Chilling video shows moment pregnant restaurateur was shot to death in Seattle

A surveillance video showing a gunman running up to and shooting a 34-year-old pregnant woman in Seattle has been published by multiple outlets this week.

Background: Eina Kwon, who was 32 weeks pregnant, was shot in her white Tesla during a traffic light stop at Fourth Avenue and Lenora Street at around 11 a.m. on June 13. She reportedly suffered four gunshot wounds, including on her head and chest. Her husband, Sung Kwon, 37, was also shot in the arm.

Eina died at Harborview Medical Center shortly after giving birth to her baby via an emergency C-section. The baby initially survived but also died later. Sung, on the other hand, survived the attack and was discharged the next day.

What the video shows: The video shows the moment a man ran up to the Kwons’ vehicle before opening fire into the driver’s window. He then makes a turn and runs around the block.

The latest on the suspect: The man in the video is believed to be Cordell Maurice Goosby, a 30-year-old convicted felon in Illinois. He allegedly used a stolen gun. He was arrested at the scene shortly after the incident. He reportedly told police, “I did it, I did it” and later claimed to have a history of mental issues. He said he fired into the Tesla because he thought its passengers had a gun.

Goosby was charged with first-degree murder and first-degree attempted murder on Friday and ordered held at King County Jail on a $10 million bond. He faces up to 57 years in prison if found guilty of those charges. So far, he has not been charged for the death of the infant as Washington law states that a person can only be charged with homicide if the victim was “born alive.” Prosecutors are still looking into medical records to determine whether additional charges can be brought against him.

How the victims are doing: Eina co-ran Aburiya Bento House with Sung in nearby Belltown. She is survived by her husband and their 2-year-old son. A GoFundMe page organized for the family has raised over $251,000 as of this writing. As per a June 20 update, the family “are going through difficult times, but they are slowly recovering and persevering.”

