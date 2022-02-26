Chilling video shows the moment a missile strikes an apartment building in Kyiv, Ukraine

An apartment building damaged following a rocket attack on the city of Kyiv, Ukraine, Saturday, Feb. 26, 2022. AP Photo/Efrem Lukatsky

A video verified by The New York Times showed the moment a missile struck an apartment building.

The video showed the missile hit the building, which is located in southwestern Kyiv.

There were no fatalities reported in the incident, an official said, according to Reuters.

Chilling video captured early Saturday morning local time showed a missile striking an apartment building in southwestern Kyiv, the capital city of Ukraine, according to The New York Times.

The New York Times, which verified the video, said the strike was captured about 1.5 miles from the Sikorsky Memorial Airport.

A report from Reuters early Saturday said the missile strike resulted in zero fatalities, according to Anton Herashchenko, an advisor to the interior in the country. The BBC reported Saturday that officials hadn't yet specified the number of casualties in the incident.

Herashchenko said that Russian officials were lying when it said its military was not targeting civilian infrastructure in Ukraine and said at least 40 civilian sites had been targeted, according to Reuters.

Dmytro Kuleba, the Ukraine foreign affairs minister, in a tweet Saturday shared a photo of the damaged building, writing: "Kyiv, our splendid, peaceful city, survived another night under attacks by Russian ground forces, missiles. One of them has hit a residential apartment in Kyiv."

Kuleba called on other nations in response to "fully isolate Russia," asking them to "expel ambassadors," place embargoes on Russian oil, and "ruin its economy."

"Stop Russian war criminals!" he wrote.

