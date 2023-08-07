Chilling text shows Lindsay Shiver telling lover and ‘hitman’ to ‘kill’ husband in Bahamas murder plot

A chilling text message has revealed how a Georgia mother-of-three urged her lover and alleged hitman to “kill” her husband as part of a murder plot in the Bahamas, according to newly-released court documents.

In a Whatsapp message, seen in court documents obtained by ABC News, Lindsay Shiver told her alleged lover Terrance Bethel, 28, and the man she allegedly hired as a hitman Faron Newbold, 28, to “kill him”.

Ms Shiver, 36, admitted during a police interrogation to sending the message along with photos of her husband Robert Shiver, who had filed for divorce from her earlier this year, the documents state.

Officials had been looking into Mr Bethel as a suspect in an unrelated break-in at Grabbers Bed Bar & Grill when they discovered the messages on his phone and uncovered the alleged murder plot.

Mr Shiver was then alerted to the plot by local police and the three suspects were arrested in Abaco in the Bahamas.

The former Auburn University football player, who played from 2006 to 2008, filed for divorce earlier this year after allegedly finding out that his wife was having an affair.

He also accused her of taking their children for a weekend and refusing to give them back until authorities intervened.

Attorneys for Ms Shiver denied the affair.

“Any extramarital relationship defendant has had was during the parties’ separation and legally condoned by husband,” her lawyers wrote.

The Shivers’ wedding photo (Lindsay Shiver / Instagram)

“Wife feels unsafe in the marital home and has installed locks on the interior doors of the home for protection,” the lawyers wrote, adding: “Husband has abused the wife in the home in the children’s presence on multiple occasions, not only physically but also mentally and emotionally.”

Ms Shiver instead alleged that her husband was cutting her off financially and hiding money from her.

“The parties… have an overall expensive lifestyle in general,” her lawyer wrote, adding: “Suddenly husband is not permitting wife to use the jet or have access to funds.”

Although the pair appears to not follow each other anymore on social media, their descriptions are still in-sync. Ms Shiver’s Instagram bio reads, “Mom to the Shivertrio,” while Mr Shiver’s reads, “Dad to the trio!”

The three suspects were all held behind bars in the Bahamas before they were granted emergency bail on 1 August.

The suspects are due back in court on 5 October.