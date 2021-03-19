Video shows shootings suspect at spa before deadly rampage

CBSNews
·2 min read

Surveillance video obtained by CBS Atlanta affiliate WGCL-TV shows Robert Aaron Long driving up to and walking toward one of three area spas where he allegedly shot and killed eight people Tuesday, then leaving a little over an hour later. Six of the eight were women of Asian descent. Another man was wounded.

Long, 21, was charged Wednesday with eight counts of murder for the shootings at Young's Asian Massage in Cherokee County, north of Atlanta, and two Atlanta businesses, Gold Spa and Aromatherapy Spa, which are across the street from each other.

The video, which WGCL got from a business next door to Young's, has a timestamp showing Long parking his SUV outside the spa around 2:37 p.m. He sits in his vehicle for the next hour, directly in front of the business.

The video shows him leaving the SUV at 3:37 p.m. and walking toward the spa. He's also seen in the video struggling with something on his side or back.

At 4:50 p.m., Long is seen getting back into the SUV and immediately driving off. Cherokee County Sheriff's deputies arrive minutes later.

Dozens of mourners gathered outside of Young's Thursday evening at a vigil for all eight victims, WGCL reports.

Robert Aaron Long / Credit: Crisp County Sheriff&#39;s Office
Robert Aaron Long / Credit: Crisp County Sheriff's Office

"Surely, we can all agree that the streets of heaven are too crowded with angels tonight," said Brittany Bengert, the vigil's organizer.

Among those in attendance was Cherokee County Sheriff Frank Reynolds, who got emotional while addressing the crowd and promised a conviction in the case.

"This just doesn't happen here, and I just want our community to know, the world to know we're better than this," Reynolds said, choking up. "Our hearts go out to these people.

Authorities said Long bought the 9 mm handgun the day of the shootings.

The killings sparked fear and outrage in the Asian American community, which has faced a dramatic spike in violence during the coronavirus pandemic.

Atlanta Police Deputy Chief Charles Hampton Jr. said the department continues to lend its support to the Asian American community.

Investigators said Long claimed the attack wasn't racially motivated, but they also said it was too early to rule out a hate crime. Long told detectives he had a "sex addiction" and viewed the spas as a temptation he wanted to eliminate, officials said.

Eye Opener: Congress holds hearing on anti-Asian violence

FBI releases video of suspects attacking officers during Capitol riot

House passes immigration bills with path to citizenship for "Dreamers" and farmworkers

Recommended Stories

  • The Backstory: In Georgia, murders, misogyny and racism intertwined tragically

    "While people were debating what this guy's motives were, what defines a hate crime, my community was weeping. It was breaking us."

  • Labour seeks probe over Cameron Greensill lobbying

    Report alleges former Prime Minister met officials to push for business for collapse finance firm.

  • Jury nearly complete for Chauvin trial; major rulings loom

    Just two more jurors were needed for the trial of a former Minneapolis police officer charged in George Floyd's death, as the judge prepared to rule Friday on two major motions — including whether to allow evidence from Floyd's earlier 2019 arrest. Former officer Derek Chauvin is charged with murder and manslaughter in the May 25 death of Floyd, a Black man who was declared dead after Chauvin, who is white, pressed his knee against his neck for about nine minutes. Hennepin County Judge Peter Cahill was to rule Friday on Chauvin attorney Eric Nelson 's motion to halt or move the trial due to concerns that the settlement had tainted the jury pool.

  • House Flippers in the U.S. Are Awash in Cash After Record Year

    (Bloomberg) -- There are few easier ways to make a quick buck in America today than flipping houses. The real-estate market is red hot, profits on flips are at a record high -- some $66,000 on average per home -- and throngs of HGTV-inspired wannabes have been piling into the business for months.And now, America’s financiers are too. There are more than 60 banks and other firms financing flippers today, according to AlphaFlow, an investment firm that buys real estate loans from lenders. That’s an increase of almost 50% in a little more than two months.It was always just a matter of time before lenders set aside their apprehensions and began writing checks to the fix-and-flip crowd again. Memories of the 2007 bust are slowly fading and, more importantly, interest rates on most fixed-income investments are still so paltry in the pandemic that lenders are desperate to get their hands on anything that provides juicy returns, especially when it’s tied to a business that’s booming.The 7.9% average annual rate on a fix-and-flip loan is more than twice the 3.09% rate that a bank can earn on a 30-year mortgage, and more than double the 3.75% that loans to some of the biggest junk-rated borrowers might pay. Loans to flippers also tend to be short-term, often measured in months rather than years, which is appealing to many lenders when interest rates are rising.To be clear, it’s not the big Wall Street names that are piling into the business, at least not yet. For now, it’s mostly second-tier regional banks and shadow lenders with names that most Americans never heard of, like Cutter Hill Capital, Builders Capital, and Temple View Capital.Still, they’re collectively plowing so much cash into the market that it’s taken some house-flipping veterans by surprise. John Piazza, a contractor who specializes in rehabbing homes around Wilmington, Delaware, said that never in his four decades in the business had he seen as many cash-flush competitors as he does today.“Banks are just throwing money at you,” Piazza said.None of this is cause for panic about another looming housing bust. Experts say we’re far from that possibility at this point. Still, they do worry that this influx of fresh cash will only add froth to a go-go market -- akin to the way that rock-bottom rates have buoyed financial assets -- and further drive up prices on homes that are already out of the reach of many struggling Americans.“The issue is the element of speculation, when prices go up because that’s what people expect,” said Benjamin Keys, an associate professor of real estate at the University of Pennsylvania’s Wharton School. “Some of that becomes a self-fulfilling prophecy when a lot of money is invested.”High ProfitFlippers are profiting from city dwellers who are fleeing urban pandemic life and looking to buy homes in the suburbs. There just aren’t that many to purchase -- the inventory of existing homes for sale is at its lowest since at least 1999.That low stock is encouraging investors to buy up older or derelict properties and fix them up, effectively adding to the supply of homes available for sale. Around 5.9% of home sales in 2020 were to these kinds of buyers, the second highest percentage for any year since 2012, according to research firm Attom Data Solutions.With the real estate market hot, flippers have generated high profits. The average gross earnings for such a home sale reached a record $66,300 in 2020, the highest in data going back to at least 2005, according to Attom. But flippers are finding they have to pay more for the homes they buy, which is cutting into their return on investment, averaging 40.5% in 2020 compared with 41.5% in 2019.The high dollar figures are making flippers more interesting to lenders, pulling in parties and cutting into potential returns for financiers. Current lending rates have fallen 2 percentage points from this time last year, according to John Beacham, a former commercial real estate executive at Deutsche Bank who now heads Toorak Capital Partners, an investment company specializing in this type of lending.Many investors expect flipping to continue its upsurge this year. There are still families looking to leave cities and move into bigger suburban houses. AlphaFlow estimates that flippers could sell $75 billion worth of homes over each of the next two years, compared with an average of around $56 billion over each of the last three.And if unemployment remains high and forbearance programs for mortgages end, lenders could end up foreclosing on a growing number of homes. Speculators, who moved aggressively to buy homes in the aftermath of the last property meltdown, could once again be ready buyers of repossessed homes that banks may be eager to shed.The industry has changed since the housing bubble, according to people who renovate homes or finance flippers. For one thing, the supply of homes is much tighter after years of relatively low building, making it less likely that prices will plunge, said Ray Sturm, co-founder and chief executive officer of AlphaFlow.When existing home sales fell to a near-decade low of just over 4 million units annualized last May, they soon came roaring back to end the year at 6.65 million, according to the National Association of Realtors. That was probably because looking for homes amid a pandemic was difficult, Toorak’s Beacham said.“There is pent-up housing demand; we expect 2021 to be a strong year for this market,” Beacham said, referring to flippers.The most popular states for home flipping are Tennessee, Arizona, Alabama, Georgia and Nevada, according to data from Attom.Hot MarketsToorak isn’t alone in seeing better times ahead. Civic Financial Services LLC makes loans to investors who purchase and rehabilitate multi-family buildings and single-family rentals, and this year it plans to increase lending by more than 50% to $1.7 billion, William Tessar, the Redondo Beach, California-based lender’s president, said.His optimism comes partly due to the company’s newfound ability to source cheaper funding, as it was recently acquired by Pacific Western Bank.Before the deal, Civic’s cost of funds were around 5%, Tessar said, but now that it’s part of a bank it can rely on cheap deposits to fund new loans. The average U.S. bank paid 0.24% in interest for its funds last quarter, a record low, according to the Federal Deposit Insurance Corp. That gives Civic the opportunity to significantly increase its margins, Tessar said.Wilmington, Delaware has been eager to bring in builders and contractors that rehab houses to help encourage neighborhood renewal, according to John Rago, deputy chief of staff in the city mayor’s office.City officials transferred ownership of vacant properties to a land bank that works with developers to fix and sell the houses, Rago said. In the last two years, the land bank has sold more than 100 properties.Not everyone is hopeful about the future for flipping, though. With housing inventory so low, there aren’t necessarily a lot of opportunities for finding underpriced homes to fix up, said Curt Altig, CEO of Seattle-based lender Builders Capital. More flippers are chasing fewer transactions now, he said.Low EndFlippers often focus on the lower end of the housing market. Almost 68% of all home flippings last year sold for $300,000 or less, according to data from Attom. The median price of an existing home sale at the end of December was $309,200.These homes also tend to be on the smaller side, averaging around 1,450 square feet over the last five years. The median size of a single-family home in the U.S. is around 2,300 square feet.Almost 60% of firms rehabbing homes fund themselves, according to Attom. Parties that get financing can usually only get loans equal to between 60% to about 75% of the assessed home value, leaving more cushion to protect the lender.“The reality is people want to move into a house that is move-in ready,” Toorak’s Beacham said. “Most people are not handy with fixing things up.”For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • Keep NC Black students safe from COVID and discrimination, civil rights group says

    An advocacy group, in its “racial equity report cards,” points to how Black students are still suspended from school at a much higher rate than white students.

  • Biden and Harris shifting focus of Georgia trip after Atlanta shooting rampage

    President Joe Biden and Vice President Kamala Harris were planning to promote the newly enacted $1.9 trillion coronavirus relief package when they visited Georgia on Friday, but a deadly shooting rampage in the state has changed their plans. A 21-year-old man has been charged with murdering eight people, including six women of Asian descent, at three spas in and around Atlanta on Tuesday, rattling Asian Americans already grappling with a rise in hate crimes directed at them since the COVID-19 pandemic began. Biden and Harris will meet community leaders and state lawmakers from the Asian-American and Pacific Islander community to hear concerns about the killings and discuss a rise in anti-Asian hate crimes, White House spokeswoman Jen Psaki said on Thursday.

  • Protesters call Atlanta spa shootings a 'hate crime'

    The crowd gathered outside Atlanta's Gino's NY Pizza for a presser, and then marched to Gold Spa, where a gunman killed four people on Tuesday.Robert Aaron Long has been charged with murdering four people at the spas in Atlanta and four more in a spa in Acworth, Cherokee County, about 40 miles (64 km) to its north on Tuesday.Six of the victims were women of Asian descent.Long, a 21-year-old white male, told investigators that a sex addiction led him to violence, according to police.Lawmakers and anti-racism advocates have speculated the killings were motivated at least in part by anti-Asian sentiments.The Georgia killings have prompted police departments across the country to step up patrols and visibility in Asian-American communities around New York City, Chicago, Atlanta and San Francisco.Hate crimes against Asian Americans rose by 149% in 2020 in 16 major cities compared with 2019, according to the Center for the Study of Hate and Extremism.Civil rights advocates have connected the rise in incidents to the COVID-19 pandemic, which originated in China. Some Americans, including Republican former President Donald Trump, started calling the coronavirus the "China virus," "the China plague" and even "kung flu."

  • Taxing rich Americans gains steam as Biden and states push plans

    Several states are unveiling new tax proposals, adding to an effort by the Biden administration and Senate Democrats to tax ultra-rich Americans and corporations.

  • This John Travolta Thriller Is the New #2 Movie on Netflix and It Looks Absolutely Riveting

    Based on Don Winslow's novel of the same name, Savages follows Ben Leonard (Aaron Johnson) and Chon McAllister Jr. (Taylor Kitsch), two entrepreneurs who run a successful marijuana business in Laguna Beach....

  • Yandex's autonomous cars have driven over six million miles in 'challenging conditions'

    Yandex's self-driving cars have now driven over 10 million kilometres, mostly on Moscow's icy roads.

  • Spa shootings suspect was traveling to Florida 'perhaps to carry out additional shootings' before being arrested, Atlanta mayor says

    Robert Aaron Long, 21, was arrested in connection to the shootings on Tuesday, following a car chase south of Atlanta.

  • Trump says he may run again for president in 2024 in order to defeat Meghan Markle

    Trump said he hoped Markle would run "because if that happened, I think I'd have an even stronger feeling toward running."

  • The Hong Kong pets emigrating with their owners

    After China's new National Security Law to quell unrest and tighten control over Hong Kong, 40-year-old Don Yip decided it was time to leave but not without his pets.“(These pets) are really a part of my family. I'm also emotionally attached to them after raising them for so many years, I can't abandon them.”Yip made plans to settle in the UK after a new visa scheme for those with British National Overseas passports.As part of that, Yip has spent over $14,000 getting ready to relocate his three fluffy huskies and cat, including transportation, vaccinations and processing medical documents.For help, he hired a pet relocation service called Life Travel.Diana Chan is the company’s founder.She says her business surged in 2019, when Hong Kong faced months of anti-government protests."From 2017 to 2019, our business to successfully transporting pets increased threefold. It was expected to increase due to the influence from the social unrest.”Official numbers show a 35 percent increase in animal export certificates from 2018 to 2020.Animal welfare group the Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals also said demand for pet microchips is now four times what it once was.Countries like the UK and Australia require them for pets coming in.Jane Gray is with the SPCA's local chapter."Of course, (travelling) will be stressful (for the pets). But, it's a short-term stressful event for maybe 24 hours, when you're talking about the rest of an animal's life with their owner.”Last month, Yip, his girlfriend and her daughter prepared their four pets to make the long journey.They carefully sealed them into kennels and said goodbye before reuniting again in the UK.

  • Officials probe how Trump Tower employees received vaccines before they were eligible

    Local hospital sets up vaccine site at former president’s Chicago hotel

  • Woman who led rally ahead of Capitol insurrection hosting new major summit featuring Marjorie Taylor Greene

    Four-day event hosted by woman who peddled conspiracies about the 2020 race will focus in part on ‘election integrity’

  • Who deserves credit? Biden leans into pandemic politics

    In President Joe Biden's war against the coronavirus, former President Donald Trump hardly exists. The Democratic president ignored Trump in his first prime-time address to the nation, aside from a brief indirect jab. It was the same when Biden kicked off a national tour in Pennsylvania on Tuesday to promote the $1.9 trillion American Rescue Plan.

  • Ralph Fiennes 'can't understand vitriol' towards JK Rowling

    The Harry Potter actor defends its creator over comments she made about transgender people.

  • Two more Proud Boys leaders arrested by the FBI over Capitol riot

    Authorities have now charged 13 members of far-right group over Capitol attack

  • Jim Jordan, Matt Gaetz, and the Squad have made their mark in Congress — just not with actual lawmaking, study finds

    Analysis: Being an effective member of Congress entails much more than just the sausage-making of writing laws, writes US political correspondent Griffin Connolly

  • ‘Autocratic. Anti-Democratic. Anti-American’: Schumer launches blistering attack on GOP bills targeting voting rights

    Senate Democrats will introduce their version of the For The People Act, a sweeping voting rights proposal and single-largest election legislation since the passage of the landmark Voting Rights Act. Majority Leader Chuck Schumer said lawmakers will revive the bill from Mitch McConnell’s “legislative graveyard” after the Republican Senator sidelined the bill along with other Democratic-backed measures. The bill is an antidote to “despicable” acts of voter suppression across the US, Mr Schumer said, pointing to the more than 250 GOP-sponsored bills aimed at restricting ballot access in at least 43 state legislatures in the wake of the 2020 election, compelled by Donald Trump’s persistent lie that the election was tainted by “irregularities” and “stolen” from his supporters.