Chilling video reveals police battle with rioters
House impeachment managers played chilling video and audio recordings Wednesday of police officers battling rioters as they stormed the Capitol, the officers begging for more help as the insurgents breached their lines. (Feb. 10)
Video Transcript
ERIC SWALWELL: In a separate Metropolitan Police Department radio traffic recording, you can hear an officer when he realizes that the insurrectionists had overtaken the police line.
[AUDIO PLAYBACK]
OFFICER: Cruiser 50. We lost the line. We've lost the line. All MPD, pull back. All MPD, pull back up to the upper deck. All MPD, pull back to the upper deck ASAP. All MPD, come back to the upper deck. Upper deck. Cruiser 50. We're flanked. 10-33. I repeat, 10-33, west front of the Capitol. We have been flanked and we've lost the line.
[END PLAYBACK]
ERIC SWALWELL: On the west front of the building, the mob continued to grow, continued to beat the officers as they tried to get in. In this new security video, you can see the mob attacking officers with a crutch, a hockey stick, a bullhorn, and a Trump flag. I want to show you that same attack from the officer's perspective, from his body camera footage.
[INDECIPHERABLE YELLING AND SOUNDS OF STRUGGLE]
I'm sorry I have to show you the next video. But in it, you will see how blessed we were that on that hellish day we had a peacemaker like Officer Hodges protecting our lives, our staff's lives, this Capitol, and the certification process. May we do all we can in this chamber to make sure that never happens again.
[VIDEO PLAYBACK]
[MASS YELLING]
CROWD: Heave ho! Heave-ho! Heave-ho! Heave-ho! Heave-ho!
[AGONIZED SCREAMING]
[END PLAYBACK]