laurie Smith said. "He knew where employees would be."

  • Shots fired: Brooks Koepka, Bryson DeChambeau continue to spar on Twitter

    There's no love lost between Brooks Koepka and Bryson DeChambeau as their latest war of words showed.

  • Mayoral candidate killed in Mexico; 34 dead so far

    Yet another mayoral candidate in north-central Mexico has been killed, bringing to 34 the number of candidates murdered nationwide ahead of the June 6 elections. President Andrés Manuel López Obrador said Wednesday the killing was “without doubt” the work of organized crime gangs. The Etellekt consulting firm said the overwhelming majority of the 34 slain candidates were vying for nominations or running for local posts.

  • McConnell reportedly asks GOP senators to vote against Capitol riot commission as ‘personal favor’

    Senate Republicans likely to block bipartisan commission to investigate assault

  • ‘This guy is a disaster’: GOP insiders terrified Trump’s rallies are going to derail midterm chances

    Republican congressional aide says if they win back majority in 2022, ‘it’s going to be in spite of Trump — not because of Trump’

  • Man has hand amputated because US police handcuffed him too tightly, his lawyers say

    He underwent four operations in which doctors removed his fingertips and later his entire hand

  • How Alex Nedeljkovic changed the Hurricanes’ plans for a playoff goalie rotation

    All season long Carolina rotated its goaltenders, giving time Alex Nedeljkovic, Petr Mrazek and James Reimer. But in the playoffs, it’s been all ‘Ned,’ all the time.

  • Channing Tatum and Jenna Dewan List Former Beverly Hills Marital Home

    The place was originally owned by the late Carrie Fisher

  • Giant tortoise thought to be extinct found in Galapagos

    ‘Hope is alive’ as the search for more Chelonoidis phantasticus tortoises begins

  • Travelers are heading South for Memorial Day, data show. Here are top destinations

    Did your city make the list?

  • Mollie Tibbetts’ Accused Killer: Armed, Masked Men Put Her Body in My Trunk

    YouTubeMollie Tibbetts’ accused killer took the stand on his own behalf Wednesday, sharing a dramatic story with jurors about how he was kidnapped by two armed, masked men and ordered to track down the University of Iowa student before one of them murdered her.Testifying through a translator, Cristian Bahena Rivera, a 26-year-old Mexican national who came to the U.S. illegally to work at an Iowa dairy farm, claimed that the two men ambushed him inside his trailer on July 18, 2018—and forced him to drive them around until they located Tibbetts.Eventually, one of the men, armed with a knife, got out of the car and disappeared for at least 10 minutes, he testified. When the man returned, he asked Bahena Rivera to drive another “300 meters” before telling him to stop and hand over his keys.“I just heard a movement in the car and then that the trunk closed,” Bahena Rivera told jurors in Scott County Court during his first-degree murder trial. He said that he drove the men until they reached a white house, where they again took his keys and phone and told him to wait a few minutes before he was free to go.Investigators Told Mollie Tibbetts’ Accused Killer He ‘Blacked Out’: Defense“Before they leave one of them tells me not to say anything about what had happened,” Bahena said, adding that the men said they “knew” about his daughter and ex-girlfriend. “I got out of the car because I did not have my keys. Obviously, I knew there was something in the trunk because previously I had felt when they had placed when they had put something in the trunk.”Bahena Rivera said that when he opened the trunk and saw Tibbetts’ body, he panicked and decided to move her “very heavy” remains to a cornfield.“I picked her up and then I put her in the cornfield,” he said, adding that he covered her with corn stalks “because I didn’t want to leave her...I didn’t want her to be too exposed to the sun.”“I left her exactly how she was in the trunk,” he added.The dairy farm worker added that he didn’t immediately go to the police about the horrific ordeal, because he was “scared” that he would be implicated in the crime.At trial, prosecutors have argued that Bahena Rivera stabbed Tibbetts at least seven times on July 18, 2018, near the Brooklyn, Iowa, home where she was staying.About a month later, the young woman’s body was found when Bahena Rivera directed authorities to the cornfield where he said he hid her—after an 11-hour interrogation and a visit from federal immigration authorities.Bahena Rivera’s defense team has argued that investigators coerced a confession out of their client, leading him to believe he had “blacked out” when he stabbed Tibbetts. Defense attorney Jennifer Frese said the confession was the result of Bahena Rivera’s exhaustion after a 12-hour shift at the dairy farm, relentless questions from authorities who refused to let him see his family, and his arrest for being undocumented.Pamela Romero, a former Iowa police officer, testified last Thursday that when she interviewed Bahena Rivera on Aug. 20, 2018, he “wanted to talk to me” and eventually acknowledged that video footage showed his black Chevy Malibu circling her as she was running.Several hours later—after he was arrested by U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement—he confessed to “blacking out” and murdering Tibbetts, Romero said.Mollie Tibbetts’ Killer Recalled ‘Covering Her With Corn Stalks,’ Prosecutor Says in Trial Opening“He said that Mollie tried to slap him and was screaming at him,” Romero testified. “Mr. Rivera said this is when he became angry. He stated that when he gets angry, he usually blacks out.”But Bahena Rivera insisted Wednesday that he actually lied to Romero and the other investigators, and never said a word about the armed men he claims surprised him at his apartment, warning him he “shouldn’t do anything stupid.”He said that police eventually told him they had evidence his phone was with Tibbetts’ phone, and that her hair was found in his car. As the questions began to mount, Bahena Rivera told jurors he felt pressure to agree with authorities.“If I helped them, if I told them what they wanted to hear, that they would help me,” he said after he was asked what he thought Romero meant when she told him in the interview to “help himself.”Bahena Rivera said that after hours of questions, he relented and agreed to take investigators to the spot where he hid Tibbetts’ body.“For one, I was already very tired and I wanted to stop. And most importantly they told me to put myself in the family's position and to think about if she was my daughter, what would I have done,” he said.During cross-examination, prosecutors grilled Bahena Rivera about his sudden reversal, getting the farmhand to admit he told Romero he was angry at Tibbetts.“You were given an opportunity in the presence of law enforcement to tell what you’ve told us here today..and you chose not to do that,” Brown said.Read more at The Daily Beast.Got a tip? Send it to The Daily Beast hereGet our top stories in your inbox every day. Sign up now!Daily Beast Membership: Beast Inside goes deeper on the stories that matter to you. Learn more.

  • San Jose shooting: Eight victims identified as neighbours describe killer as ‘scary, mean’

    Neighbour of suspected gunman recalls how he yelled at him once and never responded to greetings

  • A Ceasefire Won’t Protect Palestinians From Looming Climate Threats—Or Israel From the Fallout

    The May 21 ceasefire between Israel and Hamas won't allow Palestinians to prepare for the looming threats of climate change