Chilling video from inside Surfside tower shows seconds before catastrophic collapse

Of all the terrifying images and footage we’ve seen of the Surfside tower collapse Thursday, one chilling video stands out for one reason: It’s taken from the inside.

A Twitter user with the handle @_Rosiesantana told her followers that security footage taken from inside her apartment shows what Champlain Towers South residents likely experienced before the collapse early Thursday.

“I am a resident of one of the condos on the side of the collapse,” explained the woman, who thankfully was away from home that fateful morning. “This is a video from my camera footage inside from the start of the collapse until the [loss] of connection.”

@AgendaFreeTV — rosie (@_rosiesantana) June 24, 2021

The 13-second black and white video is grainy and dark, but you can see debris raining down in front of the lens, with furniture and chairs in the background. It looks like it’s snowing inside the unit.

Toward the end there’s a loud cracking noise, a whoosh, then an angry roar. Suddenly, the screen goes black.

The post explains that was the moment when the tower came down.

“Towards the end, you hear the structure failing,” the post concludes.

There is also surveillance video of the collapse of the condo, showing the magnitude of the tragedy. That camera was at a distance.